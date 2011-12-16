Is Howard Stern a good fit for ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Yes, it’s true — Howard Stern will be replacing Piers Morgan at the judges’ table on “America’s Got Talent.” Clearly, the contentious radio personality is considered a big get by producers, who are moving the whole show to New York to accommodate him. What this means for co-judges Sharon Osbourne (who has a regular gig at Los Angeles-based “The Talk”) and Howie Mandel is not yet clear — and the impact Stern might have on the show itself is also anyone’s guess.
There doesn’t seem to be much overlap between Stern’s radio show and “AGT.” Stern is known for caustic humor, fart jokes and giggling bimbos taking off their tops in studio. “AGT,” on the other hand, tends to have a squishy center, focusing on inspiring contestant stories and the occasional little kid who can sing. It’s all very family friendly, sometimes annoyingly so. So how does Stern fit in?
The argument has been made that Stern can — and often does — dial it back when he’s not on air. For anyone who remembers the movie version of “Private Parts,” it was a shockingly warm, human and candid piece of filmmaking in which Stern revealed himself to be both a romantic and, yes, something of a dork. Not that he has to dial it back too drastically for “AGT.” Most viewers would agree Morgan’s acerbic judgment was a much-needed antidote to the show’s overall goopy tone. Osbourne and Mandel are solid critics (and Mandel, who replaced David Hasselhoff, was a vast improvement over his predecessor), but sometimes it was nice to have their even-handedness cast aside by Morgan’s irritable Grinch persona. He didn’t like a performer, he didn’t feel he had to justify it (beyond, “It was booooring”) and that was that.
We can likely expect more impassioned criticism from Stern, who lacks Morgan’s reserve. But already I’m wondering if Stern wouldn’t have been the better choice for say, “American Idol.” Not that Stern knows anything about singing, but at least the competitors on that show have to be between 15 and 28. I don’t think Stern will eviscerate a cute tot on “AGT” (or at least I hope not), but I don’t really want to see him tear apart a little old lady who thinks she can do splits, either. Okay, maybe I do, but I question what Stern’s unvarnished criticism will mean for the tone of the show. Will Osbourne and Mandel (assuming they stay) be pushed to balance Stern’s tone by coddling contestants? Will there be more bantering and less focus on performance?
Despite some reservations, I am looking forward to what Stern will definitely be bringing to the show, which is a truly lively, opinionated judge. Too often judges on these programs are more worried about their lives after the shows go off the air than about being honest — if they’re too harsh, they fear record sales or movie ticket receipts will be affected. So what if some kid whose fifteen minutes are ticking out gets no useful criticism whatsoever? That’s why Simon Cowell was such a breath of fresh air — he said what he thought and didn’t give a damn. Stern will not only say what he thinks, but he will probably care deeply about who stays and who goes (I’ve never known the guy to be blase about anything). There will be no phoning it in, no waffling, and possibly something to discuss around the water cooler the next day — a status that’s never really applied to “AGT.” No wonder the producers are willing to move the show 3,000 miles away to accommodate Stern.
What do you think about Howard Stern as a talent judge?
Stern is going to be sensational. He’s quick witted and honest and not afraid (like every other judge on all of these shows) to hurt anyone’s feelings. I see the ratings getting a big bump. It’s a major coup.
Looking forward to what Stern will bring to the show. He’s always been a breath of fresh air.
Stern used to have 20 million people listening to him for free and now has somewhere between 4-7 million paying to listen to him. At LEAST half of those will tune in, probably more. That alone is enough to double the ratings.
He should stay on the radio, that way we don’t have to see him!
I am not a viewer of AGT, but I will be tuning in now to see Howard. I believe non-Stern fans will be surprised how funny and charming they find him.
nice to think that, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.
But, should he disrespect any child or woman, I’m done. Should he disrespect any man, I’ll say, “Sic ’em”
He’ll give an honest assessment of the performers on this “talent” show. I hope, as he said in an interview, that he’ll haul out the parents of the questionably talented tots and grill them about why they are sending out their little kids to get embarrassed.
That I’d actually like to see. Maybe he can visit a few other reality TV shows, like “Toddlers and Tiaras.”
Stern shoudn’t be in judgement of anyone! He is a SHOCK JOCK,….that’s where he made his name that’s where he shhould remain. He’s not even pretty enough to look at and he will only be beeped when he comments on a good looking woman, and if he dosen’t comment rudly, his fans will be disapointed. His fans expect a certain thing from him abd what he’s
supposed’ to deliver is not what should be delivered on AGT where children as well as adults perform with their heart on their sleeve. After Simon, you’re better than that, PLEASE! After Sharon boots his ass off herself for being rude to the ladies, consider getting a ‘guest judge’ every week or twoWe’ll keep tuning in to see who will be judging us next, (even Pierce with a guest spot)but please, Stern shoudn’t be judging others,..really, he shoudn’t. He has no character or talent of his own, (except to talk sexually, which I admit has it’s place) but how and why the hell should he be judgihg others? People who have their dream come true by being on your show. They deserve better than Stern, truly, …..Think Simon think. You could spend a lot less getting ‘guest judges’ that are respected than you have to spend for well an =ss=ole. He’s going to be entertaing for only a couple of episodes, then he’s going to get as raunchy as he made his rep. He can’t help it. (well maybe he can in reakl life) but then his SHOCK JOCK rep will be ruined. So, Simon, let him stay on the radio where we can hear his radio voice and not have to look at his disgusting face. He just ain’t that pretty or talented to be judging others. e-mail me anytime, I have ideas!
Good luck Simon, love AGT, just don’t think Stern belons in the company of Howie Mandell or Sharon. They are way above his class! {:-)
Liane Bonin Starr: I’ll watch, (love AGT) and I’ll hope for the best, but, Stern is not respectable enough for me to be judging others. Period, plus, he should be heard and not seen, really, gotta agree with that!
I’m willing to give Stern the benefit of the doubt until he does, indeed, do something inappropriate. I do know he’s a huge fan of reality TV and, to that extent, he could very well give voice to what we (as the audience) is thinking. I’ve never liked his radio show but I do admit, “Private Parts” showed a very different side of Stern and I’m hoping that this is the side we’ll see on “AGT” — still acerbic and honest, but not unnecessarily mean.
People are living in 1996 if they think Howard is still a shock jock. The radio show is closer to The View now than the old Howard Stern show. All he talks about is his wife, Hollywood friends, and reality shows like AGT and American Idol. This is Hamptons Howie. He isn’t going to be asking the female singers to take their tops off.
