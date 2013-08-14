‘Iron Man 3’ gag reel lets Robert Downey Jr. be his goofy self: Watch

For fans who didn’t get to see enough of Robert Downey Jr.’s silly side in this year’s “Iron Man 3,” the film’s upcoming home release will rectify that injustice.

Downey Jr has since signed a deal to return as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and, potentially, “The Avengers 3,” but no for “Iron Man 4” plans have been confirmed.

$1.2 billion worldwide

Marvel has released a thirty second clip of the star (and pint-sized co-star Ty Simpkins) flubbing lines, cracking jokes and cracking up, including a brief James Brown impression and an upper crust Brit accent, all culled from the film’s upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release. The clip also reminds us just how much of these movies are shot in a giant, all-green room. It must be weird going to work there everyday.

“Iron Man 3” also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce and Ben Kingsley.

The DVD Blu-ray also include special features such as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at “Thor: The Dark World,” the featurette “Marvel”s Iron Man 3 Unmasked,” deleted and extended scenes, and an audio commentary with producer Drew Pearce and wrier-director Shane Black.

“Iron Man 3” will be released on home formats September 24 in the U.S.