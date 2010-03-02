Is a new Coldplay album coming by Christmas?

Brian Eno revealed that he is working with Coldplay on their next effort, which is already past the demo stages and headlong into a period of recording and mixing. And the timing may allow for the effort to drop by the holidays this year.

The superstar producer-musician, who played synthesizer on the band’s 2005 album “X&Y” and produced 2008’s “Viva la Vida” and the”Prospekt’s March” EP, spoke to BBC’s 6 Music, saying of the new effort, “It’s quite different from anything they’ve done before I think, so far anyway. I don’t know how it will end up being, but it’s very fresh.”

Frontman Chris Martin told Brazilian broadcaster Globo earlier last week that he thought the album could be ready by Christmas, and Eno agreed; however, on the heels of that assertion from Martin, BBC 6 Tweeted “Coldplay”s label EMI say reports the band are releasing their fifth studio album by the end of 2010 are not true.”

While we’ve mentioned BBC 6 Music twice, it should be noted that the longtime modern rock station is closing, and people don’t like it.

And while we’ve mentioned EMI, it should be mentioned that the major label group has been struggling with financing and, of the four majors, it’s in fourth as far as market share, with less than 10%. You’d think with its money troubles, it’d want a new Coldplay effort out sooner rather than later. They’ve also been on the bad side of the bed with OK Go, who has publicly decried its video embedding policies. That band has a new video out today.

Coldplay is currently touring South America through the 11th.