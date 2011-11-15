Is NC-17 an antiquated rating?

This year”s dark horse Oscar contender “Shame” has caused some people to question the purpose and validity of the NC-17 rating. It was no surprise when the MPAA slapped the film with the potentially restrictive scarlet letter as a result of frequent nudity and explicit (depressing) sex. Of course the emotional nature (or lack thereof) of the intercourse depicted is not listed as an official cause for the rating, but it is likely that it played a role (consciously or not) in the association”s decision.
It’s easy enough to name a multitude of R-rated films that treat the human body with little to no dignity (topless water skiing was a fun addition to 2009″s “Friday the 13th” – topless water skiing), and though no one is surprised by the decision, “Shame”s” NC-17 does raise questions about the ratings system.
“I mean, it”s sex,” director Steve McQueen said at a recent press conference for the film. “I think it”s what most of the people in this room have done, if not all of us have done. I mean I”ve never held a gun in my hand in my life. So, it”s this whole weird thing where what we do in our daily lives should be censored. It”s very odd. And things that we have no idea of, or have no capability of doing, should be viewed on the masses.”
For McQueen, the preponderance of nudity in the film is just part and parcel of capturing a sense of realism. “Maybe in 1951 he would have had pajamas on but in 2011 often people do not wear pajamas,” he said of his character”s frequent state of undress in the film. “I mean that”s it — normality. So there”s no big deal for me about nudity. There”s nothing graphic about it. It”s sex. There”s nothing in it which is harmful to anyone.”
In a not entirely surprising, yet still interesting turn of events, National Association of Theatre Owners president John Fithian encouraged filmmakers to take risks that would result in an NC-17 rating in a recent interview with The Wrap.
“It would have destroyed this film to cut it down to an R rating,” he said of McQueen”s effort. “Too many filmmakers and too many studios do that, and I applaud Steve McQueen and Fox Searchlight for sticking to their guns. This is the kind of film that the NC-17 is designed for, and I think we need more bold filmmakers and distributors to make content appropriate for the rating and release it that way. We’ve had conversations with other companies encouraging them to take this kind of chance.”
Fithian attests that the stigma surrounding the rating is due to a misperception on the part of cinema-goers about its meaning and intent. “The MPAA and NATO screwed up,” he said. “We didn’t get the X rating copyrighted, and the pornographers stole it. That shadow lingers, and so do myths about the NC-17.”
What are the aforementioned myths? Well, first and foremost there is the belief that theatre chains will not screen NC-17 rated films. Fithian says that a survey of 100 of NATO”s members revealed that only three would never play an NC-17 film as a personal choice. He also tries to snuff out the perception that NC-17 films can”t be advertised.
So what is the purpose of the rating?
Despite Fithian”s claims, an NC-17 rating will in many cases harm both the box office and awards potential of a film. As The Guardian pointed out last year in an article asking “Is the NC-17 rating ruining the Oscars?,” there has never been an NC-17 rated film that was awarded an Academy Award in a major category (though the X-rated “Midnight Cowboy” took home three, for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay).
Harvey Weinstein waged a campaign to get an R rating for “Blue Valentine” last year in the hopes that the film would make a strong showing come Oscar night. So whether it”s really fact or fiction, the perception that an NC-17 rating equals an inescapable stigma creates an inescapable stigma.
If we look at the definitions for the ratings according to the MPAA we see there is an inherent level of censorship in the NC-17 rating:
R Rating
“R ratings require a parent or adult guardian to be present in order to view the film. An R-rated film may include adult themes, adult activity, hard language, intense or persistent violence, sexually-oriented nudity, drug abuse or other elements, so that parents are counseled to take this rating very seriously.”
NC-17 Rating
“No one under the age of 17 is permitted in a theater to watch a film with this rating. The MPAA gives a film an NC-17 rating based on violence, sex, aberrational behavior, drug abuse or any other element that most parents would consider too strong and therefore off-limits for viewing by their children.”
The question of what does, or does not, constitute “aberrational behavior” aside, an NC-17 rating means that parents are no longer encouraged to investigate a film”s suitability; they are forbidden from allowing their children to see it in a theatre. Which brings us to our central question: Is it really an outside organization”s place to decide what artistic material is suitable for a parent to share with his or her child? Do we not trust ourselves as adults to make those choices for our children and ourselves?
The MPAA ratings system is itself antiquated.
FTW
This is absolutely true. Especially in a time when most people who are serious about filtering what they watch can look to about 17 million different sources on the web, in print, over television, etc., to learn what kind of content is in a movie and whether it’s something they’d feel comfortable seeing. An actual ratings agency like the MPAA (or whatever would replace it in a perfect world) should be nothing more than descriptive, and the different classes should be simply ordinal (like rated “A”, “B”, “C”, or something suggesting a progression in content maturity), not arbitrarily age-based.
