Are They Insane? 5 Actors Who Would Be A Better Gambit Than Channing Tatum

Word is buzzing today that ‘X-Men’ producer Lauren Shuler Donner would love to get Channing Tatum to play Gambit in a Wolverine-esque origin story. If you think this sounds like the best course of action, click away now. We’ll wait.
This is a terrible idea. “Mon Dieu,” as Gambit would say.
Yes, Tatum has been angling for the role since at least last year. But Shuler and Tatum are really confused over the point of Gambit in Marvel lore. The crux of problem? Channing Tatum is good at playing a man’s man. Or a meathead. Or a jock with a heart of gold. Or a stripper with glutes you could bounce quarters off of. Everything about him screams All-American dudebro. Which is literally the opposite of what Gambit’s character is.
Remy LeBeu is less Magic Mike and more Han Solo. A borderline anti-hero equipped with questionable morals and sly smile. A thief who loves women, liquor, and danger. A man who has to use his wits because the mutant powers-that-be were stingy with the steroid muscles. In a sea of spandex women and male power fantasies, Gambit is one of the few superheroes aimed almost directly at the female gaze.
So if you’re going to give us our eye-candy you damn well better get the flavor right!
Saarsgard and Holloway are obvious winners here, but Dancy is an interesting. Not exactly a sexy badass, but the guy is such a terrific actor I bet he would turn in a killer performance if given the shot. It’s too bad that no one will care about the collective disgust over Tatum, and that movie will almost certainly be made.
I’d go with Gaspard Ulliel. Part of having a good gambit is having that beautiful cajun accent, and I think it’s easier to soften his french accent, than having to add to an accent. Also Channing tatum is an awful actor… Why would they chose him, I don’t get it… ugh. Stop messing with my baby.
Heck YES to Josh Holloway. That’s pure genius.
I think Tatum could actually do it. It would be a stretch for him, range wise, but I think it is good for him to challenge himself. And, hey, prior to 21 Jump Street I never would have said he could do comedy, but he actually did well. So I wouldn’t necessarily dismiss the notion of him being able to stretch to this, even though he doesn’t strike me as ideal casting.
I didn’t like Wolverine: Origins, but I felt you could have done worse for Gambit than Taylor Kitsch.
Josh Holloway would be fantastic – ideal casting. I like Alexander Saarsgard and Hugh Dancy, but not for Gambit.
Wildcard idea – I think Timothy Olyphant could actually make for a really good Gambit
I’d prefer Bradley Cooper for the part. He’s already Rocket Racoon but since it’s only a voice performance, it doesn’t disqualify him.
Please don’t compare Gambit to Han Solo. Please. Not ever.
You know who would make a great Gambit?
Jesse Eisenberg.
CT charmed the producer. If they don’t ask too much money, there will be a Gambit movie. It’s not like any of you will pay for this. If it turns out to be a bad movie, don’t watch it. You don’t lose anything.
PS, the producer also produced She’s the Man. CT wanted to play Gambit long time ago. And now he just might get it. He does things, make connections, not like the ones sitting in front of a computer and complaining,me.g. the bloggers like this site. The letter don’t make movies happen.
I would like to throw in Lee Pace in for consideration. As bad as the movie was, his character in Twilight actually had the same sexy mischievous charming energy Gambit has- made sitting through that movie kinda worth it. Probably wouldn’t happen with him cause of the justice league movie though. Still, fun game to play… Hugh Dancy was also a great choice! Very very underrated actor.
I also think Tom Mison was a nice/funny suggestion especially since now I can’t help thinking that his wardrobe on Sleepy Hollow is like an 18th century version of Gambit’s look.
But yeah, Channing Tatum, please please no. No one will listen to me but come on! Loved the comment about the animated characters voice from the cartoon, very very true! That’s why Tatum would be such an awful choice. I actually don’t hate him as an actor but he just doesn’t have a sexy voice. Not just the sound of his voice, but this weird energy he has when he talks. Don’t know how to describe what I mean but it’s just annoying to me. Gambit’s voice from the cartoon was just so damn…audibly pleasing. Tatum couldn’t pull that off.
Lee Pace is a great idea – and would have been an excellent choice if he wasn’t already playing the villain in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
ahhh yes. guardians, not justice league.
Oh my gosh, YES to Josh Holloway. What a brilliant idea!
I quite like Channing Tatum, but I agree that he’s not quite the Gambit type. Though he could surprise us all.
ummm…did the writer just compare Gambit to Han Solo? What exactly are you smoking? Gambit is literally the biggest d-bag in the history of comics…not a single redeeming quality…stupid powers, terrible attitude, moronic costumes, worst accent since the Devil’s Advocate…just terrible.
And if hes aimed at women…then women should be ashamed that they find this kind of “man” attractive on ANY level. Guess I shouldn’t be suprised in a society that embraces Twilight as anything but barf-inducing crap.
