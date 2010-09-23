Is it ‘Spider-Man’ or ’21 Jump Street’ for Emma Stone?

The old time “studio system” where actors were contractually locked into working for one movie studio is long gone, but studio executives tend to fall in love with specific actors or actresses and cast them again and again. Especially if they begin appearing in hits (duh) or generate a lot of media buzz that positions them as the next big thing. It’s why you saw Ben Affleck in a slew of Paramount flicks in the early 2000s or Matt Damon continues to make a majority of his films at Warner Bros. Or, why Stanley Tucci and Cam Gigandent are seemingly in every Screen Gems release for the foresable future. Nowadays Emma Stone is in a similar position finding a very welcome home for herself at Sony Pictures.

Stone broke out in the studio’s hit comedy “Superbad,” but also followed up with the successful “The House Bunny,” “Zombieland” and this month’s “Easy A” at the company. In fact, the only picture she hasn’t made for the Culver City studio was an unrecognizable supporting role in the Warner Bros. dud “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.” According to Variety, Stone is now in the running to star in Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” reboot or as one of the leads in Jonah Hill’s “21 Jump Street.”

Rumors have been flying that Stone will play Peter Parker’s love interest Mary Jane Watson (portrayed by Kirsten Dunst in the first three films) for weeks, but reports now indicate it would be for a different female lead. Lily Collins (“The Blind Side”), Teresa Palmer (“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) and Mia Wasikowska (“Alice in Wonderland”) are also being considered for one of two female leads.

Stone is also considering the female lead for Sony’s big screen incarnation of “21 Jump Street.” The story comes from Jonah Hill and Michael Bacall and Phil Lord (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”) is set to direct. Hill starred alongside Stone in “Superbad.”

Production on “Jump Street” is expected to begin early next year. It’s unclear whether Stone could then easily segue to the new “Spider-Man” or whether the films would conflict.

