Is it fair to blame Universal for the state of the industry today?

I just got off the phone with Harry Knowles a little while ago, and the good part of our conversation was hearing how spirited he seems on the eve of his release from the hospital after an extended stay as part of his recovery from major, potentially life-changing back surgery.
We had a major disagreement as we were talking, though, over something he just published in which he called out Universal as being “chickenshit” because they aren’t going to make “At The Mountains Of Madness.” That disagreement spilled over onto Twitter, and I think the easiest thing to do is explain myself clearly here because the situation Universal is in serves as a microcosm of where the entire industry is right now, and I can understand why it freaks Harry out and upsets him. It should. Things have probably never been worse, and to some extent, it’s our fault.
Believe me… I ache to see that film. When you describe that movie to me, it sounds like something that someone put together especially to appeal to me. A $150 million horror film adapted from the work of H.P. Lovecraft without any compromise, produced by James Cameron, starring Ron Perlman and Tom Cruise, directed by Guillermo Del Toro? And I’ve read drafts of the script over time by Matthew Robbins and Guillermo, and they’re awesome. If you don’t know the book or if you’re not familiar with Lovecraft, it’s a sprawling tale of an expedition to the Arctic in search of signs of a lost civilization that predates man, and what happens when the people searching find something alive, something not remotely dead, something that is ready to reclaim the Earth as its own.
It’s grim, it’s bizarre, and the nature of the horror in the story isn’t any of the familiar shapes that many people interpret as “horror.” It’s amazing how the moment you step out of some very narrowly defined archetypes, you lose the general audience, and not because they’re stupid. They’re not. They’re just not familiar with anything else because of what they’ve been fed in the past. And if you’re going to spend $150 million on something, there’s a gut check that comes with that. I am old enough to remember the negative press that Universal took on “Waterworld” simply for allowing any budget on any film to creep past the $100 million mark. They weren’t the first studio to spend that much on something, but they were one of the first to do so without denying it, and they got battered for it. The negative press wasn’t about the movie or the premise, but about cost, pure and simple. And that’s an easy story for the mainstream press to use to hammer a studio. When Jim Carrey was making “The Cable Guy,” that film was dead before it ever opened, and not because of the film. It was dead because the press decided the only story worth telling was “The movie costs $40 million, and Jim Carrey’s getting $20 million, and that is not fair.” No matter that was what the studio felt made sense at the time… the press saw an angle, and they rode it until they had turned the film into a problem, no matter what.
Universal is in a hard spot right now, and before you blame any one thing, like their marketing, you have to take a step back and look at the business in general. Right now, we are in one of the most gutless eras of big-budget filmmaking ever, and every studio is playing the same game. Everyone is scrambling to identify the “safe” choices, and that means latching onto pre-existing material and treating it like a cure-all. Comic books, video games, fairy tales, TV shows… WHATEVER. As long as it pre-exists, you have an excuse if it fails. “Well, it worked once. Something must be wrong, and it’s not about our decision to make this. There is an audience. We have proof.” And demographics and ratings and name brands have never been more important. More than anything, if you want to take a chance, you have got to have a track record. You have to be able to say, “I have risked it all before, and I have won when I did so.”
James Cameron has done that. Several times. He’s been the subject of some very bad press on several of his films, and several times now, he has made “the most expensive film of all time.” And when he does, the press starts sharpening their knives, and somehow, he pulls it out. “Terminator 2.” “Titanic.” “Avatar.” Say what you will about those films, but he gambled big, and he won. Now, I look at those films, and I don’t see them as gambles. I think Cameron is a gifted populist, a guy who knows how to manipulate archetype, a guy who knows how to play to the cheap seats, and who delivers on a premise as much as anyone can. I see a filmmaker who I would bet on every single time, and so I don’t consider any of those decisions to be risks.
But they were. Of COURSE they were. They are giant movies, costing hundreds of millions of dollars. If the general public ever heard the exact price tag of “Avatar” or “Titanic,” they would flip out, but those films cost exactly what they had to cost based on who was making them, when they were being made, and how they were being made. They were huge endeavors, and at each step of the process, I’m sure there were people sweating it as they said, “Yes.” All the way up to the release of those films, I’m sure people involved were second-guessing themselves and losing sleep. You don’t push $400 million to the middle of the table without some butterflies in your stomach. And even on “Avatar,” even dealing with the guy who made the most successful movie of all time, I would have been nervous, because that’s just plain common sense.
There are so many reasons good movies fail to find an audience, and it is myopic to claim marketing is the only key. I’ve seen good movies that were marketed well die. Just plain die. And you can sift through the ashes of a disaster and proclaim this and assert that, but all you really know for sure is that people did not want to see the movie in the theater. Maybe the movie was misrepresented to them, and they would have loved it, and they will kick themselves years later, a la “The Shawshank Redemption” or “The Iron Giant.” Maybe so. Or maybe the general audience just plain didn’t want something. And no matter how good it is, no matter how sure you are it deserved an audience, it just wasn’t meant to be. It happens. Sometimes it’s about timing. Harry kept telling me how “The Thing” was mismarketed back in 1982 today, and I’m afraid I don’t agree at all. That was the same summer “E.T.” came out, and if you look at what did well that year, there was an optimism that was embraced, and it simply looks to me like audiences wanted their aliens sweet and cuddly that year, instead of shape-shifty and nightmarish. It happens. You can’t control that. You can’t make the audience go see something. There was 100% nothing anyone in 1982 could have done differently to make “Blade Runner” into a $300 million grossing hit movie. Nothing. Absolutely no trailer or poster would have changed that movie’s fate. You take Han Solo and Indiana Jones and you put him in a movie where he’s an emotionally vacant “hero” who murders one woman in cold blood, gets his ass beat by another, and who has one of the most ineffective final showdowns possible with a bad guy who wins and who chooses to spare his life. I love that film, but I can understand why it failed.
When I look at the individual elements of “At The Mountains Of Madness,” it all sounds great to me. Tom Cruise is one of the few people working who I think is a genuine movie star. He opens films. But when you say that, you also need to acknowledge that he has very little track record in the horror genre. You can sort of call “War Of The Worlds” a horror film. You can definitely call “Interview With The Vampire” a horror film. And I’d argue that the Anne Rice fans were so angry about his casting that he was a detriment to that film pre-release, not a help. Do I think he gives a movie like “At The Mountains Of Madness” some much needed muscle? Yes. But he does his biggest business in movies with a romantic edge, and that’s not “At The Mountains Of Madness.” At all. This is driven, intense, possibly crazy Tom Cruise, and that’s a lot less reliable at the box-office.
James Cameron, as I said, is a strong bet, but “Aliens,” the closest thing to this in his filmography, was not a $150 million movie. He’s worked in the PG-13 neighborhood for a lot of years now, and quite successfully. James Cameron is not a guy who gets an R every time out, and I’m sure even he would happily cop to the fact that working with films of a certain size, you have to make certain concessions.
That’s not me saying I want a PG-13 Cthulu, either. I don’t. I want Guillermo to make the film he wants to make, and if he can’t do that, then I don’t want a version he’s miserable about before it’s ever rolled film.
What I want is an industry built on filmmakers, innovation, and storytelling. What I want is an industry that rewards people who dare to try something different. What I want is an audience that will turn up to support things that look new, things that push them outside of their comfort zone.
And I don’t see that industry. I don’t see that audience. So blaming Universal for the overall system seems like blaming your lung if it turns out to be riddled with tumors. Your lung is just trying to do its job, and the entire system is rotting around it. That’s where Universal is right now.
