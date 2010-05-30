Is Katherine Heigl’s career at a tipping point?

Hollywood may continually recycle the same story, characters and franchises, but its stars are just as guilty of repeating their predecessor’s mistakes. Call it arrogance or immaturity, but actors continually take their success for granted believing once they hit a certain stratosphere it won’t go away. The latest victim of this longstanding industry curse appears to be none other than Katherine Heigl.
Until Heigl was cast in ABC’s breakout TV show “Grey’s Anatomy,” few could have predicted she would ever be labeled a superstar. Her career was a bit more calculated than many have been lead to believe, but after failing to get a big jump after her stint on “Roswell” (a slew of TV movies followed), she got her real big break with “Grey’s,” the surprise ensemble hit that many thought would shine the spotlight on co-stars Kate Walsh and Sandra Oh. Instead, Heigl and her aggressive publicity and management team jumped on her newfound notoriety to make her one of the show’s major “new” stars (and it didn’t hurt that show creator Shonda Rhimes provided her character with strong storylines).
Heigl than scored a coup by landing the leading role in Judd Apatow’s second directorial effort, “Knocked Up.” Starring alongside another relative unknown (at least to movie audiences), Seth Rogen, “Up” became a smash hit and Heigl was credited for making her character’s romance with her less than sexy co-star believable. But in what was a foreshadowing of what was to come, Heigl followed the picture’s success with a provacative Vanity Fair interview where she said the comedy, “paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys.” Ouch. Needless to say, she hasn’t returned to the familial Judd Apatow factory since.
Due to Heigl’s “Anatomy” commitments, however, her movie career was limited to one film a year. Still, her next two movies, “27 Dresses” and “The Ugly Truth,” were profitable box office hits. And with three hits in a row, the industry was taking notice. Sadly, those films were also critical disasters where Heigl displayed none of the charm she’d forged in “Knocked Up.” Instead, both rom coms found her playing increasingly annoying, brittle and, most disturbingly, unlikeable characters. And, in fact, it mirrored what was becoming a very public strategy to get her released from her “Grey’s” contract so she could have the time to make more films.
The long-running “Grey’s” real life drama included Heigl publicly withdrawing her name for Emmy consideration while insulting the writing staff publicly at the same time (and when no announcement was necessary), complaining to David Letterman about a 17-hour work day for the TV series (as if movies are any easier) and continual reports about how difficult the actress was becoming to work with on set (a familiar “hate me, release me” strategy). And, as expected, it finally worked with Heigl’s unceremonious departure from the show this season. But, be careful what you wish for Ms. Josh Kelly…
Next week, Heigl’s latest romantic comedy/pseudo action flick, “Killers,” is hitting theaters. Pre-release polling is not positive with the film expected to open to between only $15-20 million. That’s significantly less than her previous three debuts. The Lionsgate picture hasn’t been helped by negative buzz for months, stockholder Carl Icahn (who is waging a war to control the company) ripping it on CNBC over a $75 million budget it will be unlikely to recoup (let’s not even get into the marketing spend) and, worse, the studio’s decision not to screen the film for critics. Even Sony Pictures knew that as bad as “The Ugly Truth” was, to withhold it from reviews would only draw negative attention. Whoopsie.
Heigl’s team isn’t blind to what’s been going on. In a damage control move, she provided an exclusive interview to Entertainment Weekly last month with the headline “I’m Sorry” and pleading for sympathy over her behavior. Whether Team Heigl can turn that perception around remains to be seen because her upcoming releases don’t appear to be doing her any favors. In the clips from “Killers” embedded below you can preview what appears to be yet another shrill performance by the 31-year-old actress. Moreover, she’ll follow “Killers” with another combative, but familiar role in Greg Berlanti’s “Life as We Know It” in October. While early word on “Life” is that it’s a solid flick, the trailer certainly doesn’t flatter its leading lady (or does is having baby poo on her face suitable punishment for her actions?).
Where that leaves Heigl is at an unexpected career crossroads without the safety of “Grey’s” to fall back on (see Patrick Dempsey after “Made of Honor”). Even if “Killers” or “Life” becomes surprise hits, Heigl needs to quickly jump on stronger material that can remind moviegoers, the media and her fans how talented she can be. If not, Heigl may quickly join a long line of former TV stars who wore out their welcome on both the small and big screen.
Are you still on the Heigl bandwagon? Or, is her time already over? Share your thoughts below.
