‘Into the Woods’ misses the cut as Academy narrows makeup and hairstyling race to 7

The Academy has announced the seven bake-off finalists for this year's makeup and hairstyling Oscar race, and the only real surprising omission is Disney's “Into the Woods.” I personally thought it looked a bit, eh, theatrical and not quite camera ready, if you will. But I figured it would skate on in here.

Also missing, and a bummer in my opinion, is “Snowpiercer.” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” might qualify as a surprising snub but then, this is how fatigue works (though the latest film might be my favorite of the entire Middle Earth saga).

The other two films we're currently predicting for nominations – “Foxcatcher” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” – are on the list, however. Along with…

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“Foxcatcher”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Maleficent”

“Noah”

“The Theory of Everything”

I have a hunch “Theory” might be grabbing that third spot. But “Maleficent” is strong and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” could spread love here, too.

The nominees will be announced with all the rest on Jan. 15.