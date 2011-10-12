Is Sarah Michelle Gellar’s ‘Ringer’ worth revisiting?

As excited as many “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans were to see Sarah Michelle Gellar return to primetime, it was inevitable that the pilot of “Ringer” would disappoint. It’s just not easy to live up to Joss Whedon. But even if SMG and the long shadow of “Buffy” had been taken out of the equation, it isn’t likely “Ringer” would have emerged as an unqualified hit — Its lackluster attempt at film noir, its laughable green screen effects in the pilot, its thuddingly obvious metaphors, its plodding exposition (more on the first episode’s failings can be read about in Dan and Alan’s reviews) didn’t exactly add up to must-see TV. But pilots have been known to wobble before a series ultimately gets its footing, so I was committed to watching “Ringer” — with fingers crossed.
Even three episodes in, the show still seemed pretty wobbly. Tone continued to be a problem (sometimes the twin concept felt closer to “The Parent Trap” than Hitchcock) and, instead of character development, we kept getting slapped with obvious noir visuals (those “Lady of Shanghai” mirrors, Gellar’s overwrought retro wardrobe) and the occasional groan-inducing flashback. When Bridget-as-Siobhan killed a hit man and tucked away his body in a trunk that later became decoration at a cocktail party, it felt more like sitcom wacky hijinks than its obvious source material, Hitchcock’s classic “Rope.” I half expected SMG to roll her eyes when the dead guy’s cell phone went off inside the trunk and she was left to grope around the body to find it.
There were glimmers of hope, though — a spark of attitude in Gellars performance when Bridget-as-Siobhan used her FBI connection to scare off the mystery man who so desperately wanted that hit man’s phone, a few more (achingly slow, but at least they were there) twists of plot. So, I kept watching. As much as the show aspired to be glamorous noir, with thin scripts and stereotypical characters (props to Nestor Carbonell for doing as much as possible with a character so cliched he should be on Saturday morning cartoons), without a clear vision beyond ripping off the greats, it needed to, at the very least, get the show on the road.
Throwing mysterious assassins at Bridget-as-Siobhan was action, sure, but the character still functioned in dazed isolation, only confessing her feelings (if not the incriminating truth behind them) at her Narcotics Anonymous meetings. And, oddly, once the assassin was finished off, there were no further attempts to off Bridget-as-Siobhan. Siobhan’s husband Andrew (Ioan Gruffund) managed to dispel Bridget’s doubt about his motives and the storyline sputtered to a halt. It seemed we were stuck watching Bridget slowly unravel Siobhan’s story as if she were researching her family history at the library.
But by episodes four and five, lo and behold, we finally got some forward momentum. We discover Siobhan is up to no good in Paris, apparently seducing a gullible American who works for her husband in order to get privileged information. Gellar seems to relish an opportunity to play the bad girl and it’s a relief to see her step away from Bridget-as-Siobhan’s tortured role. But more importantly, Gemma (Tara Summers) finally unravels Siobhan’s affair with her husband, and Bridget-as-Siobhan is finally faced with an unpleasant decision — she can either confess her identity or let Gemma reveal to Andrew that Siobhan had been having an affair. Though Gellar hadn’t been given much to do other than look mildly panicked as Bridget-as-Siobhan up to that point, she finally had a scene into which she could sink her teeth, showing a mix of relief and fear that made perfect sense. Then, of course, episode five was largely Summers’ showcase, showing her grapple with betrayal and confusion and trust issues at every turn. But at least someone had a showcase.
That Gemma seems to have met an untimely end is disappointing (Gemma was quickly becoming the heart and soul of the show as she grappled with her husband’s cheating), but it does bode well for Kristoffer Polaha’s Henry to stir things up as a dangerously loose cannon. Though the body count seems a little high (what are the odds of two people killing and hiding bodies in five episodes?), at least we’ve abandoned the assassination attempts for drama that’s at least grounded in character. Ironically, as much as the show wants to be cool noir, it only seems to be truly alive when it allows itself to indulge its soapy side (which shouldn’t be a problem for “All My Children” grad Gellar). Problems still remain, but I’m hopeful that the show is finally finding its footing. But maybe someone should shut off the writers’ room access to period films on Netflix, just in case.
