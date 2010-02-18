Is James Cameron the victim of dirty Oscar campaigning or just his own ego?

It’s hard to imagine a PBS show affecting the Oscars, but this year it may just tip the balance of the Best Picture race. Moreover, the incident on “Charlie Rose” Thursday night may just be the first cast of dirty Academy Award campaigning since the nominees were announced earlier this month.
In one of his few TV interviews since “Avatar” landed nine Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, James Cameron appeared on “Charlie Rose” to discuss the mega-success of what has become the highest grossing picture of all time. During the sit down Rose talked about how Academy voters might be torn picking between Cameron and Bigelow. Hours before the interviewed aired, popular industry site Deadline.com posted a transcript and video clip with the brazen headline: “Cameron: Give Best Picture To My Team – But Give Best Director To Kathryn Because ‘I Don’t Really Need Another One.'”
Here’s a rundown of what was posted before the show aired:
Rose says, “So, if someone sitting there says, ‘Look, I’m going to give it to Cameron for Best Picture, but Bigelow Best Director…”
“That would be a fantasy,” Cameron says. “That would be my fantasy outcome. Absolutely.”
Rose clarifies, “That would be what you’d like to see?”
Cameron reiterates clearly, “That’s the best possible outcome. Because I know how hard my team worked and how much they would — how proud they would be of that accolade, you know what I mean? And look, for myself, I have already got an Oscar. I’ve got a couple of them, you know what I mean? And I respect the whole institution of the Academy Awards because it’s the pinnacle of achievement in my chosen profession. But I don’t really need another one. But to be honored – you know, to have the team honored and for their accomplishment, that would mean so much to them. And I think that would be the fantasy outcome in this.”
Rose, “So you’re saying to the voters, please take a look at my team and go for us as Best Picture, but…”
Cameron, “Yeah, and I…”
Rose, “Go for Kathryn Bigelow for Best Director.”
Cameron admits, “I mean, all I can say is that would make me very happy if that…you know, I don’t want to try to get…”
Rose,” Happier than if it was Best Director for James Cameron?”
Cameron, “Honestly, yes.”
The headline clearly slants the filmmaker’s comments to insinuate voters shouldn’t vote for him not because he believes Bigelow might have accomplished more with her work, but as a pity move since he already has a few golden statues of his own. But what was missing was what the filmmaker said before that passage in their conversation. When Rose brought up the hard to ignore fact that both Cameron and Bigelow were once married, Cameron immediately went on to praise her work instead.
“I think we’re really not that different in different ways,” Cameron says. “We know that about each other and we’re both dedicated to the craft and for us it’s about a passion for the craft of filmmaking…in our minds it’s not a competition. That’s a narrative that’s imposed by others because it is a good story. I have produced two of her films, one of which I wrote and produced after we were divorced. She saw ‘Avatar’ five times at different stages of its development. She’d come over and tirelessly and give notes. So, would Mark Boal. And they had shared ‘Hurt Locker’ very early on. And I said, ‘Don’t change a damn thing.’ And they of course were very nervous…”
Cameron goes on to say about “Locker,” “It’s consummately good filmmaking. You are in those guys shoes. I’ have been in screenings and literally see people sit in their seats. It’s that taught. She’s out gunned the guys.”
Cameron continues, “Because she’s always done that. And now it’s the recognition catching up with the scope of her talent.”
He also noted, “And she would reject that being a woman has anything to do with it.”
Again, this was praise delivered unprovoked by Cameron before the other line of questioning. Is that commentary from an ego-driven man who “already has one”? Not in context. and in hindsight it’s inaccurate and embarrassing reporting by Deadline. While it’s unclear who supplied editor Nikki Finke with both the video clip or the transcript (we doubt it was anyone at PBS or Fox), to not review this segment within the entire context of the interview is just plain bad journalism.
As for the rest of the 20 minute discussion, Cameron and Rose focused mostly about the message of “Avatar” and the director deflected many of the accusations of “liberal politics levied on the film. In fact, Cameron’s defense of the film from both the left and right was much more interesting than his comments on the Oscar race. He was quite eloquent talking about the “noble savage” argument against the film. And even defended the picture against some harsh criticism from David Brooks of the New York Times.
That’s not to say Cameron didn’t put his foot in his mouth during the interview. His biggest mistake came before the Oscar questions when he got sucked into a comparison of “Avatar” and “Star Wars” by Rose. The filmmaker admitted he was aiming for the creative heights of ‘”Star Wars” and of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001” and while he heaped massive praise on both by noting “time will tell,” it certainly was a bit presumptuous to compare it to both classics so soon after “Avatar’s” release.