Hell, if any studio deserves to be congratulated for taking risks, it’s them. Just this spring, we’ve got “Paul” and “Your Highness” and “The Adjustment Bureau” in release, and all of those are sizable films that take some real chances. You want to send a message? You start by supporting the risks they’ve already taken. You buy “Scott Pilgrim.” You see “Paul.” You see “Your Highness”. You reward them for taking a chance. “Paul” is an R-rated movie about two guys who meet an alien during a post Comic-Con road trip. “Your Highness” is described as a really filthy comedy set in a world like “Krull.” These films were made because Universal took a chance on Simon Pegg and Nick Frost or because they took a chance on David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. Last year, Universal got the crap kicked out of it for making “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” and I wouldn’t trade that film for anything. They believed in the film. Harry may hate the way they sold it, but I’ve rarely seen a studio work harder on anything. They pushed and pushed and pushed on that one, and the audience just didn’t come out. Harry believes he could have unlocked the magic key that would have made it a hit, and I’m inclined to say I don’t believe him. I don’t believe anyone could have made “Scott Pilgrim” a hit. I really don’t. I think that film will gradually find the audience that loves it and reveres it, and I think its reputation over time will be wonderful, but I think the film had a very narrow appeal, and I think the studio took a chance and the chance simply didn’t pay off. I’m glad they took it. I have the film on Blu-ray, and as far as I’m concerned, that means I win. I enjoyed it. I own it. I can watch it any time I like.
I like to say that box-office matters as little to me as the Oscars do, but the truth is that box-office does matter. When the audience consistently rewards garbage, and when the marketing is more important than the movie, and when week after week, we see good films sink and crap rewarded, it does matter. Because the corporations that run the studios aren’t in it for art. They don’t care about revolutionizing the face of horror. They don’t care about Lovecraft’s legacy, or the history of Universal horror, or Guillermo’s best creative years. They don’t care. They’ll never care. They look at numbers.
The ugly truth is that the industry is chasing a fanboy audience that perhaps they need to stop chasing. I spent so many years at AICN complaining that no one was making films that catered to my interests, and now I find myself thinking that perhaps I don’t need to be catered to in quite so naked and craven a fashion. I would happily give up the non-stop barrage of superhero films and fanboy “favorites” if it meant there was room for real innovation and a wider array of voices in studio filmmaking. There is a fine line between serving an audience and shamelessly pandering to them, and when the studios decide to go whole-hog and pander without hesitation, and the result is box-office failure after box-office failure, the message seems clear: chasing the fanboys isn’t working. They are unreliable, they are ungrateful, and they aren’t turning out for the “sure things” that have been greenlit specifically for them.
Universal badly wanted to be in the Guillermo Del Toro business. It was a priority to them, and when they made “Hellboy 2: The Golden Army,” that was in large part a show of faith on the part of the studio. They wanted to make “Frankenstein” with Guillermo. They wanted to give him a home for his particular voice and vision. And when it came down to it, after a few years marked by expensive filmmmaker-driven flops and sure-thing properties that failed and cult fanboy favorites that no one turned out for, they looked at that R-rated $150 million horror film and said, “We can’t.” Not that they didn’t want to, or that they don’t believe in Guillermo, or that they want to make crap instead. They looked at the money they’ve made, the money they’ve lost, the choices that have led them to this place, and they said, “We can’t.”
It’s an awful position for them to be in as a studio. I can’t imagine there’s anyone at that studio that looks at a slate that includes “Battleship,” “Stretch Armstrong,” and “Ouija” and thinks, “Oh, yes, this is the very best we can do. This is exciting, fresh, and innovative. This makes me proud to be part of this business.” What you’re seeing is a studio that has one franchise that seems to make them consistent money, “The Fast and the Furious,” while they’re having to reboot their only other consistent franchise, the Bourne films, because they couldn’t work things out with a director and a star, meaning they may have just lost that one. They are in panic mode. They have to be. And it can’t be fun for anyone.
Harry points at the handling of “The Wolfman” and damns the entire studio with that example. Dude…. terrible, terrible choices were made on that film. The first of those terrible choices was when they balked at a budget and Mark Romanek split so Joe Johnston could come on. From that point on, there were so many awful choices that the final film felt inevitable. Do I think the entire studio failed on that one film? Nope. I think the producers and the directors and the cast and the writers and the excutives and many people involved all made choices that added up to a movie that just didn’t work. And at the exact same time they were making that movie, there were other movies being made by the same company that I do like. Quite a bit. And those movies didn’t make money, either. And in both cases, I don’t think any one answer covers what happened.
If Universal retreats now to the safest of choices, I can’t blame them. I really can’t. They have people to answer to, new corporate owners that they have got to please, and when the rest of the industry makes terrible choices and gets rewarded, that has to be tough to watch. When Fox pumps out godawful family films like “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and breaks box-office records with it, then of course you’re going to see studios make safe, awful choices like “The Smurfs” or “Hop.” And those films might both be great, but to me, they look like reactions to other movies that made money. Pure and simple. And I understand that, even if I hate it. I understand how that gets done, and how something like “Mountains” does not. Universal is rolling the dice this summer on “Cowboys and Aliens,” and based on what I’ve seen of the film, I’d say it looks like a blast. I’d also say it’s very smart of Universal to stay very close to the “Iron Man” marketing materials on this one, because selling a Western is next to impossible for any studio, even with Harrison Ford onboard. If “Cowboys” fails, will it be because Universal is chickenshit? Will it be because Jon Favreau got screwed? Will we simply blame the marketing? Or will it be because the audience simply doesn’t turn up, for a million individual reasons that combine into one unfortunate failure? I hope that film works. I am not sure it’s a slam-dunk yet, no matter how good it ends up being, and I’m curious to see if this will be another film where people blame the messenger instead of the message itself. Even the studio that most people would consider the most original in Hollywood, Pixar, is releasing their second sequel in a row this summer, and the main motivator for them to return to the world of “Cars” would have to be that $2 billion in merchandising that the first film has generated every single year since its release. We are in an age of gutlessness that is pandemic, and we have to start by acknowledging that before we start singling anyone out for blame.
How many times this year can the audience get excited about a new superhero? Or another alien invasion? Or another sequel or prequel or remake? How long before we acknowledge the simple fatigue that I know I feel with marketing in general? I am frankly sick of trailers and teasers and billboards and character posters and viral games and all the other things that obscure the conversation about the movies. In the end, what matters most to me, every single time, is the two hours I spend in the dark. Either that works, or it doesn’t, and all the rest of this is a guessing game that people make a lot of money at, but that no one has ever proven that they can control without fail. Harry, like most of us, fancies himself smarter than the people who actually sell the films or who even make them, and any film fan has played the game from the sidelines over and over again. “Oh, I would make that. Oh, I could sell that.” And in the hypothetical, we’re all right. We are all sure that we could do it better. We could get it right. We could make the audience come. We could make them see the good movies. We could make the right choices for the right prices, and we could keep it about the art.
But the hypothetical isn’t what Universal is facing. They’ve taken the risks, consistently now, for several years. They have tried as much as any studio in town to play the game by the rules but bending them as much as possible. And they are paying the price for that right now. Has every choice been right? Nope. Do I think they’ve aimed high? Yes. And while I am truly, absolutely, completely bummed about “At The Mountains Of Madness,” I’m just as mad at the box-office track record of Guillermo’s movies, and I’m just as mad at the timidity of the horror genre in general, and I’m just as mad at the way the audience consistently rewards PG and PG-13 films more, and I’m mad that the “Thing” prequel has had a troubled birth and probably spooked Universal from making another snowbound monster movie right this moment, and I’m sorry that all of these things together add up to us not seeing this film next.
But rather than pointing the finger at one company or one decision, I’d like to say that the system at large is flawed right now, and it’s a sucker’s game. It is as bad right now as it’s ever been, or at least in the 20 years I’ve been in Los Angeles. So many filmmakers I know are discouraged. So many film lovers I know are feeling like they don’t see anything they like. For this to be fixed, it’s going to take a lot more than one mega-budget horror film either getting made or not getting made. It’s going to take a major paradigm shift in what gets sold, how it gets sold, and what audiences reward with their viewing dollars. And you can’t lay that off on Universal or Guillermo or the pandering to fanboys. It’s systemic.
So where do we go from here?
And how do you fix the whole thing at once? Can you? Can anyone?
I believe your sentiment entirely, Drew. While I want to cower in a corner and cry that I might not see “At the Mountains of Madness” as soon as I may like, I have always been able to count on Universal as a studio that takes more chances than most others. And through all the hope in my heart, I believe that we will see del Toro’s vision of “Madness” in theaters eventually. It saddens me to have to accept the fate of this film, but it really is up to us as viewers to decide what the stuidos make from here on out. I think the nature of the system is cyclical and hopefully we’ll come back around to this sooner rather than later.
