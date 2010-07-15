Is Kevin Bacon a sinister villain in ‘X-Men: First Class’?

It’s been a long time since Fox has been able to create genuine intrigue among the genre community for one of their Marvel super hero films, but that may be changing with “X-Men: First Class.” First, the studio brought on the well respected and visionary “Kick-Ass” director Matthew Vaughn to helm the film. Next, they recruited the very talented James McAvoy to play Prof. Charles Xavier and Michael Fassbender to play Magneto. Most recently, they hired a slew of up and coming youngsters to play Banshee, Havok, Emma Frost and a young Beast. But if Magneto is still a good guy in this picture who will be their adversary? Enter Kevin Bacon.

Rumored for weeks, Variety is reporting Bacon has finally signed on to play the “First Class” villain. What isn’t clear is just who exactly he’s portraying. There has been some speculation it’s Mister Sinister, a superhuman character long associated with making the life of Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) very difficult. It’s entirely possible, however, Bacon is playing someone else as a Sinister introduction would seemingly mean even more costly effects for the Fox franchise (something the studio is hardly known for doing).

In other “First Class” news, Jennifer Lawrence has joined the cast as a younger version of Mystique, the shape shifting mutant. Curiously, Mystique was meant to be significantly older then her X-Men counterparts in the comic books, but that continuity is being changed with the 19-year-old actress in the fold.

Still to be cast, if they are going to be in the film, are actors to portray Summers and Jean Grey.

“X-Men: First Class” will begin shooting sometime next month for a June 3, 2011 release.