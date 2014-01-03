Is Marvel finally giving fans a Loki-themed One-Shot in ‘All Hail the King’?

(CBR) Thanks to an apparent slip-up by the British Board of Film Classification, we have an early look at the special features for the Blu-ray release of “Thor: The Dark World”, which include an exclusive look at “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and, most intriguing, a new “Marvel One-Shot” called “All Hail the King.”

Considering the title, and the ending of “The Dark World”, speculation naturally leans toward a Loki short, which might go a long way in placating the nearly 50,000 Tom Hiddleston fans who signed an online petition asking Marvel to produce a solo film starring the trickster god.

And, hey, why not? Marvel seems to know what fans want – and what they want is more Loki – going so far as to add last-minute scenes to the “Thor” sequel to give Hiddleston more screen time. Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D”Esposito, who directs the “One-Shots,” revealed in July that he had tried to develop a Loki one-shot, but it would”ve been too cost-prohibitive (the studio instead shot “Agent Carter”). However, it”s entirely possible the 13-minute short was part of those “Thor” reshoots.

Following the leak of the special features list, Marvel released a trailer for the “Thor: The Dark World” Blu-ray, which arrives Feb. 25.

(via SuperHeroHype)