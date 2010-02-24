Is All Points West about to become extinct? Doubts cast on 2010 event

#Radiohead #Jay Z
02.24.10 8 years ago

Is All Points West about to join Rothbury  in the 2010 festival morgue?

According to a story in today”s New York Times, organizer AEG Live, is having a tough time putting together a strong talent line-up for the 3rd annual festival. The three-day event takes place at Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

“There is no question that our biggest challenge is finding suitable headliners, and it has been more challenging this year than in the past,” said AEG”s Mark Shulman, tells the New York Times. “No final determination of any kind has been made for 2010.”

In other words, probably not. It”s only February, but if All Points West is still scrambling to find headliners, when most suitable acts have already locked into their summer schedules, it would seem next to impossible to come up with a strong line up for an August event. Bonnaroo has already announced its schedule and Lollapalooza is expected to any day.

Past headliners have included Jay-Z, Coldplay, Radiohead, tool and Jack Johnson.

Michigan”s Rothbury Music Festival pulled the plug on its 2010 event last month.

TOPICS#Radiohead#Jay Z
TAGSAEG LiveAll Points WestbonnarooCoachellalollapaloozacoldplayJay Zjersey cityliberty state parkMark schulmannew york timesRADIOHEADRothbury

