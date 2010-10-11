Iron & Wine announces ‘Clean’ new album

After more than three years without new music, Iron and Wine is prepping the release of its next album.
“Kiss Each Other Clean” will be out in January via Warner Bros., though no exact date has been set. The group – headed by Sam Beam – will likely be previewing new material on tour this fall.
No word yet on other vitals, including lineup and if producer Brian Deck is back on, well, deck to engineer. He helmed “The Shepherd”s Dog,” Iron & Wine”s last album, out in September 2007.
I&W only has gigs in November thus far, starting in St. Louis on the 13th.
Here is the band”s tour schedule thus far:
11/13 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
11/14 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
11/15 Ashville, NC The Orange Peel
11/16 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
11/17 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
11/18 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach
11/19 Tallahassee, FL The Moon
11/20 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
11/21 Houston, TX Fitzgeralds
