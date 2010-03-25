Is Angela Bassett bringing the ‘Suicide Squad’ to ‘Green Lantern?’

Angela Bassett is about to become another doctor on screen, but it won’t look much like her role on “ER.”

The “Notorious” actress has been tapped to play Dr. Amanda Waller in the Martin Campbell-directed “Green Lantern,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The role is one that, in the popular DC comic book, she eventually becomes the overseer of the Suicide Squad, a group of supervillains who perform tasks for the government on the promise of eventual freedom.

No word yet if the Squad will actually be in the movie, due 2011, or if Bassett’s Waller is just there to set it up for future sequels or DC Comics Universe films down the road..

“Lantern,” starring Ryan Reynolds, has already begun lensing. Other cast members include Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard and Tim Robbins.

Bassett played Dr. Cate Banfield in 21 episodes of “ER” from 2008-2009, and is currently working on her first directorial effort, “United States,” a screen adaptation of Percival Everett’s “Erasure.”