But, it’s clear Cameron was doing everything he could to keep his notorious ego in check. He flatly admitted he’s still paying for the “I’m the King of the World” remark he made after winning an Oscar for “Titanic.” Cameron joked, “There is nothing like making a fool out of yourself in front of a billion people.”
And as widely reported elsewhere, Cameron said his next project would be a sort of prequel to the movie which will be his first novel.
“I planned this novel project for a long time, so I’m gonna do it in the next few months. Assuming I can write a novel. This is uncharted territory,” Cameron says.
He also said if he can strike a deal with 20th Century Fox “we’ll continue with this world” in additional “Avatar” films.
Still, what’s most disturbing is that Deadline would jump so quickly on a story taken completely out of context and make themselves a tool in the art of dirty Oscar campaigning. Especially in a Best Picture race that everyone knows is coming down to the wire. If 20th Century Fox is smart, they would ask the producers of “Charlie Rose” to post the entire Cameron interview so Academy voters who missed it can judge for themselves.
For the latest in breaking entertainment news and commentary follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.
I think Greg is right. Everyone seems to be trying to make out Cameron as the biggest villain in Hollywood right now. Of course what they aren’t mentioning is that he pretty much saved their asses this year with a HUGE film for the studio, and a boost to 3D filmmaking. If people think Cameron has an ego, they’ve obviously never seen Quentin Tarantino talk about himself, or his movies.
He loses me with the “3D is the future” nonsense. Not everything has to be 3D and CGI.
I dunno, it still seems a little presumptuous of Cameron to think that the only two movies in the running are his and Hurt Locker.
Even a little false modesty towards his co-nominees might be welcome.
Cameron is probably the most misunderstood man on Earth. He was talking about himself, he doesn’t need the accolades or to prove anything so give the oscar to someone else and somehow that becomes I’m an egomaniac but give the oscar to bigalow out of pity. People love to tear down and vilify those that are successful. Thankfully Cameron can easily ignore the crap because he really doesn’t have anything to prove.
Cameron was being magnanimous and thoughtful. Only a person with an agenda would conclude otherwise after seeing this interview. I never got the fake indignation over the “King of the World” comment either as it’s a line delivered by the main character in his film evoking feeling and elation in the context of when it happens in the movie. For people that supposedly watch movies to deliberately misinterpret that has been self serving as hell for how long now?
Almost all Cameron bashing is naked jealousy. He’s strikingly intelligent and could probably have an exceedingly accomplished career in a number of other fields yet people whose only job it is is to suck the money teat from whoever is actually producing stuff feel qualified to call him out all the time…baselessly more often than not.
I’d have a friggin ego if I was this guy and simpletons were deliberately misinterpreting me to get me closer to their level.
Ha, bad journalism, like there is anything else in the world today. You should get more shit on your page by the way, I don’t think there is enough ads.
The man has unfairly been seen as an egotist since he announced “I’m King of the World” after winning for Titanic. This was not an ego trip. He was quoting the movie, specifically the scene where Jack is at the bow of the ship. Jack did not consider himself powerful or better than anyone, he was expressing his elation. This is what Cameron was expressing when he quoted the movie — his joy, not his power. He was thanking the academy for giving him the greatest moment of his life.
But almost immediately, people started saying he thought he was better than anybody. Whether it’s because these people don’t think, or because they just want a scandal, I don’t know. But as this article shows, he is a generous man and a team player. Those who have worked with him know he’s not an egotist, but a very modest man.
this whole thing’s beign taken out of proportion. I don’t feel like he had any bad intentions. I believe that the press is trying to force a controversy here.
I think the very worst thing that can be said here is that Cameron said something with the very best intentions and ended up sounding a little pompous about it. But it’s clear he respects her and doesn’t want to give her a ‘pat on the head.’
Little things like this that unchecked slowly build up in our consciousness paint a unjustified unreal picture of people. Deadline and the people behind this don’t realise this, all for something sensationalistic to put on their front pages. Shows the morals/ethics of a lot of people in journalism.
Sorry, folks. Reality check. It’s textbook arrogance. Cameron sounded more than a bit like an ass. He sounded perfectly like an ass. If anyone’s to blame here, it’s Cameron for giving us the soundbite. He should’ve just excused himself from the question and said that it’s a matter best left to other minds. I’m not doubting he had ‘noble intentions,’ but he said what he said, and you can take from it whatever you like. I say it was unchecked hubris, but that’s just my take.
He’s not arrogant.
Ooooooh. Ok. If YOU say so …
Storm in a teacup.
I saw that movie on IFC. Tepid. That cup didn’t runneth over.