That’s a fantastic read. And I just wanted to say that I’m happy you’re in the world, Drew, and doing what you do.
Well said! I’m staying optimistic that Guillermo will eventually get to make the Mountains film he wants and the one we all hope will blow the genre wide open. The amount of prep work that’s been done seems to mirror The Hobbit and that’s just now getting going after all this time so i have hope. We as an audience need to reward the visionaries in the industry and show the studios that we too like taking chances on films that will truly impact us. oh and i have to say, so pumped for Your Highness
You haven’t really shown that Universal isn’t chickenshit, merely that they have valid reasons today for being chickenshit. Their past few years at trying to not be chickenshit blew up in their faces, so they’ve course corrected.
Great article, Drew. I hate that AT THE MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS isn’t shooting like, I don’t know, right now, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the dollars and cents (sense). $150 million on an R-rated horror movie is a tough sell without enough audience buyers. Still, man I want to see this flick!
great stuff man. Excellent read. I’d like to think people don’t wanna take risks at the theaters is because of the price of seeing a movie. Why risk potentially upward of 13 bucks per person to see a bad original movie? I haven’t seen a movie since “The Fighter” in early January because of prices.
In this economy though? I wonder if people are less-inclined to take risks. The Scott Pilgrims and Mountains of Madness might be great, but I have to wonder if both the studios and fans are not playing it a bit safer with their money. It frankly stinks but if you think about it, the reality is people will have less money they are willing to spend on luxuries. That said, while your Scott Pilgrims are great, they are probably not quite as likely (or not SEEN as being quite as likely) to appeal to as many people. So for right or wrong, I think you are going to see people make the perceived safer choices. There are certainly exceptions (e.g. Inception, 127 Hours, Buried, etc.), but by and large I imagine a lot of people do see it as a bit of a “risk” to pay for (producing OR seeing) a movie that might not be within their comfort zone. Still, when something is unique and pulls off something truly special in a new fashion it seems to do well and be something wholly worthwhile. The times (economic and the perceptions, perhaps) make it especially hard to do something like that though.
-Cheers
Great analysis, Drew – as always. I agree with RagingBull and Dave, I don’t think you can subtract the ticket price out of the conversation – especially in a rough economy (with no end in sight). The other issue here is window between theater and DVD. It’s become so short, and the quality of home entertainment systems has increased, that it encourages you to wait.
I don’t know if this has already been said in comments, but I think there’s something flawed with box office numbers. If a film looks interesting, people will go pay the $13 to see it…however, that doesn’t mean they actually liked it. To the studios, that $13 means someone wanted to see the movie, and they liked it, and therefore movies like that are successful. If someone doesn’t pay $13 to see it (on opening night, apparently, which somehow has become the make-or-break moment) that means that it was a terrible movie and they should never make one like that again. I wish there was a way to give feedback directly to the studios, that just because someone paid to see the movie doesn’t mean they liked it, and that seeing it later or on DVD or on TV or streaming or whatever other channel you can find actually meant something to the overall success of the movie.
Good piece, Drew.
I’ll always give credit to Universal for looking at Firefly and saying, “Sure. Let’s give them $40 million for a movie!”
Exactly. And though it might not have paid off in theaters, that film has a very long tail. In terms of a long-term investment, I think they’ll see that it continues to provide a respectable return.
Totally agree with you about Scott Pilgrim. Although “we” think it’s the best movie ever, that doesn’t mean Joe Public gets it too.
It’s my favourite movie of 2010, and probably in my top 10 of all time, but I have a lot of friends and people I know who aren’t that different from me and they thought it was just “meh”.
Drew, weren’t you just writing a week ago that you were happy with the director chosen for the #%$#%$# Robocop remake?? A movie that does not need to be remade or rebooted.
Let’s start by not acknowledging studios who are going this route. Let’s demand original projects and not support studios who only play it safe.
I do agree with your article. I actually find there are much more compelling things being produced on TV.
You would be correct to call me a hypocrite. I complain about about all the remakes and reboots and yet shell over my money to see them.
I am not voting with my wallet. And sadly I don’t get out to many movies so it’s usually the summer blockbusters that I get out to. Less mainstream fare like “The Kings Speech” will be seen on DVD.
So I’m not part of the solution. But I’d like to be. I would like to see more articles like this that gets a dialog going. I’d like to see more movie blogging sites take up the cause and get some attention from the studios.
Dammit, I am buying a copy of Scott Pilgrim tomorrow!!
I like Harry as a film fan, and I dig his passion, but his “reaction” to the news was less actual thinking/reasoning and more blind rage that a studio DARE deny his friend an incredibly risky movie.
Two telling quotes to pull from his piece:
“There’s a chance to make something that not only changes the industry, rewrites what is possible in Genre Filmmaking.”
Yeah, there’s a chance to do that in EVERY film. And I’ve read great things about the script too, but…come on. It rarely happens. That doesn’t mean good movies don’t happen; it means genre redefinement rarely happens. So it’s clear from the get-go that Harry’s priorities and expectations are WAY off.
“But you sell this as the most ambitious horror film every made. You talk about going to the ends of the Earth to shoot it. You talk about the new technology created to capture it all. And then you begin unleashing images that would enrapture a public’s mind. The R-rating would’ve made it an event.”
First of all, there’s a small niche of film nerds that are going to care about any of that stuff he mentioned (of which I’m one) during the production/pre-release phase; the rest of America – you know, the 90% of the country the studio has to interest in the film to make money – is going to see a trailer or two and some TV spots. So little of that shit is going to matter, and trying to make it matter costs a HELL OF A LOT OF MONEY.
And Harry’s a smart guy. He knows how all this works. And his piece is revealed as absolutely nothing but childish foot-stomping when he says that the R-rating will make it an event. Bullshit – IT MAKES IT HARDER TO SELL TO A WIDE AUDIENCE. Is that a valid reason to pull the plug on a movie, or ask the director to make it a hard PG-13 instead? That can be debated, but when you’re footing the $150 million bill, it’s not “chickenshit”. It’s business, especially when you’re talking about a director who’s been handed big budget films in the past and has grossed $81M domestic at his peak. For an R-rated film. That was based on an existing property.
It’s an easier decision when you throw an R-rating on a $30-40M comedy (HANGOVER, WEDDING CRASHERS). It’s an entirely different thing to do so on an atmospheric $150M horror film.
Lastly – and however sad this is, it’s true – most of the moviegoing public doesn’t know who the fuck HP Lovecraft is, has never heard of AT THE MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS, and has soured to some degree on Tom Cruise, even if he can still open a movie. Look at what happened a couple of years ago at Fox. They spent $75M making and marketing a movie called FIGHT CLUB based on a book that no one had ever heard of and directed by a guy that even people who’d seen ALIEN3 and SEVEN didn’t recognize by name and went full-on with an R-rating. They plugged in Brad Pitt in his prime, everyone involved delivered one of the best movies of the decade, and it got them where? To a robust $37M at the box office.
So, again…when you’re trying to keep your jobs and when you answer to a parent corporation with stockholders and the power to boot your ass out on a whim…it’s not anywhere near “chickenshit” to retract that $150M and put it towards something else.
Does that suck? Maybe. If they do something awesome with the money, it was a good decision. If ATMOM was to be the highest-grossing film ever, it wasn’t. And there’s exactly no way to calculate or estimate either of those things.
As a long time reader of Harry, I’ve learned to appreciate his point-of-view without expecting it to be based on anything other than primal emotion. Logic? Reason? Practicality? No, just whatever is stirring in his gut.
Nail on the head, Geoff. Do you have a blog? I like your writing and interpretation of things.
Harry can’t even construct a sentence let alone market a movie.
“Brands are the new stars.” I’m not sure which studio flunky spoke those words, but I read them last year in an article in the LA Times and they really made my soul hurt. I’ve lived in LA for 4 years now, trying to make a living in the business. The most discouraging thing to me is I meet so many people who want to be in the movie industry and yet they aren’t people with great passions for film. There’s something really insidious about the flashiness of the industry and how it often attracts the worst possible people. When I encounter the vapid bubbleheads that want to be actors (or reality stars) I can see why the industry is in such bad shape, a kind of bizzaro version of the 1970s. Thanks for writing this, Drew. You hit the nail directly on the head.
