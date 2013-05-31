Is this the final Kanye West ‘Yeezus’ cover art?

Is Kanye West reshuffling the songs on his “Yeezus” two week before the album is slated to come out?

The rumor du jour, according to several different reports, is that West is still in the studio doing everything from putting “finishing touches” on the songs to adding new tunes.

The scuttlebutt seems to have started with the New York Post, which reports that the mixed reaction to “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead,” which West debuted on “Saturday Night Live” a few weeks ago, sent him scurrying back into the studio to record “some consumer-friendly singles.” Combine that with the fact that “Yeezus” is not available for pre-order anymore, and the interwebs are going crazy. The studio set, West”s sixth, was available for pre-order on iTunes, but the link was taken down a few days ago.

Then, of course, there”s been the whole juicy scandal over the “Yeezus” artwork. West”s baby mama, Kim Kardashian tweeted about the release day and posted a photo of an alleged album cover two weeks ago. Then this week came another potential cover, this one a painting of West hanging on a cross. He certainly has a martyr complex and the label”s refusal to confirm or deny the news only fueled the fire.

But this afternoon, MTV News reported that the album cover will be as generic and stripped down -and old school -as can be: It”s a photograph of a CD ( yes, that”s how people playing album before downloads, kids), in a jewel case with a piece of red duct tape that has “Yeezus” written in Sharpie.

We”ve asked the label about the re-recording rumors, but having heard back.

Quite honestly, if he is still messing with the album, he”s going to have trouble getting CDs pressed in time to meet the June 18 deadline, so unless he”s going for a digital release first, despite the album cover, we doubt he”s doing anything too serious.