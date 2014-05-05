Is Adele’s ’25’ on its way in 2014?

Is a new album from Adele on the way? The British singer hinted that it might be via a Tweet this morning.

Today is Adele's 26th birthday (a birthday she shares with Chris Brown and Black Sabbath”s Bill Ward, by the way). She tweeted “Bye bye 25… See you again later in the year x.”

Could that mean that, like her previous two sets, titled “19,” and “21,” a third album, titled “25” is coming in 2014? She included a photo of herself in bed offering a thumbs up.

Bye bye 25… See you again later in the year x pic.twitter.com/HEmY14El5s – Adele (@OfficialAdele) May 4, 2014

The album would be her first since 2011″s Grammy-winning “21,” which included such hits as “Rolling In The Deep,” “Rumour Has It” and “Someone Like You.”

Adele has been taking time off since the birth of her first child, but has worked sporadically on the new album, including writing with Diane Warren (as we exclusively reported) and Phil Collins.

