Is Chris Brown retiring from music?

Is Chris Brown’s checkered career coming to an end?

His latest very-public legal problems may have been the last straw for the singer, who has been in and out of court for various reasons over the past few years.

His latest album, “X,” is expected to be released this summer.

Brown recently tweeted, “Don’t worry mainstream America. After this X album, it’ll probably be my last album.”

After a hit-and-run landed the star singer in court once again last month, a judge revoked his probation for the 2009 beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna. He could be facing jail time; another hearing is set for August 16.