I agree wholeheartedly with everything you said, let us hope every remake bombs this year and the original films actually make money. We can tell the world with what we spend our money on…although I am keen for Transformers 3 to check they have redeemed themselves for the travesty of a follow-up.
See, that’s one of the problems – you give lip service to the idea of sending a message to the studios by how you spend your money and then admit you’ll go see Transformers 3. I’m not trashing your desire to see T3, I’m rather curious myself, but to say one thing and then undermine it by doing the opposite…
I really don’t get why anyone would want to see Transformers 3 for any reason. It’s one thing for vapid big budget movies that might not suck, like, say, Green Lantern, but we’ve had two shitbomb Transformers films (I assume, I only bothered with the first one) so what do you think you’re likely to get the third time around?
Like the man said, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.
Let’s hand Mr. Knowles the keys to the kingdom and see if he can fix it.
It’s kind of sad to see 40 year old men complaining about movies like “Alvin and the Chipmunks” – dude, they’re not meant to be cinematic masterpieces, they’re there to entertain kids and they do a fine job of it. And yes, they also make money.
And no, Cars 2 or some other kids movie isn’t the reason an R rated horror movie doesn’t get made. God forbid the studio takes on a good investment that they know will be successful, that will also make lots of parents and kids happy instead of a spending money a poor investment that will make a 40 year old man happy. I’m tired of people who run movie websites who act like the general public are morons and that they are so smart and have such great taste.
If a parent takes there little kid and a bunch of his friends to see an “Alvin” movie, and they all have fun and laugh at the joke, then great. And if the studio makes a bunch of money off it, I don’t see why that’s a bad thing.
The commenter above, “Dagobah” represents everything that is wrong with movie “nerds” online and writing for websites. Dude, movies like “Scott Pilgrim” don’t fail because “Joe Public” doesn’t get them – they fail because they are terrible movies. I’ve never seen a movie try to hard and think so highly of itself it forgot to actually try and be good. That said, more power to any who liked it and just because I didn’t, it doesn’t mean I don’t “get it.” I got it and thought it was stupid.
If I thought “Scott Pilgrim” was terrible, and just because I want to see Del Toro movie get there is no way in hell I am going to buy it, because there is no connection between it’s Blu-ray sales mean anything toward a Del Toro movie getting made.
Most of the hype for “Pilgrim” came because they catered to film nerd websites, invited them on set, and were extra nice – even on Dark Horizons they had a post (which I don’t think I’d ever seen) literally screaming at readers to see the movie because it’s the best movie of the year before they ever saw the movie. Which is embarrassing journalism, and also a bad move on studios part catering to all these people and not trying to make the movie better. Seriously, it’s sad how excited Drew was about his free t-shirt in his interviews and if anything, sites like this built up hype for a movie that didn’t deserve it and the studio is now smart enough to realize sinking a ton of money into a directors pet project (because of that directors small but vocal fanbase, who will love everything that director does because he pays attention to them) is probably a bad investment.
I love Del Tor, but I don’t think it was a certainty that is was going to be great. I had high hopes and was hoping to see it, but just because a director is attached and has passion doesn’t mean it’s a surefire thing the movie is going to be good. But again, according to people like Harry and others, how good a movie is seems to be determined by who is attached early in the process, who is directing, and how many drafts the screen play goes through (if a few, its bad, if there’s reshoots, its bad).
At some point, you have to judge a movie not by the development process, not by a director or studio pandering to you, but by the end result. Which is why “Joe Public” does deserve credit. “Joe Public” has helped a ton of little movies make money by spreading word of mouth, and helped a ton of bad movies flop. And “Joe Public” has no problem being entertained for a couple hours on a weekend by an “Alien Invasion” movie or a sequal. So what?
Movies are for an audience, they aren’t made specifically for Harry Knowles.
And yes, its 2 30 in the morning and I’m tired but “Scott Pilgrim” fans please feel free to blast my poor grammer and failure to put my sentences together
I won’t blast your poor sentence structure and grammar, but Scott Pilgrim is an amazing movie. My favorite movie of last year and probably the only movie I’ve ever seen 4 times in a theatre. Fantastic visual effects, one of the best soundtracks of all time, an almost flawless cast, and a real heart and passion for the story its trying to tell. I for one, can’t understand how people can’t like this movie, but thats what happens.
I personally didn’t care for any of the movies being discussed, but different people have different tastes and I can respect both Drew’s love for SCOTT PILGRIM and RJ’s profound personal connection to the characters and themes of the ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS saga, especially the scene in part 1 where Alvin farts at Dave and then breaks a jar over his head and thinks he’s dead so he looks for lime to use to cause the body to decompose faster. But I just want to point out, RJ, that you’re not really disagreeing with anything Drew wrote in the article. He mentioned that it is safer for the studios to make crap like ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS because it makes money, you also said that it is safer for the studios to make crap like ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS because it makes money.
Drew – never said you had disrespect for “Joe Public” – I said I was referring to commenter named Dagobah above, who was talking about how “we” get it and “they” don’t which annoys me to know end. As if I can’t be a big movie geek and also hate Scott Pilgrim.
But Drew, I didn’t say the all kids movies are automatically lesser,I said “It’s kind of sad to see 40 year old men complaining about movies like “Alvin and the Chipmunks” – dude, they’re not meant to be cinematic masterpieces.”
I used to spend a lot of time babysitting my cousins back when they were younger, and I remember taking them to see the “Power Rangers” movie and they went apeshit over it. It was stupid and silly, but they loved it and had a great time and that’s all that matters. Did they even remember it a few months later or learn any major life lessons? No, but for that rainy afternoon they had a good time. The “Alvin” movies obviously have that same effect on a lot of kids since they have been proven to be big commercial hits. I’ve been at the movie theater and seen kids walking out singing in chipmunk voices and having a great time, and I say, good for them. I think it’s stupid to be elitist about something like that. You call them “god awful family films” yet families keep seeing them, and buying them, so they obviously are enjoyable to a lot of kids and families so they obviously aren’t god awful at what they do. “Old Dogs” tanked and the “Alvin” movies are successful so I’m not sure I get your point there, it just shows that audiences see movies they like and won’t bite at everything handed to them.
But really, As I supposed to somehow be angry that the “Preacher” movie still hasn’t been made because children’s movies with talking animals are successful? I don’t think so, but if one is a really huge hit for a studio maybe they will be able to afford taking on some risks because they have to much profit to work with.
I get your correlation about rewarding studios for taking risks, but buying a Scott Pilgrim DVD in NO way would help “Mountains” chances. if anything, going out and seeing a rival studios R Rated horror movie or thriller, and making it a hit, would. If Universal saw a $40 million R rater horror movie do big business maybe they’d feel better about making a $150 million one. I do think it is a dishonest correlation to make that an unrelated movie in a different genre’s blu ray sales would help.
First off, I never said I disliked you but I what I am saying is studios are smart enough to know now that the online movie media can be easily manipulated, but that it doesn’t necessarily mean anything at the box office. Having HitFix, Collider, BadassDigest all come to the set and being treated great – boom! a bunch of positive set reports come out a few weeks before opening weekend that they hope will build good “buzz” for the film, even though none of those set reports can give any indication of whether or not the movie is good.
I’m not saying your review is swayed at all, I do believe you have integrity, but it’s not about the reviews to studios, it was about getting the so called “good buzz” from the fanboys so they will get excited to see it opening weekend, and now they are seeing that route isn’t successful, and that was the route they’d likely have thought to cater “Mountains” towards.
Vern – I’ve never seen an “Alvin” movie, I’m just saying that hey, but it’s proven to be something that a lot of kids enjoy, so good for them, I’m not gonna shit on it, I don’t see the need to bemoan it’s existence and act as if it’s preventing other movies from getting made.
If anyone read the piece in the New Yorker, it’s clear (like Drew said) Universal likes Del Toro and wants to work with him, they just haven’t found his project viable yet. Seems pretty simple,
I don’t get how that involves buying a “Scott Pilgrim” blu ray or the upcoming “Battleship” movie.
