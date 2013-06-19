‘Iron Man 3’ passes $400 million in the U.S.

Tony Stark is even richer than Robert Downey Jr.
Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” continues to fly to new heights, with the threequel crossing the $400 million mark at the domestic box office earlier today.
It’s the first to cross $300 million this year, let alone $400 million, which makes it to date the biggest domestic earner of 2013 by far’. In second place is “Oz the Great and Powerful,” with a distant $234 million.
Newcomer “Man of Steel” earned less than “Iron Man 3” in its opening weekend, but has made $152 million in less than a week, and could pose a threat to both “Oz” and “Iron Man 3’s” standings once the dust has settled.
Furthermore, “Iron Man 3” is only the 17th film in history to cross the $400 million mark domestically, and should have no problem moving past the next few films on the all-time domestic hit list, which includes such smashes as “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” ($402.1 million), “Jurassic Park” ($402.4 million), “Spider-Man” ($403.7 million) and “The Hunger Games” ($408 million).
Worldwide, “Iron Man 3” has so far picked up $1.2 billion, and stands as the fifth highest-grossing film of all-time, trailing “Avatar” (2009), “Titanic” (2009), “The Avengers” (2012) and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011).
The Marvel threequel is leaving its filmic predecessors in the dust, as 2008’s “Iron Man” earned $318 million and 2010’s “Iron Man 2” scored $312 million. However, it won’t approach the total domestic gross of last year’s “The Avengers,” which also featured Downey as Iron Man. That film earned a whopping $623 million, behind only James Cameron’s one-two punch of “Titanic” and “Avatar” on the all-time domestic chart.
“Iron Man 3” also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce, and was directed by Shane Black.
6 weeks later still waiting for it to pass Hunger Games. Even with the advantage of 3d it stil hasn’t passed it. Catching fire will gross 600 million in North Anerica alone