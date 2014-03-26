Is Dhalsim a Terrible Yogi? Pete Holmes Investigates

03.26.14 4 years ago

Pete Holmes has some questions for Dhalsim, the slow-moving, elastic yogi from the classic “Street Fighter” video game series: Are those human skulls around your neck?

The TBS talk show host sits down with Dhalsim (played here by Kumail Nanjiani) as part of his series “Street Fighter: Red Tape.” Does saying the word “yoga” before setting someone on fire really qualify as a traditional yoga habit? The mind boggles.

Check out the rest of the series for other great “Street Fighter” interviews. My favorite is Vega, who clearly has no regard (or is it SKILL?) for the art of bareknuckle fighting.

