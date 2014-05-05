Is Adele’s ’25’ on its way in 2014?

#Adele
05.05.14 4 years ago

Is a new album from Adele on the way? The British singer hinted that it might be via a Tweet this morning.

Today is Adele's 26th birthday (a birthday she shares with Chris Brown and Black Sabbath”s Bill Ward, by the way).  She tweeted “Bye bye 25… See you again later in the year x.”

Could that mean that, like her previous two sets, titled “19,” and “21,” a third album, titled “25” is coming in 2014?  She included a photo of herself in bed offering a thumbs up.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The album would be her first since 2011″s  Grammy-winning “21,” which included such hits as “Rolling In The Deep,” “Rumour Has It” and “Someone Like You.”  

Adele has been taking time off since the birth of her first child, but has worked sporadically on the new album, including writing with Diane Warren (as we exclusively reported) and Phil Collins.
http://www.hitfix.com/news/exclusive-adele-writing-with-diane-warren-on-new-album

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele
TAGS192125adeleDiane Warrenphil collinsRumour Has It

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP