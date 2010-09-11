Interview: Florence + the Machine on their MTV Video Music Award noms

Without a doubt, Florence + the Machine”s inclusion in the Video of the Year category for its “Dog Days are Over” clip left many folks scratching their heads since they”d never heard of the British band.

But one look at the clever “Dog Days” video and it”s easy to see why the colorful, inventive piece ended up alongside the likes of Lady Gaga”s “Bad Romance” and “Telephone” featuring Beyonce, Eminem”s “Not Afraid” and B.o.B.”s “Airplanes” with Hayley Williams.

For Florence Welch (the Florence in Florence + the Machine, and the band”s one stable component), the whole process has been a bit overwhelming. When she learned of the group”s four nominations–it is also up for best rock video, best art direction and best cinematography–she says her immediate reaction was “Is this a joke?” Happily, the answer is no.

With all the chaos swirling around the group– especially in England where “Lungs” topped the charts–She tells Hitfix the one place she”s found clarity is on stage, especially when singing the challenging “Between Two Lungs” from the group”s debut, “Lungs.”

“Performing is like a channel, like a totally clear path. It”s like everything is clear. Everything is soaring and everyone in the crowd is there with me, but I”m free,” she tells Hitfix. “I’m free of my mind and my body, but at the same time i”m completely connected with everyone around me and myself and the song and with that moment in time.” Sounds nice, doesn”t it?

Welch isn”t revealing many details about her performance on Sunday night”s show, but tells Spinner that it will incorporate elements of the video, including some of the dancers. We”re rooting for the harpists.

See the video below. And we’re sure you’ll recognize the song from its endless play in the “Eat, Love, Pray” trailer. While you’re at it, check out the album. She’s got a great Kate Bush + Lily Allen thing going on.