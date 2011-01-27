Is Hugh Jackman’s presenting or reuniting with Anne Hathaway for Oscar?

AP Photo

One of the more memorable moments of the breathtaking 81st Academy Awards was when first time host Hugh Jackman pulled nominee Anne Hathaway out of the audience and the two engaged in a quick, but well choreographed moment in that show’s opening number. In fact, it’s clear that sequence was one reason Hathaway was asked to co-host this year along with James Franco. Today, the Academy announced that Jackman would return to present at this year’s Oscar shindig.

Now, considering Jackman turned down a chance to host last year (and possibly this year), it seems a little too convenient that the “Wolverine” star would throw on a tux just to throw out the winner for best original score or cinematography. Our guess? Jackman returns the favor Hathaway did for him by having a minor musical interlude during this year’s telecast. That’s just too easy isn’t it?

We’ll find out on Sunday, Feb. 27 when the 83rd Academy Awards are handed out.

For a walk down memory lane, check out Jackman’s memorable opening number with Hathaway here.

