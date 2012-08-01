‘Iron Man’ director Jon Favreau bringing ‘Jersey Boys’ to the big screen

Director Jon Favreau is going from the sci-fi trappings of the first two “Iron man” films and last summer’s “Cowboys and Aliens” to doo-wop-influenced early rock and roll in the upcoming big screen adaptation of the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys.”

Like the stage version, the film will be a jukebox musical based on the rise of Frankie Valli and the For Seasons, one of the most successful vocal groups of the ’60s, who had hits with such memorable songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Sherry.”

According to Moviehole, filming will begin January 2013 in New York and New Jersey. Casting has begun for the lead roles of Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy Devito, and Nick Massi.

John Logan (“Gladiator,” “Hugo”) is scripting. The prolific screenwriter also wrote or co-wrote such notable upcoming films as the latest James Bond flick “Skyfall,” Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” and Darren Aronofsky’s “Noah.”

Favreau is exec producing and co-starring in “Iron Man 3,” and is co-producing the new NBC show “Revolution” with J.J. Abrams. 

