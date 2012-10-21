Watch: ‘Iron Man 3’ trailer tease offers first glimpse of the Mandarin

Yes, it’s a trailer for a trailer. Welcome to 2012.

Marvel has given us our first glimpse of the forthcoming “Iron Man 3” trailer by putting out a new 15-second tease, which among other things features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kinda-sorta look at Ben Kingsley’s Mandarin. Also on tap: Gwyneth’s in major trouble, you guys. Like, seriously.

Watch all the delicious mega-teaser-y goodness below, and check back for the full trailer on Tuesday.

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.