As far as old men griping about kids’ films . . . I think parents have a legitimate gripe. Something like Garfield or Alvin and the Chipmunks will make kids happy, sell lots of tickets, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, look at something like Toy Story. Toy Story 3 for instance was a sequel to a sequel. But it was great. There is something that works for kids (all three movies), has amazing value for multiple viewings, and is something as enjoyable to parents as the kids. I am repulsed by the notion of watching Alvin & the Chipmunks, Hannah Montana, or something equally lazy and vapid with my daughter. Toy Story, the first Shrek, Spirited Away, or anything else which is written with intelligence and a modicum of storytelling is just as enjoyable to me as a “grown up” movie. Since I am paying for the tickets, not to mention I care what quality of movies, books, music, TV, and everything else my daughter gets exposed to, means my opinion should matter.
As for how buying a Scott Pilgrim blu-ray/DVD or supporting “Battleship: The Movie” effects if At The Mountains of Madness gets made, of course it does. If studios lose lots of money taking chances, they will just go back to the old, boring movies they know will break no new ground but will almost certainly get X numbers of ticket sales. If something like Scott Pilgrim makes lots of money, it will encourage them to make similar films. That could be in content (which won’t really help with Lovecraft films, eh?), demographic (not a direct correlation either), and just finding new/fresh/different ideas (in my mind, Bingo!). Really, Scott Pilgrim to Lovecraft is a tenuous connection, you have to admit that. However, supporting the movies that industries take a chance on is important. Sure, buying a ticket to “Let Me In” is feeding the awful Vampire Movie craze. It is also supporting movies with different takes. Over time, that influence guides where movies go. Sure, sometimes that means movie makers will focus on the window dressing rather than the less obvious stuff, but if we keep supporting NEW ideas or original and creative movies & directors, hopefully over time the trend won’t just be “we want more movies about fighting” so much as “Rocky, The Fighter, and The Wrestler worked because they combined action and the the rigors of the sports/jobs with the engrossing personal lives, the consequence of actions, and the weight of life.” They might eventually get “we like The Walking Dead because of the characters and the clever way humans become more of a threat than the zombies” and not just that we want more zombie movies.
-Cheers
I have to highly disagree with you on accepting bad kids movies. Last week’s Pop Culture Happy Hour episode had the cast discuss pop culture (education and not) that they would share with children, and all the material was either not aimed directly at children or were for children, but of high craftsmanship. I filled a page down with notes of gift ideas for my very young cousins and included a paraphrased quote from the show: “kids don’t have to watch Teletubbies; there is good stuff out there for kids. Don’t be afraid to jump the gun, lead them along, show them things they may not be ready for, kids can handle a lot more than you think they can.” Why play them a terrible kids music album when you can play them either better kids music (maybe some TMBG’s recent work or the brilliant Schoolhouse Rock) or music you like (who says a kid can’t enjoy motown or classic rock or even opera). Same applies to movies; you don’t need to take them to see pablum because you think that’s what parents/guardians do, you can show them The Muppet Movie or Pee Wee’s Big Adventure instead. If you help point kids in the direction of quality, maybe they’ll grow up wanting more quality entertainment.
I think you may have read too much into my comment, RJ.
I’m quite aware of the stereotype you’re referring to with regards to fanboys dismissing an opinion purely based on the negative party not “getting it”.
By my (clearly overdone) use of quotation marks, i seem to have confused you. When i said “we”, i meant the people who really liked and cherished this film.
My line of work requires me to watch a film and try to predict the commercial value of it. This also in turn requires me to think from the perspective of different demographics who i don’t necessarily agree with, but have to take on board and appreciate no the less. When I saw Scott Pilgrim, it was obvious that not everyone would connect with it, or “get it” because it is so targeted at appealing to certain areas of pop culture.
I would then after reading your comments lump you into the category of “not getting Scott Pilgrim Vs the World”, as you clearly despise it.
I wonder if a cross-platform approach would be beneficial for riskier properties like Madness. Like a TV mini-series/special setting up the world. It would give fans an extra piece of story to chew on and expose a wide audience to the impending release.
You said studios need to stop chasing the fanboy audience. Well, I’ve got news for you. Not many fanboys ever read “Scott Pilgrim.” You look at the top selling comics and it’s Batman, the Avengers and the X-Men and the movies based on those characters do well. When George Lucas puts out a “Star Wars” movie, it makes money. That’s the fanboy audience. Just because an audience at Comic-Con will cheer for Simon Pegg doesn’t mean the world has any idea who he is.
And yes, an R-rated horror movie has a built in ceiling when it comes to box office proceeds. Teens on dates and young guys are the main horror audience and an R rating puts limits on them showing up.
That being said, Scott Pilgrim has sold ridiculously well, even doing better than the superhero comics you listed. Those comics seem to do better because those sell better at comic shops than Scott Pilgrim does; in America, comics like Scott Pilgrim and manga tend to sell better in book stores than in comic shops.
Sure “Scott Pilgrim” sold well, but a lot of the books’ recent numbers came because of interest in the movie. But my real point was that I don’t think Scott Pilgrim was selling to a fanboy audience. It sells more to a hip and cool audience, including girls.
And let me defend “Alvin & The Chipmunks,” as I worked on it. I think it’s a fun movie, with a fun performance by David Cross. The fact is that Fox cut corners on the budget, thinking they knew ahead of time how much money they’d make, and ended up making more than they expected. If “Alvin” cost $ 150 million, it wouldn’t have gotten made.
Great read Drew. it’s a lot like people complaining about TV networks cancelling shows that so few of us watch. Instead of praising a network like FX for greenlighting a show like Terriers or more famously Fox for giving Firefly the short life it had, they crucify them for not staying in the business of losing money when no sizable audience shows up (and I say that as a huge fan of both shows). As long as the box office and ratings for these types of projects stay so long, it will continue to be why we can’t have more good things.
This is a good post Drew, and I’m with you, but man… when you mention STRETCH ARMSTRONG, BATTLESHIP and OUIJA are all coming from Universal you almost lost me. Not by any fault of your own, it’s just that it seems more like a joke from THE LAST ACTION HERO than a reality. I mean these are grown adults and talented professionals who find themselves spending a year of their lives working on multi-million dollar movies based on board games and dolls. I’d like to think that two months into working on FRUIT LOOPS or CHEETOHS some of them will take a self-inventory and decide it’s time to leave Hollywood forever, build a cottage somewhere in the hills and live off the land.
Also I wonder if you picked up on the irony that you mention THE THING as a great movie they lost money on in 1982 and later you mention that they’re making a prequel to THE THING.
Anyway good one Drew.
Okay, but if you know anybody that could get me a gig on CHEETOHS, hook me up. I got some ideas for how it could be more of a preboot than a straight adaptation.
Just wanted to say one thing about Prequels here, and maybe it doesn’t even count since it’s a TV Show. But that Spartacus prequel was awesome! (and Paranormal Activity 2 was pretty clever too)
Isn’t Stretch Armstrong supposed to star master thespian Taylor Lautner? What a trainwreck that will be.
How did At the Mountains of Madness get budgeted at $150 million? Anything more than half that is overpriced for its probable box office return. It seems that everyone who wants to make a big SF epic in Cameron’s wake wants the kind of money he gets (which he gets with extreme difficulty, by the way – it never just falls into his lap) without any idea of how to make it back. Avatar was designed as a crowd-pleaser, but what about MoM is going to bring in everyone? If Blomkamp can make an Oscar-nominated geek film with every second shot an FX shot for $30 mil (surely vastly underquoted, but anyway), that is more the kind of figure that has to be on the table. And now that Cameron has sullied his brand by producing/promoting Sanctum, his name on the marquee won’t count for much.
And for the R rating, I would expect some compromise there. Ideally GDT should shoot and post the really nasty stuff, and leave the conversation about what is absolutely essential for the theatrical release for the very end. You can put anything on a Blu-Ray these days and make even more money that way. I don’t understand how there has been so much expectation built around this $150 mil figure and the R rating. It’s possible to make a great Lovecraft film with less.
One other thing about MoM. Lovecraft’s stories do not work that well on their own – they have to be seen as part of a bigger picture. Del Toro conveyed a larger-than-life world amazingly well in his Hellboy films, but based on what I’ve heard about MoM, it focuses almost entirely on Antarctica, and gives no sense of what is going on outside. Like… who cares? For the kind of money Mr. Del Toro wants, he has to be putting out something that is really epic in its scope and thinking, not just impressive in the execution of individual scenes, which we all know he does as well as anyone.
