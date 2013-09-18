Is Marvel planning for ‘Inhumans’ movies to make an end run around Fox’s ‘X-Men’ rights?

So far, Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios have been running things separately, and there’s been almost no synchronicity between their storytelling. That’s great because it means the writers and artists working on the comics aren’t being forced to build the work they’re doing around someone else’s storyline, and it means that movie fans don’t have to feel driven to read comics between the movies just to figure out what’s going on.
That may be changing, though, and some recent rumors about the plans they have for Phase Three as well as some behind-the-scenes battles that have plagued the studio for the last few years raise some fascinating questions about the future of the studio.
As strange as it sounds, I’m not sure I’d put Stan Lee on the short list of credible sources when it comes to Marvel’s upcoming plans. Sure, he has a cameo in everything they make, but I don’t think he’s consulted on anything they’re doing. Still, he made a recent mention of several movies that he says are being developed right now by the studio, including the long-rumored “Black Panther,” Kevin Feige’s pet project “Doctor Strange,” and, to the surprise of many, “Inhumans.”
On the surface, it would be a strange choice for Marvel to make an “Inhumans” movie. After all, they’ve already got one superhero team franchise up and running with “The Avengers,” and they’re gambling right now that “Guardians Of The Galaxy” will not only work as a team, but that it will help them establish the larger, stranger cosmic side of Marvel on film. So why would a book full of lesser-known characters like “Inhumans” become a priority for the studio?
In the original comic series, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, there was one group of prehistoric humans who were genetically modified by the Kree as an evolutionary experiment. Since then, anyone descended from those original proto-humans is predisposed to a certain strain of superpowers. Right now, Marvel is gearing up for another of their company-wide crossover events, focused on the Inhumans, in which they plan to reveal that there were way more people descended from the original Inhumans than originally believed. In doing this, Marvel gives themselves room to essentially reinvent the idea of mutants in their comic universe.
Why would this matter to Marvel Studios? Well, one of the few outstanding deals in place that seems to be frustrating them at this point is 20th Century Fox’s ownership of all things related to “X-Men,” including the word “mutant.” While that deal doesn’t look to be ending any time soon (Fox can keep making films as long as they want under the current terms), this big event, written by uber-smart Jonathan Hickman, which leads to a new regular book next year called “Inhuman,” written by the equally uber-smart Matt Fraction, could allow Marvel to simply shut Fox out altogether. Bill Rosemann, one of the editors at Marvel, explained it like this on Marvel.com earlier this year: “Imagine if one day you realize everything you know about yourself is wrong and, oh yeah, you have spike sprouting up out all over your body and your hands spray acid. It’s up to the students of the Avengers Academy and the Jean Grey School to save these young adults before they destroy everything around them.”
It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. If it works, and if Marvel Studios finds themselves able to finally make the movies they’d like to make with the characters they’d like to use without ever once saying the word “mutant,” it’s more than just a canny creative work-around. It’s also a pretty clear indication that coordination between the comics and the movies could pay off in all new ways, and I’d be shocked if it didn’t lead to more situations like that. Right now, the movie universe and the comic universe feel very different, but that could certainly change, and it wouldn’t shock me if this becomes a test case for both sides to study as they make decisions about their future.
“Inhumanity” arrives in stores to shake up the status quo in December 2013.
Huh. Interesting.
I’m still not sure if Marvel has the time to add X-Men and/or Wolverine to their stable right now. Years from now, when Hugh Jackman’s moved on, maybe? But he seems like he’ll keep snickty-snkacting, while Marvel has a pretty full slate of material coming up.
Yeah, I doubt we’ll see Marvel seriously try to add any of the really iconic characters to their films as long as they’re still being played by famous actors. Do we really want to see a repeat of the same corporate stubbornness that led to Connery’s “Never Say Never Again” vs. Moore’s “Octopussy”?
So Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch aren’t Mutants.
They’re truly Inhumans.
Okay… as far as getting around specific contactual language, that’s pretty brilliant.
I don’t think I would agree necessarily that things have been completely separate between Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios. While storylines haven’t been synchronous, I would say that in the past decade, Marvel comics really put an emphasis on redeveloping and nurturing the Avengers brand and the main trio of Captain America, Thor and Iron Man, which dovetailed nicely with the long-term plan Marvel Studios had in mind for developing their cinematic universe which had those characters and brand at its core.
I don’t believe each of those decisions were made separate of each other. Although both were separate operations, I think there was always some kind loose understanding between Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios and now that Disney owns the whole operation, I think that understanding is going to become even more overt.
The appeal of XMen isn’t the word mutant, it’s the actual characters. This changes none of that. It’s not like making Wolverine an Inhuman is going to make him available to Marvel. Even changing Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch to in humans stil doesn’t let them use Magneto.
Also it’s strange that the Inhumans aren’t part of the FF deal. It’s also ridiculous how bad the deal Marvel made with Fox is. TheSecret History of Marvel book is a fascinating read that covers some of it.
And because Fox is a rapacious, money-grubbing shower (well, they would be, they belong to Rupert Murdoch), you can bet that they will never, *ever* give up the rights to the Marvel properties. Even if superhero movies cease to become profitable, they’ll hang onto the rights in case they become profitable again.
There’s also the small matter of Hugh Jackman having a producer credit on the Wolverine movies – he’s not going to give up his cash-cow franchise any time soon. And 20th Century Fox will stick by him, too – being as how he’s the godfather of Rupert Murdoch’s child and all.
Fucking corporate politics.
Hugh Jackman has already given indications that he’s done with Wolverine.
Maybe they’re using Inhumans for the SHIELD TV show.
The preview ads show people with superhuman powers, they could introduce the whole concept of the “Inhumans” in the show then carry it over into the next AVENGERS movies.
Nice idea. It could all be linked to the Asgardian and/or Alien tech that is ending up on earth nowadays in the MCU…
would think marvel doing the inhumans as a film would hurt foxes future plans for the fantastic four not the x-men . since the inhumans showed up mostly in the fantastic four book not x-men accept quicksilver being related to them by marriage to crystal.
F4 isn’t going to be hurt THAT much from the lack of inhumans. They have plenty of other villains in their history to fight or worlds to visit.