Is this the greatest Best Actor class ever?

A common refrain you hear every year during awards season is something hyperbolic along the lines of, “It's the most competitive class of [insert Oscar category] contenders ever!” You can almost predict it. One year it's Best Adapted Screenplay. Another it's Best Supporting Actor. There have even been years when the Best Cinematography nominees could have been replaced by another list of five and it would be hard to quibble. This year's embarrassment of riches? Best Actor.
Ever since the Academy opened the door to 10, and then up to 10, Best Picture nominations, there have been arguments that they should do the same for the other major categories. Smartly, they haven't done that, but 2014 is certainly turning into a test case. There are over 11 Best Actor contenders this year who legitimately deserve to be nominated for their work. Not seven. Not eight. Eleven. And not only do they all deserve to make the final five, but could have arguably, in previous years, won it all.
This all means, of course, that when the nominations are announced on Jan. 15, the regular snubbed articles (and yes, we'll do one, too) could focus on the Best Actor race alone. Maybe you don't completely agree with all of these contenders, but you'd be hard pressed to find fault with most of them. In fact, you might even believe we've left someone out.
There have been great Best Actor classes in the past (the 55th, 64th and 69th Oscar classes were especially impressive), but nothing like this. So, when whoever's name is announced on Feb. 22 to take home that Academy Award, it should almost be super-sized.
Check out the 11 key players in the embedded gallery below. Agree? Disagree? Feel free to share your thoughts (we know you will) in the comments section.
Thanks for putting Gyllenhaal on the list. Since Nightcrawler isn’t traditional Oscar material I feel like he may be overlooked, but his performance was exemplary. He was more “in tune” with his character than any other actor I saw this year.
That’s my favorite performance of the year so far (though admittedly, of this list, I’ve only seen him, Michael Keaton, and Matthew McConaughey). He was fantastically creepy.
Wishing that Channing Tatum had made it into the fray over Steve Carell. Transformative? No, but far more sincere in my opinion, and a real career-defining turn.
Would also really love to see McConnaughey in the final five. The scene you describe above is by far the most genuine in a remarkable film, and he carries an entire epic with a real star performance.
They may be going supporting for Tatum.
They’re not:
[www.sonyclassics.com]
Never have been:
[www.hitfix.com]
Kris, I try and give you an out for not including Tatum on your list and then you call me out for being wrong? Interesting….
Channing Tatum can’t emote. Thats important when acting.
I think you forgot to put Bill Hader for The Skeleton Twins on this list. I have to at least pretend that was by accident
Ralph Fiennes gave my favorite performance of the year. I do not think that there is another actor who could play Gustave H with the same combination of refined elegance and silliness. After seeing The Grand Budapest Hotel, I went on a rental trip through his filmography and was astounded by his range. He is one of the best actors working – it is high time that he gets invited back to the Oscars.
Yes, really should have made it a clear dozen and included Fiennes in this list. I’m rather stunned he was left out.
I know the article mentions that there are others to add, so let’s add another 11 that could arguably be nominated/win under different circumstances:
Affleck, Boseman, Fiennes, Hardy, Hoffman, Lithgow, Murray, Phoenix, Pitt, Tatum, Teller.
Embarrassment of riches indeed.
Gleeson, McAvoy, Renner…
I haven’t seen all of this years contenders yet, but I’d say it’d be hard to beat last year amazing crop of best actor candidates — just thinking about the ones that didn’t get in — Hanks in “Captain Phillips,” Oscar in “Inside Llewyn Davis”, Joaquin in “Her” and Redford in “All is Lost,” on top of Dern, DiCaprio, McConnaughey, Bale and Ejiofor. It’ll be hard to top that list.
It’s a strong year, but I feel like if there’s a hyperbolic line that is used every awards season, it’s “they would have won any other year.” Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler can take out Colin Firth in The King’s Speech? The long overdue Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart is going to be trumped by the young Eddie Redmayne? Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar can trump McConaughey in Dallas Buyers? I doubt it. And none of these men are triumphing over Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln or There Will Be Blood. It’s a good year, but “would have won any other year?” I don’t think so.
The answer to your first question is absolutely.
Grubi-there’s no way that a prestige biopic like Firth had in The King’s Speech, coupled with what was two years of non-stop momentum for him, was going to be taken out by Gyllenhaal’s (brilliant but) un-traditional work in Nightcrawler.
I wasn’t really saying that he could have beaten Firth obviously Oscar suited role. I was just saying that it was better.
It’s pretty competitive, though I think last year’s might have been even better. You could have a pretty strong Best Actor line-up with just the next 5 also-rans.