I agree on the money end of this. While I do blame the “average American” for being to lazy to watch a movie they have to think about, I blame the filmmakers for needing these enormous budgets to tell what is already an amazing story. Use the creativity that got them where they are to make an intense and smart film without spending $150 million on larger than life sets and unnecessary CGI on every scene. Before they had bottomless pockets they had to use their imiganition and ingenuity, now they are falling into the same trap that the audience is – Too Lazy To Think
This is pretty much what I’m thinking but said by someone who knows what he or she is talking about. I’m not sure spending $150 million dollars on a movie is a good thing. It puts the stakes so incredibly high, and then the only way for a movie to be successful is if it has mass appeal. I have a feeling most of the favorite movies of the people who post here (with the possible exception of a Star Wars or a Godfather here and there) don’t necessarily have mass appeal. If the budgets could be kept down a bit, then a lower return could be acceptable, right?
(I do say this as someone who is really unimpressed with special effects, I have to say, so YMMV. If I have to see one more overloaded trailer for Battlefield L.A. or whatever it’s called, I might just stop going to the movies altogether. What is that? Why should I care about one frame of what is happening there?)
Perhaps Del Toro really needs $150 million to tell this story right, but…does he? I don’t know, like the poster above, sometimes I think money is the enemy of art, in the sense that some limitation forces creativity, whereas endless funds allow for laziness.
Good Article, but some of the points about the films you have named are incorrect. Let’s look at The Cable Guy: Carey was the biggest name in comedy at the time, and the film was marketed as “another wacky Jim Carey movie”. It wasn’t, It was dark, creepy, and not funny. People that went in the first weekend told their friends, and their friends didn’t go.
Waterworld was a vanity project. Do people really not go to see a film because it cost a lot to make? No- the script was shoddy, and Kostner was losing his fanbase through stories about his ego. What really worries audiences is stories of a “troubled set” and over-running shoots.
People are more forgiving when that ego is behind the camera, and the troubled shoot is an aspect of a proven directing style- but also Titanic was a film that people wanted to see again and again. The script was good, and the effects were unlike anything before them. I do wonder if Paul and Scott Pilgrim would have done better if they had been released in the UK first. They both appeal to a British sense of humour and we would have created a big buzz over here (Paul has done very well here) and would have increased the geek hunger in the States.
But if Universal are truly good at taking risks as you say they are, then they should be backing Mountains if Madness and truly establishing themselves as “the studio that takes risks”. Lovecraft is a massively underrepresented author on film, and the technology is now there to do his visions justice. I’m just not sure Tom Cruise is the box office draw he was 10 years ago (Knight and Day?) but then it would be good to see a big star taking a big risk too.
Waterworld was financially successful, actually, but it’s reputation was tainted by all the pre-release/release anti-hype about its bloated budget, on-set ego clashes etc. that were repeated ad nauseum by the media. Good God, can you imagine what the online media would do to a film like Waterworld today? And all of that would be based on stuff largely unrelated to what’s actually on screen.
Cheers for the well-thought out piece, and far more reasoned than the temper tantrum thrown at Ain’t It Cool.
I liked this, though I think you have to look at the current economic situation in America to partly understand the problem. When people have money they want to try things that are a little more out of the ordinary. When people don’t have that sort of money, they want comfort food. You go see Toy Story 3 or Alvin and the Chipmunks 2, the audience knows what they’re getting.
James Cameron is probably worth how many billion now? I mean personally, as in his own money in his own bank accounts?
Jim puts up 50 million and Universal puts up 100 million. Simple.
Y’know, the whenever I hear people complaining about George Lucas nowadays, I always want to grab them and say, Y’know, the guy has made fortunes, and every single time he’s turned around and slammed his money right back into the industry. ILM, Lucasfilm, THX, he spent his own money to make Empire and Jedi, and Raiders, and helped Kurosawa make Kagemusha and Godfrey Reggio make Powaqqawtsi. Scorsese’s financed film preservation all over the world. Coppola, the same thing, when he wanted to make Apocalypse Now, he put his entire personal fortune into the damn thing. If these guys, Del Toro and Cameron, really, really, really want to make MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS, and give Lovecraft the widest exposure he’s ever had, and make a visionary film that will awe people, there are ways to get it made. They don’t have to wait around for a studio to pick up a bill. If Cameron actually couldn’t invest 50 million, then go to Lucas, go to Peter Jackson, go to Stephen Spielberg, go to Stephen King and Alan Moore and Neil Gaiman, go to the state of Rhode Island and Brown University, get donations from everybody, and just show the whole filmmaking world that it’s possible to work through the system without being a slave too it.
That is actually a very good point.
There is a rule that you don’t make films with a very large chunk of your own money. Mostly, this is respected (some, like Lucas, don’t, but then he has mainly been making cinema-length advertisements). I’ve never had it explained to me, but it seems connected to the idea that if nobody else wants to fund your film, you probably shouldn’t be making it.
Nice read. I think you show again how you can be critical and objective without reacting instantly from the gut. But it also makes me think of the Ben Affleck Matt Damon conversation from the set of Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season, “You gotta do the safe picture. Then you can do the art picture. But then sometimes you gotta do the payback picture because your friend says you owe him.” Unfortunately like you said, the studios as a whole seem to be abandoning the “art” picture side of things and focusing on the bottom line. Which is good for the cookie cutter business, and bad for good storytelling.
Drew, this is one the best pieces on the state of the industry that I’ve read in quite some time – and I agree with you 100%. As a print and online Blu-ray Disc reviewer – one of my many hats – I have a lot of contact with the external PR agencies used by the studios’ home video divisions. SO much of the email I see from them is about some mediocre movie’s new iPhone app, web-based puzzle game, or Facebook poll. Talking about the movie itself seems way down on the priority list. It IS a systemic problem and the studio that gave us SERENITY should never be forced to shoulder the lion’s share of the blame. Keep up the shiny work.
“What I want is an industry built on filmmakers, innovation, and storytelling. What I want is an industry that rewards people who dare to try something different. What I want is an audience that will turn up to support things that look new, things that push them outside of their comfort zone.”
Amen brother. Perhaps the most important thing you’ve ever written.
Yeah, great stuff. You’ve put into clear, understandable thought, a lot of random floating notions that I’ve had in my head for awhile. Thanks!
Great writing, Drew. This piece is a potent reality check. Hats off to you.
just to back up that RJ guy from earlier,
i didn’t like Scott Pilgrim because i thought Cera was miscast and that the performance were erratic across the board. i also felt like in highlighting the fight scenes as much as they did, wright and his crew lost the subtlety that made the books as much fun as they were, and also made scott and ramona actually interesting people. the scott and ramona in the movie were, to me, flat and obnoxious. i never cared about them, i actually actively disliked them. i felt like the movie took seriously what the books were subverting, the idea that we’re the hero’s of our own stories. i also thought it was loud, smug and tedious. i went to see it with my wife and a friend, neither of whom were familiar with the books and they both hated it. they’re both huge edgar wright fans though. my wife hated it so much she’s worried she won’t be able to enjoy hot fuzz and shaun anymore. also, i have friends that loved the books and didn’t like the movie. i also have friends that loved the movie. they all tended to be younger or graphic artists. i’m not sure what that means, but there it is.
as for the rest of it, i think its a pretty good article except for the part where drew has a problem with what’s gong on in the industry. studios spend money on projects that have the most chance of making money. seems like thats the way it’s always been. alvin and the chipmunks movies don’t look especially good, but most of the kids movies from when i was growing up were pretty bad too. for gods sake there was a go-bots rock lords movie when i was a kid.
everybody talks about the 70’s like all they did was make good movies. what about the airport movies and earthquake and meteor and all that shit? there were roger moore james bond movies and all sorts of other junk back then too. we just remember the good stuff. as it should be.
the thing is the internet community is a little too insular and, i think, a little spoiled. we’re getting so used to having the things we love taken seriously that maybe we’re feeling a little entitled. we have all this interesting stuff coming along with battleship. the good stuff will be remembered and battleship will be forgotten just like it’s always been. unless battleship is somehow good too, which it could be. i’m sure no one thought speed would last, or die hard, or any of the other classics of the genre that looked like one more piece of junk on paper.
great comment.
