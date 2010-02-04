Is Logan Lerman going from Greek God to Spider-Man?

As the press junket for “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief” takes place in LA this weekend, my guess is that Logan Lerman can expect to be quizzed about this rumor incessantly. Evidently, Logan Lerman is one of the people currently talking to Sony about playing Peter Parker in the new “Spider-Man” reboot directed by Marc Webb.

It’s his own fault, really. After all, he’s the one who spilled the beans to Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood” in the first place. The casting makes sense. One studio’s already hung a major franchise on the young actor, and he’s the right age to play a high-school Peter Parker. Lerman’s 18 years old, and he’s been working in film for a decade already, having made appearances in films like “The Patriot,” “Hoot,” and “3:10 To Yuma.” He’s not a big star yet, so Sony won’t have to spend out the nose to sign him, but there’s a chance he’s about to break big, which makes him a good bet.

This is the first truly credible casting rumor so far, and hopefully it puts a bullet in the head of that ridiculous Zac Efron tabloid rumor that’s been bouncing around for a while. Keep in mind, though… Lerman doesn’t have the job yet. He’s just had conversations, which is a long way from being “in talks,” as many outlets are reporting right now.

In the meantime, we’ll be following up on this like prety much everyone else online in the next few days, and if there’s solid news about the casting, we’ll make sure you hear it right here at HitFix.

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.

You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.