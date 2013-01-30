‘Iron Man 3’ gets a fiery new one-sheet and Super Bowl trailer tease with new footage

Are you ready for eight whole seconds of bone-crunching “Iron Man 3” footage?

That’s right, friends – Marvel has released a trailer for the Robert Downey Jr. threequel’s latest trailer, this one slated to debut during the upcoming Super Bowl. Oh yes, there will be agonized Gwyneth Paltrow reaction shots.

In addition to the teaser, you can check out a brand-new one-sheet for the film below. Let’s just say Tony Stark has seen better days.

The full 60-second spot airs on Sunday.

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3, 2013.