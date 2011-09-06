Is a ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel on the way?

Get the sequel/remake/reboot machine warmed up again. Yet another hit ’80s film is being revisited.

Is it time for a “Beetlejuice” comeback? Warner Bros. seems to think so. A sequel may materialize out of a two-year first look feature producing deal with KatzSmith Productions partners David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.

Details on the deal are still being hammered out, but according to Deadline.com, one of their first two projects is expected to be a sequel to Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy hit from 1988. In the original, a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) hire the titular trouble-making ghost (Michael Keaton) to rid their former residence of its obnoxious new occupants.

The project will be a reboot that will advance the original’s storyline. It should be noted that Keaton is about to turn 60, and has hardly been seen on the big screen lately. He had a supporting role in last year’s “The Other Guys” and lent his voice to Disney’s “Toy Story 3.”

Grahame-Smith wrote the script for Burton’s upcoming “Dark Shadows,” currently in production with star Johnny Depp. He got his start writing the bestselling literary-horror mash-ups “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” The latter was turned into an upcoming film directed by Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) and produced by Burton. It hits theaters June 22, 2012.