It’s Shonda Rhimes, not Sandra. A little research goes a long way.
Thanks for the heads up. One little miss. No credit for getting Carl Icahn right?
Ha, yes, you get credit for that!
Ok so everything she has done has been hugely successful and now all of a sudden her career is at a tipping point? That is ridiculous. The Ugly Truth was not well received by critics but a lot of that was jumping on the lets bash Heigl bandwagon – it was not a great flick but nowhere near as bad as critics suggested. People loved it. 27 Dresses was much better received – it may have been formulaic but Heigl was very much praised for the role. As for her being difficult to work with on set that is blatantly a lie. Everyone she works with from Grey’s to all of her films will say that is not true. Quite the opposite in fact. Personally I think Heigl gets way more crap than she deserves and some extremely harsh and unfair press. Also its Kelley not Kelly.
You don’t know a damn thing. About. What. You. Are. Talking. About. .
Except actors are notorious for rallying around themselves in public – doesn’t mean they don’t feel differently behind the scenes. Plus, actors are really the only ones likely to have said anything in public and they are not the only people who work on set. The fact is, Heigl made herself a nuisance on Grey’s (not showing up to work when scheduled is just ONE example) to be released from her contract. That’s hard to work with. Insisting that everyone else’s schedule is moved around to accomodate yours? That’s hard to work with. Slamming other people’s work publically? Hard to work with. Throwing hissy fits because someone else (in an ensemble show) got a ‘better’ storyline than you did when YOU asked for your role to be lighter so you could make a movie? Hard to work with.
Her career is at a tipping point because she no longer has Grey’s to fall back on if these two movies do not perform well. Hollywood isn’t a forgiving business, and in some (many) cases, one big flop with a big-budget movie can severely limit the chances you later get. Killers had quite a large budget and isn’t expected to recoup that at the box office, which WILL count against her chances of being cast in further high-budget pieces, especially since people won’t be able to cash in on the Grey’s Factor much longer, and she won’t be able to rely on good performances on the show getting her name out there.
Good article! I have never really understood her greatness at all. I might be coloured by the fact thatthe first film I ever saw her in was Valentines Day where she got killed of in the beginning I believe. So I amjust waiting for her bubble to burst even though I can see she has a strong box office record. I really thought the ugly truth was really bad.
[jodokast.wordpress.com]
Any topâ€“flight film program should make it a rule that anybody who had had a career working for a Hollywood studio or in a television production company could never be allowed to teach a course or be invited into a classroom, because they would have proven that they have no backbone, no character, no vision. They would have proven that they are willing to sell their souls to the highest bidder.
My definition of important is filmmakers like Tom Noonan, Jay Rosenblatt, Andrew Bujalski, Rob Nilsson, Todd Haynes, Mark Rappaport, Geoffrey Reggio, Abbas Kiarostami, Mike Leigh, or Lars VonTrier. Theyâ€™re not interested in doing the same old thing. They are visionaries. But theyâ€™re not the ones invited to teach production courses or to give lectures to the students. Everyoneâ€™s fighting to get Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee and Ken Burns and Steven Spielberg. Who wants them? Who needs them? I wouldnâ€™t cross the street to go to an event with them.
That kind of attitude towards bigger filmmakers is just as bad as people who think that independent films are a waste of time. Big films and their filmmakers are just as essential to the world of movies as the independent films and their filmmakers. What about Steven Soderbergh? He’s well known for his small films (The Girlfriend Exeprience, Bubble) but based off what you said he is useless to a film program because he made the Oceans trilogy. And Todd Haynes is currently filming an HBO movie (uh-oh! He’s working for a television production company!). Tom Noonan was on Damages (another television program) as well as the films Robocop 2, Last Action Hero, The Monster Squad…not exactly small time filmmaking. I believe that filmmakers such as Scorsese, Spielberg, Jackson, and the other “studio guys” have just as much to teach as the independent filmmakers.
Sorry to disappoint you, but Tom Noonan does, in fact, teach and lecture frequently in New York. Lars von Trier will lecture anybody who pays him — as long as it’s by videocast.
The rules of the site prevent me from going too in-depth about how ill-informed your post is.
Independent films automatically = greatness as much as films that are expensive/a lot of people see = horrible crime against cinema. The formula CAN hold but it can be inverted just as easily.
