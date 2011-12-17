Is this Madonna’s Superbowl setlist?

12.17.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Madonna’s been prepping to play in front of ten bajillion TV viewers (not to mention 80,000+ attendees) during her upcoming Superbowl halftime performance, and the question that everyone’s been asking is what will she play?

If these early reports are to be believed, it looks like the Material Girl is ready to party, bringing a healthy mix of old and new tunes aimed to maximize her twelve minutes of performance time.

According to Madonnarama, the songs being rehearsed for the gig are the new jam “Gimme All Your Lovin” (will her guests include Nicki Minaj and/or M.I.A?), the late ’90s dance anthem “Ray of Light,” the early ’90s dance anthem “Vogue,” her millennial techno effort “Music,” and fan favorite early hit “Holiday.” Our guess was pretty close. Looks like she’s steering clear of her hit ballads in order to keep the party atmosphere alive. It would be pretty cool to hear “Like a Prayer” though…

Madonna is working with Cirque du Soleil choreographers for the performance, so the music itself will only be a part of what will hopefully be an amazing spectacle (as far as recent halftime shows go, we’re thinking more Prince than Black Eyed Peas).

Super Bowl XLVI will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, February 5. In the meantime, you can support Madonna by checking out her new directorial effort, “W.E.”

Would you like this set? What songs would you want to hear?

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Madonna#Nicki Minaj
TAGSCIRQUE DU SOLEILM.I.A.madonnaNicki MinajSUPER BOWL