I thought the initial reviews of the pilot were too harsh (terrible green-screen aside) and have been enjoying the show thus far. That said, the last couple issues really seem to have brushed off the whole “let’s try to write to appeal to as many potential viewers as possible” shackles and started to introduce some real meat, edge, and darkness into the mix. And with ratings up a bit this week, hopefully it’ll stick and catch on a bit more.
“[P]rops to Nestor Carbonell for doing as much as possible with a character so cliched he should be on Saturday morning cartoons”
Hey! Do they even HAVE Saturday morning cartoons anymore?!!!
As for the show, it looked too cliche’, and I had other things more pressing (family, Breaking Bad, etc.). However if it ends up being a legitimately good Hitchcock-inspired show I’d give it a shot. I hate to let reviews dictate if I watch shows or not (nothing personal), however I just do not have the time or energy to dedicate huge chunks of my life to TV. Part of getting old, I suppose.
-Cheers
They still have Saturday morning cartoons, promise!
Well it just got picked up for the rest of the season… So it will have time to get better.
I agree. The critics were ALL so quick to condemn the show before America got to see even a minute of it. Maybe that’s the M.O. on how to “make a name for yourself” as a critic these days?
I’m enjoying the show more and more as the weeks go by and especially enjoy seeing SMG back on TV. I read elsewhere that reports of Gemma’s death are greatly exaggerated, so that’s a relief. I was looking forward to seeing how Gemma and Bridget-as-Siobhan would forge a relationship and thought it wouldn’t happen, what with the bloody smears on the walls, and all.
In most every show there are plotlines that annoy (Agent Guyliner and the clichéd rebellious, self-destructive step-daughter come to mind here) and actors who annoy (Kristoffer Polaha is just so milquetoast as an actor), but I still look forward to the show each week.
HundleyFan – Please explain how if ALL the critics were so quick to condemn the show, that would be a path to “make a name for yourself.” Sounds like that would be a path to blend in with ALL the critics. That’s a bad strategy.
And you say “condemn the show before America got to see even a minute of it,” I say “review the show.”
Glad you’re enjoying the show.
-Daniel
I was also looking forward to seeing if Gemma and Bridget-as-Siobhan would be able to become friends — and I’ve loved Tara Summers’ performance, so I hope the rumors that she’s not really dead are true.
Sorry for the confusion, Daniel. Saying all critics blasted the show (I still stand by that statement; ALL the reviews of the show I happened upon were EXTREMELY negative) is a separate thought from my opinion that writers/critics write negative reviews to garner attention, and I should have been clearer in my comments. But then, again, I’m not a professional writer; I’m just a fan of, apparently, mediocre to awful TV shows.
I probably should have said something along the lines of “it seems to me that one path a legitimate writer/critic could take to promote their awareness in the increasingly congested blogosphere where any Tom, Dick, or Harry with a website and a keyboard is a ‘writer’ is to take as extreme a stance as possible in the hopes that the review will be picked up/shared/forwarded/re-Tweeted/Liked/etc.”
Negatives seems to garner more headlines than positives. Such is human nature, I guess. It’s like that old Hollywood adage, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.
HundleyFan – I can only speak for me and say that my extremely negative review was based on strongly disliking the show (a feeling that hasn’t changed *that* much after five episodes). Of course, I keep tuning in every week hoping to like it more, since I know it has fans… One of these weeks!
-Daniel
We can agree to disagree, then. It’s one of my favorite new shows, in no small part to SMG. I’m thinking that if your opinion of the show hasn’t changed yet, it may not change, and that’s okay.
The good thing, as Champskins noted above, is that the show has been picked up for the full season. Woot!
This show is amazing! Love it sooo much.
This show is amazing! Love it soo much!
This show is amazing. I’m not sure why it has so many bad reviews but every episode seems to have a twist and turn always keeping me hungry for more. If it were to get shut down that would be terrible. Almost as bad as the end of Freaks and Geeks or Heroes. Shut down BAD shows not the good ones. I have know idea why critics are being so hard on this jewel of a show.