Is Sinestro in ‘Green Lantern’ after all?

Everyone’s up in arms about “Spider-Man” this week, and I can understand why. It’s huge news. But it’s certainly not the only superhero film that’s gearing up to shoot, and “Green Lantern” is actually closer to a start date, with major casting news breaking in the last week. Obviously, Ryan Reynolds was tapped last year after a very close horse race to play Hal Jordan, whose attempt to help a dying alien at a crash site ends up turning him into an intergalactic superhero.
Then last week, there was an announcement about Blake Lively, who signed on to play Carol Ferris, and then Peter Saarsgard signed on to play Hector Hammond, a dangerous telepath whose contact with an alien force turns him into a major threat against the security of Earth.
One of our commenters posted a simple question: “Why isn’t Sinestro in this movie?”
Well… who said he isn’t?
I’ve been making some calls yesterday and today, and what I’m hearing actually confirms some earlier rumors online from October of 2009, when Harry Knowles first ran the word that Jackie Earle Haley was the man who had been tapped to play Sinestro. That rumor was debunked by Frosty at Collider in a face-to-face encounter with Haley, who said he had not screen-tested for the part.
Here’s the thing, though… the “Green Lantern” project is overstuffed with characters from the history of the series, with a script that almost reads like a Wikipedia page. One gets the feeling that they’re worried about setting up the entire series in this first film. Yes… Hector Hammond is one of the two main villains in the movie. And Sarsgaard is a good choice for the part, in my opinion. There’s something disdainful and removed about him, and I think it will serve him perfectly in this part. And Legion plays a significant role in the film as well as another major villain, although I’m not sure how they’re going to handle him onscreen.
With Sinestro, don’t expect him to stroll in and suddenly be pure evil in this film. And don’t expect him to be onscreen for the entire movie. But unless something drastically changes, he is in the film. And I’m hearing that based on the relationship they have with him from “Watchmen” and “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” Jackie Earle Haley is the only choice for Sinestro by the studio.
So I’m not going to play a semantics game here… there is a very real difference in meaning between terms like “in talks” and “in negotiations” and “on a list,” and I’m not sure where they are in that process right now. But I am willing to say that Haley is the guy. He just wrapped up some additional shooting on “Nightmare” for the studio, and they’re said to be extremely happy with his work in the film. The groundwork is being laid in the first “Lantern” for a much larger role for Sinestro later on if this first movie does well, and they like the idea of continuing their relationship with Haley.
I mean, at this point, they’ve even figured out a way to wedge Alan Scott into the film. This is damn near continuity porn for comic fans, and my once concern is how they’ll balance all this fan service with the demands of telling a clear, easy-to-swallow story to the uninitiated. Not everyone walking into the theater is going to have a Sheldon Cooper-esque knowledge of the character and his supporting cast.
But if the film works, expect the sequels to dig deep, and expect the foundation to be in place already.
We’ll have more on “Green Lantern” as it begins production in New Orleans this spring.
Hope you’re right! And Alan Scott is in too, cool.
So you watch THE BIG BANG THEORY, eh? Awesome show, isn’t it?
Anyway, wait, you are saying that they will have 2 villains in this film (Peter Sarsgaard’s role & Legion) plus a foundation for a 3rd??? Gonna be quite crowded for an origin movie, right??
Anyway, looking forward to this one a lot, hope it works out well.
i just hope that ryan reynolds can be at jackie earl haleyÂ´s level of acting.
So much incorrect info here…
First off, Jackie Earl Haley is NOT Sinestro. Not a chance. You report that they loved him in “Nightmare”? Who’s your source? He was so BAD and arrogant (after 1 comeback rolein Watchmen mind you) they came within an inch of firing him and restarting the entire Nightmare shoot. These “reshoots” he just finished were b/c his performance was so terrible. He just played Freddie as Rorshach – right down to the gravelly voice.
Sinestro is being set up as the main villain for the rest of the franchise…that means multiple films and ultimately the Sinestro Core. You think WB would bet hundreds of millions of dollars on a guy whose real face we dont even see in his last two big movies (mask and makeup)?
Sinestro is regal, aloof, pompous, and most of all cunning. He has an intelligence that makes him so much more dangerous than your run of the mill “smash everything” villain (that’s Legion’s job in this film). Haley doesnt have charisma to pull off the snooty “im better than everyone” attitude.
But you know does, and who would make a perfect Sinestro? Michael Sheen. The difference b/w “in talks” and “on a list” doesnt compare to the fact that everyone is trying “to make the dates work”. That’s a REAL scoop for you Drew, and that means everyone’s on board.
Also, last draft I read had no mention of Alan Scott. His backstory is totally different from the rest of the GL Core anyways. no reason to shove his magic “doesnt work on wood” ring into this story.
Call me Shipoopi.
Michael Sheen what great choice .
This is one of the most annoying posts that I’ve ever read here. Pompous is the right word.
Shipoopi, do you have a source for your rumors?
this a joke …right , He doesn`t have the look ,the body ,even the character to play sinestro .
Doesn’t have the body, the look, or the character to play Sinestro?? Obviously you’ve never heard of make up, CG, or ACTING.
Oh well, hopefully there’s a lot of purple dudes with Encephalitis open for the role. Then we can all be happy.
If they are really concerned about continuity and this is Hal’s origin story, then Sinestro should be a Green Lantern anyway.
The whole Korugar/rebellion story would make an awesome second movie on its own, especially if they had already set up Sinestro as Jordan’s mentor/teacher/friend.
@ SHipoopi, I like how you say Earl Haley had one comeback role, you’re kind of forgetting the one before Watchmen, Little Children, you know, the one he was Oscar nominated for.
Should’ve said “AND Watchmen”. Either way. My main point being he doesnt have the gravitas to play Sinestro. And dude, i can’t reveal my source. All I can say is that it’s a high level exec on another project keeping a very close eye on GL. Speculate away.
Sorry Shipoopi. I believe you mean the other Euro actor with initials MS – Mark Strong. Print it.
DX crotch chop, farts, walks away
Well, if you can’t reveal your source, why bash the writer for not revealing his or her source? I’m always the first to say that I know no one in the industry and I just idly speculate on stuff. That’s half the fun. But ripping a writer b/c you think you’re in the know and he’s not? That’s kinda lame.
Never ripped him for not revealing his source. Said his source is wrong. AND im getting backtracking from all sorts of sources now, with things pointing to Hal Jordan actually being correct.
Mark Strong to play Sinestro based on his perfs in HOLMES and upcoming KICK ASS.
So there, ya see? I was wrong too. What I was sure about though was that it wasnt Haley…
Yeah, that usually happens to those who go shooting off without reputable sources. Go figure.
Sure Trekscribbler, let me reveal my sources to everyone on a message board, thereby ensuring my friends around town never tell me anything in confidence again. Dont you have some fanfic to finish writing?
Well, with an attitude like that Shipoop, I’m not surprised that sources gave you wrong info. Better luck next time … or, at least, you can hope for better friends.
I suggested Michael Sheen. Hed be a great choice.
Sheen WOULD be a better choice. i agree. and taller. To bad hollywood studios dont listen to fans…
I always pictured Stanley Tucci as Sinestro. He’s got the build and the attitude for it.
Hugo Weaving was always who I pictured playing this role. My dream cast for this movie was Nathan Fillion as Hal and Hugo Weaving as Sinestro…a fanboy sure can dream :-
Did you do the fan trailer on Youtube? I do agree that Hugo Weaving would be awesome as Sinestro though.