I’ve always thought Josh Holloway would make an amazing Gmabit (mainly for the whole Lost thing) and in the same regard, I would like to see someone like Alison Brie play Rogue. (She’s got the looks, she’s a great comedy actress and the chemistry between her and Holloway when they appeared together in Community was something else.) Though if Holloway isn’t a feesable option I’m feeling Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who to me is essentially just a younger Josh Holloway)
My vote would be for Shia LaBeouf or Ethan Hawke
Timothy Olyphant.
A sock puppet would be better than Channing Tatum
MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY!!!!!!!!! Bring on Josh!
I was watching Vampire Academy (bleh movie), saw this new actor. He knows martial arts (he’s like a vampire slayer in the movie), and reminds me of gambit, look-wise. Only problem is the accent, he’s Russian, name is Danila Kozlovsky…
Johnny Depp, if he was a bit younger could totally pull off an awesome Gambit. Channing Tatum is handsome, but doesn’t have that smooth, southern, Cajun, I’m sexy and I know it, and I don’t give a fuck style because everybody wants me magic. Channing Tatum is the American good boy, jock, war hero, etc….. I’m highly dissapointed because I love the XMen, specifically Gambit since I was a kid in the 90’s.
Too bad Thomas Jane is old, if not, hands down he’s suitable for the role.
any of the listed is better than Channing Tatum!
Alexander or Hugh or Josh especially.
but yes, since he charmed the producers, he will be casted. What the execs want, they get, no matter the shit storm from fans, like Affleck as Batman…
I feel like Richard Madden (Rob/king of the north from GOT) could be a great Remy/Gambit from x-men…. like he’s only missing the black and red eyes and that’s it.
All of those look better than Channing Tatum. Wish Bradley Cooper was in the list though.
Norman Reedus
Yeah, definitely a challenge for tatum, acting would be the first priority here, how can you tell I don’t care for him, at all…. whatsoever. Gaspard is a good pick but I had to look up Josh Holloway as I don’t watch Lost, he’s got the look but if he can handle the accent he would be a much better choice, by far!!
Yes, Doug I agree, Han Solo and Gambit, please don’t compare.
Yes, Gambit is NOT a jock. Period.
HOLLOWAY OR MISON. PLEASE NOT TATUM
Taylor Kirtch, the actor who played Gambit in the Wolverine movie should only play Gambit.
Jared Padelecki would make an amazing Gambit. Tatum…please no. Just…no.
Somebody mentioned a guy named nick bateman on facebook who already does bo staff and looks like he’d be perfect. check it out.
I guess Tatum has the attitude, skills and looks! I have read about Gambit at [goo.gl]. Tatum really deserve the role! Who votes for Tatum? LOL
Collin Farrel. Obvious..
What about James Landry?!
Dancey and Holloway are the only ones I see here that would work.
Ian Sommerhalder FTW
Josh Holloway.
Holloway and Somerhalder are fine by me, Olyphant would knock my socks off, brilliant and delicious!!
Yeah lets get a pushing 50 Holloway as Gambit. No. This might have been a decent idea back when they were discussing during X3 but now, no. People are living in a past that never happened still dreaming about him playing Remy. Get some new blood and stop perpetuating this nonsense.
ok the 2 I choose from the list will be Tom Mison and Alexander Skarsgard it is really hard to choose from these 2 men both are Yummy but they should also consider Norman Reedus as long as his work on The Walking Dead won’t interfer
who the hell comes up with this crap do you even know who gambit is…. none of these pre-madonnas would fit the role
I can kind of see Ian Somerhalder in the role, maybe even Tom Mison… but the one obvious one off the list is the man that played him already in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”… Taylor Kitsch. I think he fit the role when he played him in that movie and would play him well again… he’s a good versatile actor. (just like Ryan Reynolds did in the same movie and now is playing Deadpool)
But, if not him… and not Channing Tatum (which i can careless one way or the other)… then Ian would fit, he already has the bad ass, sarcastic personality anyway.
I am going to throw another Josh into the mix. How about Josh Lucas. I know that he played another Marvel character in Hulk but, his hair looked different than it does now and after all there were two different Hulk movies.
I nominate Jensen Ackles for the role
Its a long shot but how about David Belle as Gambit. He is a real action star who does all his own stunts and is an excellent mover as his parkour exploits would suggest. And he has le francaise accent. So its oui oui for David Belle!!
Aiden Turner would be much better
Channing Tatum already has the southern accent. All he has to do is add a little vocal gumbo, and he will be fine.
gaspard ulliel would fit better than any of those alternatives since he is a french actor and remy lebeau is from new orleans and speaks cajun accent
Physically, I think Scott Eastwood is a good choice. I’m not so familiar with his acting skills though. (Although I bet he’d be able to pull it off.) I swear he looks like a perfect Gambit.
He’s the guy from the video of Taylor Swiift’s Wildest Dreams, by the way.
Personally I’d say stick with Taylor kitsch from the first wolverine movie Ryan Reynolds was still deadpool for a solo movie and Taylor wasn’t bad he did look the part.one of the problems is u don’t need big name actors to make a good film and so I say keep Taylor and get the film made using him