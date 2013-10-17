Is “The Grand Budapest Hotel” just a bunch of mustache porn?

The trailer for Wes Anderson’s new joint, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” came out today, and after watching it, I’m convinced that Wes is a certifiable mustache fetishist. A fetishist, I say! The plot of ‘GBH,” the title of which is probably just incidentally a drug reference, follows a young hotel employee named Zero as he strikes up a relationship with the business’s charming concierge, embodied by a mustachioed Ralph Fiennes.

And here’s what Zero, played by newcomer Tony Revolori, looks like. Check out at that nonsense on his upper lip.

And here are just some of the mustaches in the trailer:

Big ones, small ones, long ones, short ones. Fat ones, skinny ones. This is the worst Dr. Seuss story ever. But seriously, this movie is all about mustaches!

The clincher? The reveal at the end of the trailer, where we see that Zero’s mustache was drawn-on all along.

A coming-of-age story with facial hair as the central metaphor? I’m only surprised Wes Anderson didn’t make this movie sooner.