I always remember Roger Ebert saying something along the lines of, “It used to that all the kids wanted to see the movies the adults were seeing. Now all the adults seem to only want to see the movies the kids are seeing.” I miss when movies were made for adults first and foremost, but like you said, Drew, I don’t know how you “force” a mass audience to enjoy something more sophisticated, outside of the box, etc. It’s a dispiriting time, that’s for sure. There are still some great movies being made — I just checked out Carlos on Instant Netflix — but almost everyone just gets a blank look on their faces when I mention it. Or think of it this way — in the 90s, we had directors popping up all over the place making names for themselves as new voices and building careers — Tarantino, Soderbergh, Fincher, Paul Thomas Anderson, Wes Anderson, Spike Jonze, Aronofsky, and so on — but from 2000-2010, who are the new voices getting that kind of attention and backing? Again, plenty of good filmmakers are out there, but they’re simply not on the forefront anymore. The only exception I can think of is Nolan, and he has a comic book movie to thank for that. But if you don’t want to make a movie about car chases and superheroes, it sees like you’re shit out of luck.
you know dude, when ebert said that he was being critical of the lord of the rings movies and matrix movies and genre in general. he probably would count the lovecraft movie an example of “kid” movies.
I can think of a decent number of directors doing interesting things that started up in the 2000s, the only problem is most of them are working on just low budget films so they don’t fit your backing part. But there are great people out there, they’re just not opening on 2000 screens at once.
@Chris — I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a critic more supportive of genre movies than Ebert — just to name a few examples, he raved about Romero’s Dawn of the Dead with everyone else was panning it, gave Nolan’s Batman movies and Inception 4 stars, and even has Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth written up in his Great Movies column alongside Citizen Kane and the like. His point isn’t about genres, it’s about treatment, and I still think it holds water — when I was growing up, kids definitely wanted to see movies like Jaws, Road Warrior, Blade Runner, The Thing, Conan the Barbarian, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and so on — but they weren’t aimed at kids. Even something like Star Trek II was about growing old. Then things started getting kiddie-fied — E.T. makes a bazillion dollars, Ewoks show up in Return of the Jedi, Indy Jones has a kid-sidekick, Mad Max hangs out with kids, the PG-13 rating comes in, The Terminator befriends a kid, little kids run away from dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, we get to see Vader as a little kid…. and the filmmakers make a shit-ton of money. It wasn’t always that way, though, and it doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon, either.
Also, Ebert just commented on “At The Mountains of Madness” getting shut down on Facebook: “Essentially, Hollywood is holding great directors hostage to 13-year-olds.” So he definitely doesn’t see it as a kid movie.
ah, well, i stand corrected then don’t i?
Why does Mountains of Madness have to cost $150? That just seems excessive. Yes I’ve read the story and I am familiar with how vast it is but in this day and age of computer special effects – where people are making beautiful fantasy worlds on their home computers – why does it have to cost that much?
Dude.. You have no idea what it takes to make visual effects :P .. I would love to see how it turns out with people making it at home though! .. Seeing as a lot of “high” budget movies look like shit .. *cough* the latest mummy movie *cough*
Would love to see this movie made though
I know you and Harry are friends, but I really do not think Harry Knowles has a pulse on the movie-going public at large. He is a fan and passionate, but he also tends to have interests that are on the fringe of what the public would actually find appealing. He also makes a lot of strange sexual comparisons to movies and offers some juvenile views of things. While that might be kind of amusing to some, I find it both an intellectual turn-off and think it genuinely speaks to how out-of-touch he is with what most people like and value, even in movies. While I admired his passion, I also generally found myself both disagreeing with him and pinpointing things in his vision of movies where the general public was simply not going to be enjoying the same things he was.
I also have to ask, what as fans can we do? I LIKE challenging genre-breaking material. Sequels generally bore me unless they do something more interesting than the same story only a bigger villain (or multiple villains). The same story structures get old. Prequels invariably bore me and anger me since that’s money that could (maybe even should) go toward something new and exciting.
Still, what are my choices? I try to support films that are made with quality and vision (not just a rehash, reboot, sequel, prequel, or knockoff). The numbers seem against it though. Sure, there ARE good, original, intelligent movies that find a respectable audience and acclaim. There was a niche for The Social Network, Aronofsky’s The Wrestler and Black Swan, The King’s Speech, and even something as groundbreaking (to me at least) as Inception. So there is industry-produced cinema that speaks to me. However, for every Inception, there are three or four Hangover rip-offs, probably a dozen comic book movies (which is fine, but they’re getting old and not necessarily all of them particularly good), and sequels, prequels, and reboots most of which are awful, predictable, and that I loathe. Then they take a chance on something really, really good like Scott Pilgrim, or TV like Terriers, and it fails.
So really, I ask non-rhetorically, what do I do?
-Cheers
Nobody is more responsible for the infantilization of Hollywood than Harry Knowles. This is a guy who thinks the ending of Citizen Kane is about someone who misses his collectibles.
I agree with your analysis of Harry. I don’t visit AICN anymore because of his juvenile outlook that hasn’t grown up in the last fifteen years. Even though some of the other reviewers (that really fill the site exclusively now) are often very good, ex-Moriarty included.
I have very simple tastes in movies, I am happy if I’m entertained. Deeper meaning beyond that isn’t required. But if it lacks an original spin on the formula, if they clearly haven’t put the effort in to do it well, or if it’s just an obvious money-grab, I am seriously disappointed. The end result is I thought 2010 was a horribly lacklustre year for entertainment. Yes, there were some good movies in the midst of the dross, but so few, and most not to my taste in the first place.
For the first time in years, I am pessimistic on the future of movies.
I stopped going to AICN quite a while ago because of Harry as well. I have nothing against him as a person, yet find his writing too immature, but juvenile and relying excessively on sexual innuendo or swearing to make a point. I also find it equally offensive that he takes such an unprofessional approach. When he is throwing himself out there as a journalist yet cannot be bothered to proofread (himself or even an intern or something) or even run it through the most basic of spell checkers, I do not believe he has earned my readership. It was impossible to respect him as a professional.
As far as movies, I can only hope the current state is a stage that eventually passes and studios eventually give more exciting properties a chance in greater numbers than we are seeing.
-Cheers
Great article, Drew. Well if we can’t have “At the Mountains of Madness” yet, let’s hope that “Pacific Rim” is a good as it sounds.
I’m not familiar with Lovecraft but aren’t there cheaper books that could be made into films first so to build the brand? Granted, nobody in Hollywood likes to plan that far ahead because who knows if they’ll have their job next Tuesday but it seems like if people were committed to making this happen, they could figure out a game plan.
Not making a standalone 150 million R-rated horror film that will probably require at least 50 million more in marketing isn’t a bad idea. I’m sure there are three 50 million dollars films they could make that are just as good and wouldn’t put all of their eggs in one basket.
If Harry is so sure of his marketing ability then he needs to adopt any of the effectively infinite number of deserving independent movies created every year, publicly announce his responsibility for marketing the movie, and attempt to make it a success. Every armchair film studio executive (or director or producer or..) should do this, of course, but Harry has actual resources (not talking $ here) that most people don’t have. If he pulls it off, then he gets to say that he actually knows what he’s talking about. I got the opportunity to make a 3-minute documentary for work and HOLY SHIT did it ever open my eyes to so much about the process. Nowadays there’s pretty much no stopping anyone who wanted to actually put their money/effort where their mouth is. Harry more than most.
Also, Drew I think your piece should mention that you’re only speaking to the world of big-budget Hollywood movies that live in the heavy-marketing space and where spectacle is the main draw. There are SO MANY independent and foreign films that are basically in a completely separate industry. Typically, a film lover has to seek them out rather than sit on their couch and only go see whatever has the most commercials. It’s really only the people that need spectacle that are kind of fucked right now, and honestly… fuck them.
Great piece, btw.
A couple points worth discussing here:
“Also, Drew I think your piece should mention that you’re only speaking to the world of big-budget Hollywood movies that live in the heavy-marketing space and where spectacle is the main draw. There are SO MANY independent and foreign films that are basically in a completely separate industry.”
