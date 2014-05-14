Is ‘Star Trek’ vet Simon Pegg joining ‘Star Wars’ or just having some fun?

J.J. Abrams has already brought Simon Pegg to the final frontier in the recent “Star Trek” films, but is he also planning on taking him to a galaxy far, far away?

That's what some fans are inferring from a typically humorous tweet from the actor.

Pegg tweeted a pic of a “car park” in the U.K. where he claims “some bastard” stole his parking space. The name on the reserved space? None other than “Star Wars” legend Harrison Ford. Is Pegg pulling into an Pinewood Studio parking space on his first day of shooting on the Abrams-directed “Episode VII,” or is he just pulling fans' legs? Pegg and Abrams are friends in real life, and it may just be photographic evidence of a mere set visit.

Check it out below:



Damn it! Some bastard stole my parking space! pic.twitter.com/PU0F1grYqL – Simon Pegg (@simonpegg) May 14, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Of course, Pegg has had some fun with speculative fans before, tweeting a pic that led many to believe he was set to play the title hero of pal Edgar Wright's upcoming “Ant-Man.” The role ultimately went to Paul Rudd.

“Episode VII” is reportedly currently on location in Abu Dhabi (standing in for Tatooine), so Pegg may not even be on the right continent.

Additionally, Pegg's busy schedule may prohibit him from appearing in “Star Wars” anyway. He recently wrapped work on Terry Jones' Monty Python reunion film “Absolutely Anything,” and the comedy “Man Up.” He will presumably soon start work on “Mission: Impossible 5,” which is currently in pre-production. Plus, there's the whole “Star Trek 3” thing, which is definitely moving forward.

The confirmed “Episode VII” cast includes John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and Max von Sydow. Original “Wars” stars Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker are also returning.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open December 18, 2015.

Are you hoping Pegg's tweet means he'll appear in “Star Wars: Episode VII”?