I really do appreciate the sentiment behind the final paragraph, but I unfortunately find it a wee bit disingenuous. Many parents aren’t paying any attention to these ratings anyway, even the non-NC-17 ones. Is there a single person on this site who hasn’t been subjected to a crying, traumatized three-year-old during a gruesome R-rated slasher movie? I don’t want to turn this into a rail against modern parenting, but as far as the idea that the rating is somehow blocking concerned parents from making decisions on behalf of their kids…well, I just don’t think that’s the case.
I know this isn’t the cool thing to say, but I don’t have a problem with the existence of the NC-17 rating. Is it misused and misapplied? Absolutely. But there’s nothing wrong with saying that some movies are for adults only. I actually think that the way some people are outraged over the mere existence of the rating (and I’m not counting you in that group, Roth) only lend credence to the idea that it’s somehow a badge of shame. After all, the UK has the same rating, and no one seems too upset by that. Why? Because it’s used more sensibly and is in a culture that has already accepted it.
Fithian completely has the right idea. Filmmakers and audiences should embrace the rating. That’s the only way that the perception of it as a “porno” rating is ever going to change.
Well said, I totally agree. In Australia, like the UK, there simply isn’t the stigma associated with a rating like this (our equivalent is R18+). Some movies are for adults, and everyone is pretty much okay with that. The argument that parents alone should decide for their kids and that the MPAA should stay out of it strikes me as a disingenuous evasion of the complexities of society, culture, and the simple fact that just because you think something is fine, doesn’t mean everyone else has to.
The other thing is, it’s not solely an issue of parenting. There are plenty of adults there who either don’t want to be exposed to particular things, or at least want fair warning if they will be exposed to some things(I, for one, fall into the latter category).
Of course, the ratings aren’t always fairly and appropriately applied, and that’s something that needs to be addressed, but i absolutely believe there should be an NC-17 or equivalent adult rating.
As for theaters that won’t show NC-17 movies or places that ban advertising, well, that’s a cultural issue that, again, Liz absolutely right about: the way to change the culture is to embrace the rating.
Anyway, this was all a bit rambling, mostly because I find it hard to understand what the fuss is about.
One thing I don’t get: does NC-17 include 17 in the restrict part because I’m 17 but I really want to see this in theaters! I know with R it means children UNDER 17 need a parent but NC-17 is confusing because I could understand if they said all UNDER 17 are off limits no matter what. But I think they include 17 in that too like all 17 AND UNDER which seems like a lame move. I hope I’m wrong and I can see this in theaters!
I think the portion of the NC-17 rating that bothers me is the idea of the restriction based on what someone else deems acceptable. Samuel M. makes a good point when he says “just because I think something is fine, doesn’t mean everyone else has to.” Exactly, and that is absolutely their choice. In point of fact, I would not take my child to see “Shame” (if I had one). Nor would I take my child to a slasher film, and I also get quite upset when I see young children in a theatre to see a film that I believe is far too violent for them. But it’s not my choice. If it were, we would address that issue, rather than restricting a film like “Shame” which is far less likely to draw in a guardian with a small child.
I guess I feel as though we have no shot of people acting as mature adults if we don’t entrust them to do so. It’s the risk you take in a society that is meant to be based (in large part) on individual freedom of choice.
In any event, the system is flawed in my opinion. Because to your point, it is not going to prevent a five year old from seeing a film that is ceaselessly violent, but it will prevent a mature intelligent sixteen year old from seeing this film. It would have also prevented them from seeing “The Dreamers” and “Henry and June.”
Now, not every sixteen year old is going to have the emotional maturity to process a film like, say, “Henry and June” but some will. Additionally, not every adult will have the emotional maturity to process “Shame.”
I am not wholesale against the ratings system (thank you for picking up on that). And I do agree that these are complex matters within a society. I also believe it warrants consideration. Perhaps it is just an inherent part of my nature and/or a result of my upbringing, but the idea of legislating or officially restricting anything on the basis of someone else’s “moral” standard (outside of the obvious standards for morality – causing another physical harm, protection of property, basic rights and so forth) gives me pause. As I say, I don’t outright dismiss the need. But it does give me pause; particularly when I see how it cuts a work of beauty off at the knees and allows something demeaning and violent through. Thank you all for your comments, good food for thought on a complex issue.
@Liz
I agree nobody should have a problem with an NC-17 rating. However the perception exists and MPAA is aware of it. And if MPAA decides who is allowed to see a film and who isn’t, that’s no different than Mr. Joseph Breen deciding what is allowed to be shown in a movie or what isn’t. In other words, censorship.
No different?!
There is a world of difference between banning or censoring a work of art against the creator’s wishes, as opposed to sticking a warning label on it.
The MPAA exists because both the public and the movie biz want it to. Parents don’t want to have to vet every single thing their kids might watch. A ratings system makes things easier. And Hollywood doesn’t want to go back to the days of Government censorship. Better an organization of their own creation.
