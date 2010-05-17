Interscope signs 12-year old ‘Paparazzi’ phenom Greyson Chance

That didn”t take long. Interscope Records, home of Lady GaGa, has reportedly signed her biggest fan, 12-year old Greyson Chance. And there’s plenty more from where he came from.

In case you slept through last week, little Greyson was the only boy to perform at his school”s sixth grade festival and he did so in fine form, playing Lady GaGa”s “Paparazzi.” We wrote about him here and here. The YouTube video became a sensation and was picked up all over the place-to be quite honest, we”re still not so sure why. Anyway, he appears on “Ellen,” Lady GaGa calls in to the show to surprise him and now, 16 million Youtube page views later, he”s got a record deal, according to the website Crazed Hits. We”re checking with Interscope to confirm.

In the meantime, Chance has a number of other videos of his performances of original material up on Youtube, with some of them already garnering more than 2 million hits.

But he”s not the only adolescent signing on the dotted line. Khalil, a 15-year old from Antelope, Calif. has signed with Teen Island (the same label that brought the world Justin Bieber) and just released his first single, the Sean Garrett –produced “Girlfriend.”

Like Khalil, Bieber and Chance, 13-year old Cody Simpson posted videos of himself on Youtube, performing covers of his favorite songs by Justin Timberlake, Jason Mraz and the Jacksons. Producer Shawn Campbell, who”s worked with Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Ciara, saw what he liked and contacted the Australian Simpson. He signed with Atlantic and his first single, iYiYi,” featuring Flo Rida, was released today. He”s working on his album with, among others, Colby O”Donis,” who, as you know, worked with Lady GaGa.