1. Leo Dicaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street
2. Joaquin Phoenix, Her
3. Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club (or Mud, depending on preference)
4. Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 Years a Slave
5. Bruce Dern, Nebraska
6. Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis
7. Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips
8. Michael B. Jordan, Fruitvale Station
9. Robert Redford, All is Lost
10. Christian Bale, American Hustle
And, if you wanted, you could throw in Forest Whitaker there, as well.
But, of course, I was just going by personal preference there.
But, of course, I was just going by personal preference there.
I’d throw in Mads Mikkelson for The Hunt. His, as well as 9 of the 10 performances above, were greater than McConaughey’s work in Dallas Buyer’s Club. (Just my opinion…)
I’d add Mads Mikkelson in The Hunt. That performance – and 9 of the 10 above – were greater than McConaughey’s in Dallas Buyers Club. (Just my opinion!)
At some point we’re all going to have to get used to the fact that just because it doesn’t SEEM like the comment went through, it did. ;)
i agree i think last year was a stronger best actor field but this year is still pretty damn good
Better than 2013? I remember this site making a similar statement last year.
Not about “better.” It’s about competition. It became increasingly clear that guys like Michael B. Jordan and Oscar Isaac just weren’t going to be nominated. This year — save McConaughey, though that’s my opinion — each of these guys would make sense as a nominee. Of course, this piece could easily be shot down once precursors start really setting that table, but that’s why it’s up now. :)
The thesis of this article/argument is so nonsensical even your defense that it could (and will) be “easily shot down” makes it obvious this is kabuki. Of course it only makes sense in retrospect (“after all the precursors”) to make such a claim. Every race begins with a glut of competition until it is reduced to 5 or 6 Oscar contenders. Even so, I think it’s disingenuous to say that last year’s race wasn’t as strong because “guys like Michael B. Jordan and Oscar Isaac just weren’t going to be nominated.” In your article you describe this year’s crop as “deserving,” but in your comment you say it’s “not about better.” So which is it? It is about “better/deserving” or is it about their chance of being nominated? At this point last year, the Gothams, Spirits, NBR, NYFCC had all recognized Oscar Issac and Michael B. Jordan or their films. I’d say any of those 11 performances listed above had a better chance of being nominated than at least 3 of the performances you include on this list. What’s the point of shoving this narrative down our throats?
To me it’s about the glut of the race, the potential for so many different people to have such a clear shot at the nomination.
But wow. I would just suggest you chill out. To be this bent out of shape over something so small is sort of pathetic. No shoving. Just don’t read it if it bothers you that much.
And thanks to those who took the piece as a jumping-off point to just talk about how great a year it is for the category. That’s the spirit.
I’m not bent out of shape; just asking for some clarity. And it’s not pathetic to ask a journalist to defend his pov or point out inconsistencies in his “report.” Did I hit a nerve? As a matter of fact, I usually skip over these listicles in favor of your more in depth coverage which I generally like. Let me be more explicit, then: Is it about the best or more deserving nominees OR is it about who has the best chance at getting a nomination?
By the way, your headline hardly refers to “something so small.”
Certainly smaller than the level of severity you seem to be heaping on here.
Also, this isn’t a “report.” It’s a piece of editorial opinion. Maybe the problem here is you’re looking for an absolute. The headline simply poses a question and goes on to establish some reasoning for the answer possibly being “yes.” You don’t have to agree, but be the least bit respectful. “Kabuki?” “Shoving this narrative down our throats?” Yeah, real benign statements, those are.
Anyway, I’ve clarified. And it’s not even the least bit uncommon to talk about how stacked this year’s Best Actor race is. So I’m just gonna move on here…
for Spall, you mention two scenes but not one of his most brilliant, one word to keep it spoiler free: mourning.
Maybe that’s why it’s not mentioned…
Thanks for the spoiler, idiot.
To be fair, the single word “mourning” is hardly a spoiler. And narrative twists and turns aren’t exactly the selling point of Mr. Turner. Ease up.
Don’t forget the twist where you find out Turner is the head of the underground crime world. An amazing scene where he suddenly straightens up his back, un-contorts his face and his gruff grunt slides away into a proper, gorgeous, silky accent. “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled…”
The ‘Best Actor’ line up will probably be:
– Michael Keaton
– Benedict Cumberbatch
– Eddie Redmayne
– David Oyelowo
– Steve Carell
And, what’s exciting is that four of those five (not so much Carell) can all make a realistic case to win the Oscar.
