Is Lauryn Hill making a live comeback? Rock the Bells and more

It’s a question raised semi-annually, though this year may offer a different answer: Is Lauryn Hill going to make a comeback?

The former Fugee and solo star has been tapped to headline the Harmony Festival out in Santa Rosa, Calif., on June 13 (sharing a headliner bill that includes Slightly Stoopid, no less) but was also named today as “special guest” on the 2010 Rock the Bells hip-hop tour.

But what does that even mean? Wu-Tang Clan — performing “Enter the 36 Chambers” in its entirety — is the formal marquee act for the four city tour, which goes Aug. 21-22 and 28-29 in San Bernadino, Calif., San Francisco, New York and Baltimore, respectively. Rakim, KRS-One and Slick Rick are slated to play their most iconic albums as well.

So does that mean this multi-Grammy Award winner’s on board for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” originally released in 1998?

The singer’s been in hiding on and off since that album, with an MTV Unplugged album, a Fugees surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle’s Block Party and a reunion concert in California in the mid-2000s and occasional interviews and public statements interspersed with radio silence. She has claimed she’s been busy being a mother — she’s also claimed the music industry machine disagrees with her, and has said at different times that she’s quit the business but also that she’s plotting a sophomore set.

So what of this “special guest?” Do you think it’s an attention-getting ploy, or that organizers are still trying to get her to commit to performances?

As for the rest of Rock the Bells,Street Sweeper Social Club, Murs & 9th Wonder, Wiz Khalifa, the Clipse, Immortal Technique, Brother Ali, Jedi Mind Tricks, Supernatural, DJ Muggs with Ill Bill, Big Sean, Yelawolf and DJ Rocky Rock are among the other performers. On-sale info is coming soon.