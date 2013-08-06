Is Chris Brown retiring from music?

#Chris Brown #Rihanna
08.06.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Is Chris Brown’s checkered career coming to an end?

His latest very-public legal problems may have been the last straw for the singer, who has been in and out of court for various reasons over the past few years.

His latest album, “X,” is expected to be released this summer. 

Brown recently tweeted, “Don’t worry mainstream America. After this X album, it’ll probably be my last album.” 

After a hit-and-run landed the star singer in court once again last month, a judge revoked his probation for the 2009 beating of then-girlfriend Rihanna. He could be facing jail time; another hearing is set for August 16. 

We’ll see if Brown sticks to his promise, but for now he’s “over it.”

A second tweet from the 24-year-old pop star read, “Being famous is amazing when it’s for ur music and talent. I’m tired of being famous for a mistake I made when I was 18. I’m cool & over it!”

What do you think of his tweets? Should Chris Brown retire?

