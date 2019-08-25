Lucasfilm

After what Disney and Lucasfilm determined was the financial misfire of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the long-rumored film based on the bounty hunter Boba Fett was summarily canceled. Even so, fans have been clamoring for something new that pertains to the hugely popular character from the original trilogy. And with the upcoming original Disney+ series The Mandalorian set to debut in November, many have been wondering if he would at least make a cameo. So Good Morning America asked showrunner Jon Favreau about this.

So, will Boba Fett be popping up alongside Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter? The answer, per Favreau, is a clear and concise “no.” “Boba Fett is not one of the all-new original characters,” he explained. “There’s a 30-year stretch of storytime that hasn’t been explored at all, except in the extended universe.”

This makes perfect sense in terms of the aforementioned timeline. After all, Boba Fett was consumed by the Sarlacc at the beginning of Return of the Jedi, and judging by the new film and television universe’s timeline as outlined by Lucasfilm at D23, this adds up.