Will Barbara Streisand or Robert Downey, Jr. present the Oscar for Best Picture?

As interest in this Sunday’s 82nd Academy Awards heats up, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters today for the big show. Headlining the star-filled group was none other than former Oscar winners Barbra Streisand, Kathy Bates and Charlize Theron, two-time nominees Robert Downey, Jr. and John Travolta and singular honorees Queen Latifah and Samuel L. “I never met an awards show I couldn’t attend” Jackson.

One of the big questions remaining about Sunday’s telecast is who will give away the Oscar for Best Picture. This announcement may have provided clues in that regard. Streisand rarely attend the Oscars regularly anymore and would be the sort of industry icon to present the Best Picture award. Downey, Jr.’s stature as one of the biggest stars in the world would also put him on the short list for the night’s final reveal,. However, its incredibly rare the Academy divulges who will present that award beforehand. Still, don’t be surprised if either don’t appear until the 11 PM ET hour during the show.

Additionally, it’s noteworthy that Travolta, who worked with show co-producer Adam Shankman on “Hairspray,” is attending as he’s made very few public appearances since the death of his son last year. Expect a nice hand from the Kodak Theater crowd when he appears on stage.

This group of presenters joins a list of younger stars previously announced including Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Zac Efron and Miley Cyrus.

Look for complete coverage of the Academy Awards this Sunday on HitFix. The show begins at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT.

