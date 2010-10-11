Iron & Wine announces ‘Clean’ new album

Warner Bros.

After more than three years without new music, Iron and Wine is prepping the release of its next album.

“Kiss Each Other Clean” will be out in January via Warner Bros., though no exact date has been set. The group – headed by Sam Beam – will likely be previewing new material on tour this fall.

No word yet on other vitals, including lineup and if producer Brian Deck is back on, well, deck to engineer. He helmed “The Shepherd”s Dog,” Iron & Wine”s last album, out in September 2007.

I&W only has gigs in November thus far, starting in St. Louis on the 13th.

Here is the band”s tour schedule thus far:

11/13 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

11/14 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

11/15 Ashville, NC The Orange Peel

11/16 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

11/17 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

11/18 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach

11/19 Tallahassee, FL The Moon

11/20 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

11/21 Houston, TX Fitzgeralds