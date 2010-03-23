Is Tom Hanks sending Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ to a movie theater near you?

03.23.10 8 years ago

Is Green Day”s “American Idiot” coming to a big screen near you via the folks that brought us the world the film version of   “Mamma Mia?
Could be. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman are talking to Green Day about turning their musical, which opens on Broadway April 20, into a movie, according to Deadline Hollywood Daily. The play already had a successful three-month run at the Berkeley (Calif.) Repertory Theater. The team behind “Spring Awakening” is behind “American Idiot”: director Michael Mayer and producer Tom Hulce (of “Animal House” and “Amadeus” fame).
The story focuses on the lives of three friends, one of whom joins the Army, another stays home and a third moves to the big city, and their lives are woven around the narrative of the songs from “American Idiot.”
DHD notes that there are several other play-to-screen adaptations in the works, including “Wicked” and “In the Heights,” both for Universal, while  New Line is making “Rock of Ages” into a movie.
As we previously reported, Green Day starts a tour in support of “21st Century Breakdown” in August.

