Is a ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel on the way?

Get the sequel/remake/reboot machine warmed up again. Yet another hit ’80s film is being revisited.
Is it time for a “Beetlejuice” comeback? Warner Bros. seems to think so. A sequel may materialize out of a two-year first look feature producing deal with KatzSmith Productions partners David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.
Details on the deal are still being hammered out, but according to Deadline.com, one of their first two projects is expected to be a sequel to Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy hit from 1988. In the original, a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) hire the titular trouble-making ghost (Michael Keaton) to rid their former residence of its obnoxious new occupants.
The project will be a reboot that will advance the original’s storyline. It should be noted that Keaton is about to turn 60, and has hardly been seen on the big screen lately. He had a supporting role in last year’s “The Other Guys” and lent his voice to Disney’s “Toy Story 3.”
Grahame-Smith wrote the script for Burton’s upcoming “Dark Shadows,” currently in production with star Johnny Depp. He got his start writing the bestselling literary-horror mash-ups “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” The latter was turned into an upcoming film directed by Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) and produced by Burton. It hits theaters June 22, 2012.
What do you think of the possibility of a “Beetlejuice” sequel?
The kid in me would’ve been excited about this but given the fact that there’s not a lot of original ideas happening and that Tim Burton hasn’t really made a lot of great movies lately. I’ll say no. I’m not up for a “Beetlejuice” sequel.
One of the following recognisable actors with comedic experience will probably play Beetlejuice:
Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Ricky Gervais, Simon Pegg, Eddie Izzard, Jack Black, Steve Coogan
Nathan from Misfits should play him… Robert Sheehan is his name… remake is a dumb idea though.
You just know they will cast Russell Brand as Beetlejuice!
No. You know who would be the best actor for Beetlejuice, Micheal himself. If he’s not in it, I wont be watching it. Nor would most of the Beetlejuice fans I know. Beetlejuice has been my favorite movie since I was little and this would just be a stab in the chest. He’s even come out and said he’d do it! No reason he shouldnt be. Ill lose all respect for Tim Burton…