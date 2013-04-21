‘Iron Man 3’ director says Tony Stark alcoholism subplot was nixed by the studio

If Shane Black and Drew Pearce had it their way, Tony Stark would’ve been battling more than just the Mandarin in this summer’s “Iron Man 3.”
In a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, the writer-director and co-screenwriter, respectively, claim that while Stark’s alcohol problems (inspired by the classic “Demon in a Bottle” storyline from the late 1970s) were definitely a factor in the original script for the threequel, the studio ultimately requested that they nix the subplot from the movie’s shooting draft.
“I think we were just told by the studio that we should probably paint Tony Stark as being kind of an industrialist and a crazy guy, or even a bad guy at some points, but the Demon in a Bottle stuff of him being an alcoholic wouldn’t really fly,” said Black. “I don’t blame [them for] that.”
“It’s also kind of a ‘pick your battles’ thing,” added Pearce, who described Stark as being “more rock ‘n’ roll” in the first draft of the screenplay. “Alcoholism is a massive problem but it’s also not the best villain for a movie.
Nevertheless, Black says, don’t count out the possibility of a future “Iron Man” film dealing with the subject.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point someone wanted to make a movie and they’d run out of directions for the character, then they’ve still got Demon in a Bottle,” he stated.
What do you think of the studio’s decision not to include Tony Stark’s alcoholism in the finished film? Sound off in the comments.
“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.
I thought they’d already more or less done that in Iron Man 2. Sure it could be expanded, but it would be hard to not make it seem redundant.
Yeah, but it was played more like his drinking and high-risk behavior were his coping with the poisoning his arc reactor was causing.
I get why comic fans want to see the Demon in a Bottle arc, but imagine it from the POV of a studio expected to spend over $200 million making and promoting a film and the audience plunking down their $10 expecting some Tony Stark hijinks and Iron Man butt-kicking. No one wants to see The Lost Weekend in a tin can suit.
Agreed. They’re dealing with the wacky, out-there world of a superhero movie, it’s hard to put in the real-world drama moments of an alcoholic and have audiences be satisfied (or even accepting of such a thing).
Honestly, it’s gutsy they’re pushing the PTSD angle so hard. Definitely pick your battles.
I absolutely understand that it was “watered down,” but Favreau and company were making direct reference to it when they were talking about the film, so I figured that was as far as they’d ever go with it anyway.
As a recovering alcoholic I’m proud to have a superhero deal with the same “villain” millions of us do. The greatest people throughout history have had to deal with their personal demons as much as with the adversity that which made them great. Alcoholism is not a moral dilemma as it is an illness, would’ve liked to see that story line
Good we don’t need another drunk superhero alcohol is bad enough without it being used so much in Hollywood just ask Reese Witherspoon and her drunk driving husband!!!!
I think that’s stupid. Demon in a Bottle is key story arc for Tony. The fact that he’s an alcoholic makes him flawed and It reminds us that no one is perfect. Not even superheroes. I think it would have been interesting to see that played out on film.
it also would’ve been a great follow up to the events of the avengers. the battle and the wormhole/space/nuke scenario could drive somebody to drinking. I agree it humanizes him.
***SPOILERS FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA : CIVIL WAR.***
I think, this article coming out so long ago this storyline will be more appropriate, but with Captain America: Civil War I think they are setting it up. All the mistakes Tony has made, all the stress he’s going through about his friends, Pepper leaving him, and Rhodey being partially paralyzed, and on top of that finding out what really happened to his parents, I think it may turn into that story line. He drinks trying to deal with all the pain he’s caused, or that he blames himself for, he’s going to use it as a coping mechanism. He doesn’t know what else to do, because every time he tries to help, someone gets hurt. Badly.
My prediction for if they make an Iron Man 4. And that may be the point where he finally quits(/Robert Downey Jr. contract ends.)