@silvia, Yeah, you are absoulotly right, it IS just simply, controlling people’s minds and Desires, Censorship by it’s original definition!!!
***There’s nothing graphic about it. It’s sex. There’s nothing in it which is harmful to anyone.”***
Are the characters using protection?
I know you’re probably not really serious, but you actually raise a good point by highlighting that quote.
Is Steve McQueen a qualified psychologist? How does he know that sex on screen is not harmful to some people? I’m not trying to be cute. It’s a genuine question. Too often when it comes to debates about ratings, people throw statements out like that and everyone just accepts it unquestioningly, but how does he know that’s the case?
No, I’m actually totally serious.
That’s the thing though, most parents don’t picture their children ever getting involved in violent behavior (at least not fatal R-rated violent behavior), but sex sort of hits closer to home that’s something that most teenagers will have to deal with in some capacity and most parents have strong feelings about the subject one way or the other. That’s why I feel like the “violence should be more harshly rated than sex” line of argument has always felt kind of strange to me.
Yes, it is the MPAA’s place to decide. That’s why they were created in the first place; and that’s why the MPAA board consists entirely of parents, isn’t it? It’s not about parenting; keeping up with a movie’s content is not part of the job description for a parent. While not perfect, MPAA ratings are meant to be a tool for them.
I think a tool is fine, which is why I am not necessarily questioning the other ratings. But NC-17 goes further with its intended (and unintended) restrictions. NC-17 is more than a warning label. And once again, there is argument to be made that I do not want someone else deciding what is, or is not, appropriate for my child. As I mention above, I would not take my child to see “Shame,” but I also dislike it when I see small children in violent films. They system does not prevent that, so, it seems odd to me to prevent a teenager from seeing a film like (as I’ve mentioned because I like it and it was the first NC-17 film) “Henry and June.” It’s not a simple issue, but does raise questions.
The rating is irrelevant because barely anyone under 17 will actually want to see the film
I think there should be a rating for violence. V-17.
Brilliant! Totally agree… I personally have no problem with sex, but a very difficult time with much extreme violence. (That said, favorite film of all time? Goodfellas.)
As for parental responsibility, I’m all for it. I recall attending a matinee of Boogie Nights in the Chicago burbs. A father walked in with two middle-school age girls – surely Marky Mark fans. First porn scene? A girl on each hand, he couldn’t drag them out of the theater fast enough. All I thought was: Somebody didn’t do their homework!
I wish the MPAA would’ve been willing to give Mel Gibson an NC-17…oh wait…he loves Jesus. Backwards fuckers. Sex when it’s not rape should be fine for an R.
With apologies to our young friends who want to see Shame right now in the theatre, the issue of theatre owners not allowing young teenagers to see certain movies doesn’t trouble me. Kids are barred from many things by law and by convention. If parents want to show their kids NC-17 movies in their own homes that’s not prohibited by law, so I don’t find the concerns about censorship to be compelling. I suppose a note from Timmy’s mom exception might serve the interests of cineastic justice, but in principle I reject any implication that theatre owners must open their doors to any and all children regardless of what’s on screen.
One thing I hate is when a NC-17 movie is cut to an R rating for wide distribution. I want to see the director’s vision and not some bowdlerized version, and I don’t want any confusion in the marketplace such that you have to struggle to find out which version of a product is being offered.
Agreed. These outraged filmmakers lose some of their high ground when they are so quick to self-censor themselves to get an R rating. If they were truly principled, they should accept and embrace the NC-17, lower box office and all.
Is part of the problem down to the fairly loosely defined nature of the ‘R’-rating? As one of the above posters points out, other rating systems throughout the world don’t attach any kind of stigma to a more restrictive rating (an ’18’/’R18+’) – is this because their other respective ratings are more clearly delineated and enforced? For example, most ‘R’-rated films are awarded ’15’ certificates in the UK which restricts anyone under that age, whether accompanied by a parent/guardian or not, from watching them. Subsequently, the ’18’ is simply accepted on the same terms. I wouldn’t want to tell anybody what they can or cannot choose to watch, but it seems to me that an ‘R’-rating perhaps allows too much flexibility for younger teenagers to view films that might not be appropriate for their age, so when something comes along that appears stronger, it seems to send the MPAA into a state of panic because a simple ‘R’ is, for intents and purposes, very easy to access for all and sundry. Obviously, there is a question of what should be deemed too strong and why certain things (specifically mass violence) are considered more acceptable than sexuality, but it just seems that having both a ’15’ and an ’18’ certificate option not only offers greater guidance to those considering what to go and see or nervous theater owners greater control over the audiences they are admitting, but actually affords filmmakers more flexibility in how they cut their films when tackling tougher subject matter because the threat of reduced exhibition based on an arbitrary set of principles isn’t there.