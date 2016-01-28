Twilight just might be a feminist franchise

#Twilight #Jessica Jones
01.28.16 2 years ago

On a very special Girls on Film, “Marvel's Jessica Jones” executive producer Melissa Rosenberg sits down with Roth Cornet and Alicia Malone to discuss her work in the entertainment industry.

Here, we discuss Bella as a heroine and “Twilight” as a feminist franchise. Rosenberg offers a fascinating take as the writer of each script in the series of films.

You can also listen to the show in its entirety below, where we do a deep dive on “Jessica Jones” and discuss how women can help themselves in this buisness. 

Listen to the full discussion on iTunes HERE!

Take a look at the full “Twilight” discussion below in which Rosenberg offers the three key things everyone entering the entertainment buisness needs to know:

Chat with us on Twitter!

Melissa: @tallgirlmel

Roth: @RothCornet

Alicia: @AliciaMalone

TOPICS#Twilight#Jessica Jones
TAGSafter allGirls On FilmJessica Joneskristen stewartMELISSA ROSENBERGShe was driven by her own needsTwilight

