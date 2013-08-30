Iron Man #15

MORE MIND-BLOWING REVELATIONS AS “THE SECRET ORIGIN OF TONY STARK” CONTINUES! • 451 VS TONY STARK. The final battle. • 451 VS TONY STARK. The final team-up. • And then it ALL goes wrong.