I never really enjoyed watching Katherine Heigl or ever thought she was remotely talented. I really like ‘Knocked Up’ but I won’t add it to my collection simply for the fact that Katherine Heigl is the second lead. But at that point, she was new and fairly interesting but these flops (Ugly Truth) and her tantrums have really made it so I don’t want to watch her. I don’t find Heigl remotely interesting and most people would agree. Maybe her tantrums are a way of looking more 2 dimensional because to me, she’s just another blonde actress. Katherine who? Let’s hope so.
good article. this woman comes across as an ungrateful *****.
Killers, the first movie since Heigl left Grey’s hasn’t even been released and you’re already posing the question if her career has reached the tipping point? You might want to consider the projects she has in the works. Geeze. I’m not even a fan of KH but give me a break.
IS it me or is “Killers” and “Knight and Day” exactly the same movie?
I agree, they seem like exact same story line…weak!
They are very similar, but one major difference is….in one movie you have two former TV actors that are still trying to find their footing in the movie industry and prove themselves as actors and not just people who get lucky with a hit and in the other you have two actors who know what they are doing, granted one is a little crazy in his personal life, but still a great actor.
She’s actually right about Knocked Up, so why give her shit about it?
The best reason to give her shit about it is that her next two movies were just as horribly stereotypical about women, and she actually *produced* them. The only one in which people actually *liked* her was ‘Knocked Up’.
“complaining to David Letterman about a 17-hour work day for the TV series (as if movies are any easier)”
The real issue there was that the show had re-worked their entire schedule in order to shoot her out in one day instead of a week so she could go and shoot a movie. Since it was done entirely at her request — and they legally didn’t have to, they have a contract with her, but they did it as a favor — it was seen as quite ungracious of her to complain.
She’s done… I think that’s all that really needs to be said.
Katie is gifted; been a fan since Roswell. That she has opinions that rattle people in the industry is not a bad thing. It’s a good thing. I liked that she was critiquing – not criticizing – Knocked up. Apatow is grossly overrated, and has never done a good job of writing women. He’s not the only one, but still…she’s aloud to have an opinion.
Personally, I think romantic comedies are beneath her talent. We don’t need another talented actress squandering talent on these awful movies (can we say, Kristin Bell?).
If she’s smart, she’ll start looking for great indies to show just how dope she can be.
You didn’t mention her fugliness…
She’s an uptight, one-note bitty who only appears interested in biting the hand that feeds. THIS warrants further discussion? On what planet?
Hate that bitch…
She’s toast, the scale tipped with TUT. She isn’t very talented, has a diva reputation, and is extremely unpopular with fans and critics.
She was right about Knocked Up, though, so I give her props. Speak truth to power, starlets! Even though her subsequent movie choices have been baffling.
Why give her props for b*tching about a movie she agreed to be in? She signed up for it, then she complains it wasn’t to her liking! I actually thought the female characters were the responsible level headed ones and the guys looked like morons. Also, her next two choices weren’t exactly female empowerment flicks.
Just wait till 2011 when she appears in the Janet Evanovich Book – going to movie – One for the Money. The extremely loyal book fan base are very upset that the movie has cast her as the Italian – gruff – curvey curly haired Stephanie Plum. The movie had great potential and been heavily anticipated by fans for years and then they cast cute – pretty blond Heigl – who does not look that great as a brunett and definately does not have frizzy hair. (you can fake curly hair but not frizzy hair that all kinds of stuff gets caught in).
She is a good actress – but terribly mis cast in this movie – and there are thousands of Stephanie Plum fans who may never forgive her for ruining the movie (even though its not her fault).
I and many others agree. Katherine Heigel is not the best choice to play Stephanie Plum! Big mistake. Hopefully, the producers will change their minds and find someone better suited to the role. Great casting will make or break the chance for a long series of Stephanie Plum movies. KH is not the right choice, even though SHE thinks she is.
I agree totally – have been a HUGE Stephanie Plum fan for years, and cannot believe anyone would choose KH to portray her. Find a real Jersey girl to do the job. I have no intention of seeing the movie because it will color all future Stephanie Plum mysteries for me. Boo.
I don’t think the produces will change their mind, as KH is one of the executive producers. She was also one for 27 D’s and TUT. She has a history of bad choices, so if she ruins OFTM it is of her own doing ergo her fault. How can anyone defend her judgment when she made a Killers with A. Kutcher?
Time already over. This is someone who thinks way too much of herself. She hasn’t put in the time, or the performances to worthy her arrogance. She should look to a Julia Roberts, who is twice the actress and 10 times the person that this woman is! What has she REALLY done???