Is Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm’s ‘The Town’ a sign Oscar is starting earlier this year?

While conventional wisdom says many studios will debut their awards season contenders at the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, most of those films don’t hit even limited release until October. In fact, a few years ago this pundit remembers many were wondering if Miramax had blown their nomination chances for “The Queen” by opening it as early as Oct. 6. The facts though show that only six of the last 10 best picture winners opened in Nov. or Dec. It’s pretty much a 50/50 prospect for any Oscar campaigner. And now with 10 nominees set for the foreseeable future, giving your picture a little breathing room earlier in the year isn’t that bad a strategy.
“Inception” is already playing the early release card, although it was never intended as a best picture player. Focus is using a similar off season strategy for “The Kids Are All Right” hoping summer crossover and critical success can benefit it in the long run in Oscar voter’s memories. More intriguing though are a number of films opening in what is usually considered a studio dumping ground: September.
Making this an interesting frame is the well respected Sundance drama “Jack Goes Boating” with Philip Seymour Hoffman (Sept. 17), “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (Sept. 24), the Sundance documentary “Waiting for Superman” (Sept. 24), Woody Allen’s “You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger” (Sept. 22), Zach Galifianakis’ dramedy “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” (Sept. 24) and Ben Affleck’s latest directorial effort “The Town” (Sept. 17).
The former debuted their first trailers this week and both provided intriguing glimpses of award season candidates.
“The Town” is based on the very popular Chuck Hogan novel “Prince of Thieves” and features an eye-popping cast including recent Best Actor nominee Jeremy Renner, previous Oscar nominee Chris Cooper, “Gossip Girl’s” Blake Lively, the effervescent and ready for a breakout Rebecca Hall and the most prominent cinematic role so far for “Mad Men’s” Jon Hamm. You can check out the impressive trailer below.
“It’s Kind of a Funny Story” is the second film from “Sugar” directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (Boden also edited Fleck’s “Hal Nelson”) and is also based on a novel, this one by Ned Vizzini. The teenager in a psych ward scenario is most curious because it shows different sides of “United States of Tara” star Keir Gilchrist and “The Hangover’s” Galifianakis who appears to be doing some of his most serious work to date. Watch the preview below and judge for yourself.
Hmmm, I’m not sure you know what ‘former’ means.
….seriously?
“The Town” has Oscar bait written all over it. Affleck directed Amy Ryan to an Oscar nomination his first time at bat and this time he has an already pedigreed cast.
I think The Town has some serious chances, especially if it helps make up for the fact that Gone Baby, Gone, which was incredibly fantastic, was completely overlooked by everyone that year. If this is even nearly as good as GBG was, it should be a lock for some awards love. Trailer is great.
As for Its Kind of A Funny Story or whatever…great trailer, but its one of those trailers that also makes me think the final product will be really unbalanced and strike a really weird and not be as good as the trailer. Like, August Rush or The Soloist comes to mind. Good trailers, but the movies were uneven and saccharine.
Remember an award season player can also be a movie that just has performances that make the race. That’s probably the case with Kind of Funny.
Charlie Bartlett is the movie that trailer reminded me of the most, just couldn’t think of it earlier. Like, its funny and heartfelt and has great characters and everything, until the end when Downey tries to kill himself for no reason and everything gets really serious and weird, and then they go back to playing it for laughs by the end. I hope that doesn’t happen here.
The Departed opened in early October too… it did pretty well during awards season I would say.
It’s Kind of a Funny Story has Oscar written all over it!
Um, don’t you recall that The Hurt Locker won Best Picture, yet it was released in March 2009 in the USA.
The Town has definitely got Oscar written all over it.
