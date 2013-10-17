Is “The Grand Budapest Hotel” just a bunch of mustache porn?

#Wes Anderson
10.17.13 5 years ago

The trailer for Wes Anderson’s new joint, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” came out today, and after watching it, I’m convinced that Wes is a certifiable mustache fetishist. A fetishist, I say! The plot of ‘GBH,” the title of which is probably just incidentally a drug reference, follows a young hotel employee named Zero as he strikes up a relationship with the business’s charming concierge, embodied by a mustachioed Ralph Fiennes.

And here’s what Zero, played by newcomer Tony Revolori, looks like. Check out at that nonsense on his upper lip.

And here are just some of the mustaches in the trailer:

Big ones, small ones, long ones, short ones. Fat ones, skinny ones. This is the worst Dr. Seuss story ever. But seriously, this movie is all about mustaches!

The clincher? The reveal at the end of the trailer, where we see that Zero’s mustache was drawn-on all along.

A coming-of-age story with facial hair as the central metaphor? I’m only surprised Wes Anderson didn’t make this movie sooner.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wes Anderson
TAGSGRAND BUDAPEST HOTELTRAILERWES ANDERSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP