Iron & Wine firm up release date, tracklist for ‘Kiss Each Other Clean’

Iron & Wine’s first big leap from indie to major label will be completed on Jan. 25, as “Kiss Each Other Clean” drops on Warner Bros.

It will be Sam Beam and Co.’s first album since leaving Sub Pop, though judging from the tracklist and song titles, the music may not be that much of a departure. There seems to still be a general mix of nature, love and the sacred, with song titles like “Me and Lazarus,” “Tree by the River’ and “Your Fake Name Is Good Enough for Me.”

As previously reported, I&W will be on the road in November starting on the 13th. However, according to a release, two marquee stops have been added around the release date: the band will stop off at New York’s vaulted Radio City Music Hall in New York on Jan. 29 and at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater on Jan. 26th. Tickets for those go up on Friday (Nov. 12).

Immaculate Noise favorite Low Anthem will be opening for Iron & Wine at the Los Angeles date in the New Year. Nomo is supporting on most dates this month.

The first track from the album, “Walking Far from Home,” will be out as part of a special Record Store Day Black Friday event, with a CD single and 12″ vinyl version of the song dropping on Nov. 26

Check out a teaser video for the album below.

Here is the tracklist for “Kiss Each Other Clean”:

1. Walking Far From Home

2. Me And Lazarus

3. Tree By The River

4. Monkeys Uptown

5. Half Moon

6. Rabbit Will Run

7. Godless Brother In Love

8. Big Burned Hand

9. Glad Man Singing

10. Your Fake Name Is Good Enough For Me

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js