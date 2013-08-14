‘Iron Man 3’ gag reel lets Robert Downey Jr. be his goofy self: Watch

#Gwyneth Paltrow #Robert Downey Jr. #Marvel
08.14.13 5 years ago

For fans who didn’t get to see enough of Robert Downey Jr.’s silly side in this year’s “Iron Man 3,” the film’s upcoming home release will rectify that injustice.  

Marvel has released a thirty second clip of the star (and pint-sized co-star Ty Simpkins) flubbing lines, cracking jokes and cracking up, including a brief James Brown impression and an upper crust Brit accent, all culled from the film’s upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release. The clip also reminds us just how much of these movies are shot in a giant, all-green room. It must be weird going to work there everyday. 

Watch it here:

Downey Jr has since signed a deal to return as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and, potentially, “The Avengers 3,” but no for “Iron Man 4” plans have been confirmed.
$1.2 billion worldwide

“Iron Man 3” also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce and Ben Kingsley. 

The DVD Blu-ray also include special features such as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at “Thor: The Dark World,” the featurette “Marvel”s Iron Man 3 Unmasked,” deleted and extended scenes, and an audio commentary with producer Drew Pearce and wrier-director Shane Black.

“Iron Man 3” will be released on home formats September 24 in the U.S.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gwyneth Paltrow#Robert Downey Jr.#Marvel
TAGSBen KinglseyblurayDVDGUY PEARCEgwyneth paltrowIron Man 3MarvelROBERT DOWNEY JR.shane blackTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP