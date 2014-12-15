‘Into the Woods’ misses the cut as Academy narrows makeup and hairstyling race to 7

The Academy has announced the seven bake-off finalists for this year's makeup and hairstyling Oscar race, and the only real surprising omission is Disney's “Into the Woods.” I personally thought it looked a bit, eh, theatrical and not quite camera ready, if you will. But I figured it would skate on in here.
Also missing, and a bummer in my opinion, is “Snowpiercer.” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” might qualify as a surprising snub but then, this is how fatigue works (though the latest film might be my favorite of the entire Middle Earth saga).
The other two films we're currently predicting for nominations – “Foxcatcher” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” – are on the list, however. Along with…
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
“Foxcatcher”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Maleficent”
“Noah”
“The Theory of Everything”
I have a hunch “Theory” might be grabbing that third spot. But “Maleficent” is strong and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” could spread love here, too.
The nominees will be announced with all the rest on Jan. 15.
They give Into the Woods and Guardians of the Galaxy the boot, but keep in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Noah?
I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
Guardians is in there. I left it off at first.
Figured Into the Woods had the win sewn up. WRONG. Now I have no clue what will be nommed or win. Gonna take a stab at Guardians (a la Star Trek in 2009).
Theory
For the win?
Because it’ll be a BP nom?
Yep.
A ha.
Eeenteresting :)
I hope Grand Budapest gets in — the total transformation of Tilda Swinton notwithstanding, the hairstyling was just great throughout. Everyone looked so good and dapper!
Plus, if facial hairstyling counts, that movie had a LOT of solid mustache action going on all over the place. Seriously.
I was blown away by the work on Tilda.
The work on Tilda Swinton is great. But what other makeup person can say they made a birthmark the shape of Mexico?
I swear my high school oceanography teacher had a birthmark on his forehead shaped like Madagascar…hence why we all (jokingly) called him “Madagascar”. Once I watched this movie I immediately thought of him.
I think this category should be upgraded to 5 nominees.
Right now, I too am predicting Guardians for the win.
I’ve been calling the win for Guardians since I saw it opening weekend. The makeup for Karen Gillam, Michael Rooker and Lee Pace is really great.
“Amazing Spider-Man 2,” really? “Snowpiercer” or “Pride” deserved that spot.
“Grand Budapest Hotel” deserves the win just for the work on Tilda Swinton, although there’s a lot of other good work in the film as well.
could not be happier INTO THE WOODS didnt make it. haven’t seen it yet, but Johnny Depp’s make-up alone is so lazy that I was angry it was in the running, especially in a year this good.
too bad X-MEN didn’t make it. it had all the cool mutants, plus a ton of period hairstyles.
still, i like these choices.
Foxcatcher’s makeup is so one-nose… er, one-note. Will AMPAS really give them a nod just for a schnoz?
If we’re going to talk about face prosthetics, Jolie’s cheekbones in Maleficient are so much more interesting, subtle, and useful for character-building.
No they’ll give them a nod for transforming Mark Ruffalo’s visage and cauliflower ear so accurate you didn’t notice it, too, etc. :)
Guardians for the win! Nebula’s make-up really kills it. Maleficent’s cheek bones are too Lady Ga Ga-ish.
I’m no crazy fanboy but I believe Guardians of the Galaxy should be up for best picture this year. It truly reminded me why I plunk down $100 to bring my family to the theater for some movies, but wait for others to come out on blu-Ray. It was that damn good and we all left smiling and wanted to go back the next week to see it again. Isn’t that what it’s all about?
Oh wow, just realized, no Mr. Turner.
Period hair/beards/aging makeup, Dorothy Atkinson’s face ailment, etc..
A little surprising.