There is something to that. Love them or hate them, something like Human Centipede, Serbian Film, Old Boy, Let the Right One In, most anything from Aronofsky, and the like are all definitely doing something new.
“Typically, a film lover has to seek them out rather than sit on their couch and only go see whatever has the most commercials. It’s really only the people that need spectacle that are kind of fucked right now, and honestly… fuck them.”
I think that is true. There are good a/o interesting movies out there. What I dislike are that MOST movies being made seem lazy and at least some of the indie flicks would be great with the backing (financial and marketing) of a big studio. Also, I believe you are less likely to see small/independent companies producing some of the properties that would benefit from a less-cliche approach to film. While I’d be interested in seeing a well-done version of The Dark Tower or Preacher or the story of Job, I also find myself apprehensive with the version a studio playing it safe and trying to appeal to the masses more than presenting what made those stories special will put up on the screen. WB has done admirably with Harry Potter, and I am surprised with how faithful they have remained to the books from what I’ve seen of the movies. Who expected The Dark Knight to be that good AND successful? Then the movie industry turns Jonah Hex into a farce, Spider-Man 3 was a joke, Superman Returns was the first Superman movie only with a kid, and I do not even want to think too long on what a Spielberg & Will Smith version of Old Boy would look like. But they get Scott Pilgrim right (although despite my nostalgia for Michael Cera, the casting and marketing of him as Scott was a huge mistake since that was pretty much meant to be a blend of hip womanizer and video game/comic book character personified on some level), it gets great reviews, and nobody saw it. Of course, they did a nice job in translating Walking Dead but that really means action-packed zombies (a/o more comics) sell and not necessarily that the character nuances that make the story work without the window dressing are what movie and TV producers are going to take from that success.
Point being, yes, there are great movies out there. However, when the system supports safe, boring, retreads of movies (and books and tv and video games and comics and …), overall it is hard to remain excited about the general state of entertainment in America.
Serenity. Children of Men. Miami Vice. Drag Me to Hell. Scott Pilgrim. I love those five movies, and they were all massive gambles for Universal. This spring, they have Paul, Your Highness, and The Adjustment Bureau all in a few weeks.
Universal isn’t innocent, but the fanboys trying to paint them as the worst studio out there are completely wrong. They have shown they are willing to take big chances. And the fans didn’t come out for those films. And now they are getting chided by some manchild who thinks he alone knows The Secret to get those films over $200 domestic. That’s nuts.
I’m not happy about the way things are, but the fans need to step back and look at what caused this. It’s not a defeatist attitude, but a realistic look at a studio that has repeatedly lost money by taking chances and balked at the idea of being bullied into a production that could easily rack up a $300+ budget. Thanks for this article Drew, you’re one of the few with perspective.
That was one helluva piece Drew. I agree with you wholeheartedly and am sure that once Harry gets over his knee jerk reaction he will too. Universal is the studio that brought us ET, Jurassic Park, and Scott Pilgrim after all…
Thank you for this. You can almost feel the general panic coming from Hollywood sometimes, like everyone is running around saying, “That worked for them–can we do that too?” or “Why didn’t that work? It worked last time. What went wrong? Who didn’t we get in to see it?” It’s sad.
You said that typing “prequel” makes you grind your teeth. I think I have a permanent dent in my head from banging it on my desk whenever I feel forced to type “reboot.”
Drew, this is some of the best, most impassioned writing I’ve seen from you, and I read almost everything you write. I agree that the real problem is the Hollywood system as a whole, and that to some extent, Universal is simply caught up in it regardless of their preferences. What I can’t agree on, however, is the general pass you give them. You seem to almost offer pity to Universal for having to look at their slate of “Battleship,” “Ouija,” etc. and pretend it’s quality, but I don’t think a studio that pushes this stuff deserves any pity at all. They deserve to be called out for bailing on ATMOM, even if it was a risk. Certainly, Hollywood is based on the basest form of capitalism, but when studios use this matrix as an excuse to not pursue art (even expensive art), then they should be held accountable. There’s a big difference between understanding the situation and giving Universal a pass because of the system within which they operate. I don’t think I’m disagreeing with 99% of what you’re saying in this article. I just think we’ve got to be careful about excusing a retreat from powerful artistic visions for purely monetary reasons. Keep it up, my friend!
My only comment I would take issue with is in your closing statement about the audience “rewarding PG and PG-13 films more”. first of all, of course they will. Who’s taking their family to see “No Country for Old Men?” It may be a fantastic movie, but you don’t take your 12 year old. Films that aren’t rated R generally perform better because you are automatically opening it up to a larger audience.
Secondly, maybe this is just me but, it’s seems like more than half the dramas and comedies that come out are rated R. So it doesn’t seem like studios are afraid of them. If fact, the desire to be edgy and push the envelop seems more common than not. Personally, I find it irritating because a lot of the movies that have the most interesting concepts end up being rated R because the writers can figure out how to make a decent movie without overloading it with cursing, graphic violence, and explicit sex scenes.
Fantastic article Drew, even though it’s pretty fatalistic. I agree that there are dark times ahead, sure they’re still making Black Swans and True Grits, but it’s getting harder and harder to make them happen. When Jon Favreau said there’d be blood on the floor this year, I think he understated the situation. Several major films will probably fail this summer, and there will be a lot more good films getting shut down as a result. We’re about to pay for our geek cred in blood.
A friend of mine just made this:
[www.ipetitions.com]
I think you got it spot on Drew. Great article. Sad we won’t be seeing Madness just yet, but I imagine it will rise from the shadows at some point.
Studios don’t want to make bad movies, and they don’t want to lose money. This has always been the case. They want to make big successful movies that lots of people love. That’s what I want them to make, too. The problem with much of the fanboy community is that they keep rooting for the studios to make $200 million films that are designed to keep 99% of the audience away. Having read an earlier version of the “At the Mountains of Madness” script, I would definitely put the movie in that category. As Drew has said, it’s a strange, fucked-up period horror movie — if I had to describe it, I’d call it a live-action anime version of “Deadwood” on the South Pole. But it’s impossible to describe. The marketing would all focus on the last ten minutes, which is where all the big visuals occur, and fanboys would be up in arms about the studio spoiling the ending while misled audiences would sit in the dark checking their watches for the first two hours, wondering when they’re going to get to the fireworks factory. If “Mountains” were a huge success, the only lesson Universal and other studios would take away from it would be to greenlight lots more huge-scale 3D movies, and to back up a Brinks truck in front of Del Toro’s house to get him to shoot more adaptations and remakes and sequels. If it were a failure, everyone with money and power in Hollywood would point to it for decades to explain why they’re never financing anything remotely risky again.
Theres still one aspect of all this I can quite understand. I get it when Mori says Universals response is “we cant”. But then , why the hell did they come to Del Toro and ask him what he wanted to do? That is what happened here correct? They asked Del Toro what he’d like to make and he answered “Madness”. Its not as if “Madness” was getting shopped around or it was on their slate and then they tapped Del Toro to direct.
A really excellent piece, Drew, and I basically agree with you. Universal’s been burned quite a bit over the last two-ish years, and as much as we might want them to keep taking creative chances, that’s just not a realistic expectation. As for where the industry goes from here, I don’t think anyone can say for sure; something needs to happen to shake studio executives out of their interest in pre-established properties, and audiences need to stop rewarding mediocrity. Easier said than done, unfortunately.
Maybe part of the problem is that these movies don’t NEED to cost $150 million dollars to be made. Who, exactly, is this money going to? Union crew? VFX houses? The paradigm shift is happening, now, and it means that talent and crew can’t become rich up front even if a movie fails. Everyone deserves to be paid for their time and their effort, but the $10-20 million upfront paydays are quickly going the way of the dinosaur.
Agreed. In the high-tech world, an entrepreneur would put up his own money alongside investors’, take a scale-equivalent salary up front, and retain equity in the back. If a director really believes in his project, he should be willing to do the same, and if a studio is looking to offset risk, they should be willing to grant that.
I usually find your rants very Debbie-Downer-esque, but this one kind of hit home. One sliver lining: Marmaduke failed.