I think the only actors in a serious position to contend to break their way into the category are Bradley Cooper and possibly Timothy Spall. Whilst ‘American Sniper’ has mostly received mixed reviews his performance has been consistently praised and he’s well liked. The significant British voting block in the Academy should also help Spall and if he gets nominated for a Golden Globe and Bafta then it certainly makes him competitive for a nomination.
I don’t think other actors have a realistic chance of being nominated. ‘Unbroken’ seems to be mostly respected but it’s doubtful the young and mostly ‘new to the scene’ Jack O’Connell will claim a spot. Oscar Isaac seems to be in a similar situation to what he was in with ‘Inside Llewyen Davis’ where he’s very well respected for his performance but it’s doubtful the performance will gain enough traction to gain a nomination. Gyllenhaal has received critical praise but it doesn’t seem like a performance, from a film, that AMPAS voters will mark down on their ballots. And, Fiennes was too long ago and probably seen as “too comedic” for an Oscar nomination.
So, I think there’s really only two serious candidates (Cooper and Spall) who could dislodge one of the expected nominees (And, if someone is dislodged it will probably be Carell).
The “British voting bloc” has a lot of competing interests this year, though. Cumberbatch, Redmayne, David Oyelowo, Ralph Fiennes, Brendan Gleeson, Jack O’Connell, any American or international performances that suit their personal tastes…
I think Timothy Spall can definitely get in, but I’m not sure it would be on the backs of the “British bloc” necessarily. Not this year, anyhow.
I actually think actress this year was more impressive, but we’re only talking about actors over and over because they’re in the “Oscar type” movies. My personal favorite performances this year were from Juliette Binoche and Kristen Stewart in “Clouds of Sils Maria” and Joaquin Phoenix in “Inherent Vice”.
I agree that the “weakness” of viable ‘Best Actress’ candidates has been overstated.
Outside of the expected 4 nominees (Moore, Pike, Witherspoon and Jones) there’s also critically acclaimed performances from the likes of Marion Cotillard, Hilary Swank, Shailene Woodley, Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain and Scarlet Johansson. Though, not all of those performances are from “Oscar friendly” movies so aren’t in contention, but that shouldn’t mean its been a “weak year” for actresses.
I’m always pretty clear with my language that this or that year is “weak” merely in terms of the Oscar spectrum. Otherwise, yes, any given year has its share of great work that just doesn’t speak to the Academy demographic.
I think Chadwick Boseman could conceivably make it in, considering his amazing performance and assured Globe nomination and Black Panther awareness and all…
I actually think that’s someone we should have included.
Not sure he’ll be nominated for Golden Globe.
Michael Keaton, Bill Murray, Ralph Fiennes, Joquain Phoenix, and James Corden is a conceivable field. There’s also the two gentlemen from “Love is Strange,” possibly Channing Tatum for Jump Street, Jon Hamm in Million Dollar Arm, Bill Hader, etc. They like movie stars and I’m not sure Chadwick Boseman is there yet, especially with the poor box office showing and very low profile release.
I think he’ll easily make the cut but we’ll see.
What’s really impressive is that almost all of these would be first-time nominees. Only Bradley, Jake and Matthew have been nominated before, with Matt the winner from last year.
And Jake Gyllenhaal would be a first time nominee in this category.
Are you on first-name terms with all those guys, Movie Dearest? ;)
Haha… why yes, yes I am. :)
After his luck in the Emmys, I know for certain that Carell won’t win.
And may even be dislodged out of nomination, which would be great – just to save the poor guy of going through another fail.
Brilliant performance by the way.
I don’t think Carrell would see being nominated for an Oscar (but not winning) as a fail… Not being nominated after all these months of expectations being raised, that would probably hurt more than being nominated and not winning…
Heck no. Last year’s candidates (as well as the movies themselves) were much stronger. Last season was so strong that Robert Redford couldn’t get in the final five for the Academy even though it looked like the perfect opportunity to honor a golden icon. Tom Hanks couldn’t get in despite getting raves for a critical and box office hit. Oscar Isaac and Joaquin Phoenix were also looking in from the outside despite tremendous performances. Hell, Michael B. Jordan became an afterthought despite great work in Fruitvale. This year doesn’t come close to that in terms of overall quality and perhaps even more important the best performances of this year are weighed down a bit by the fact that few of the movies the actors give those performances in are truly great.
It’s not like Redford was squeezed out. His stock dropped consistently throughout the season because he wasn’t out here doing the glad-handing, etc. Foretold by SAG snub.
I looked through the nominees from previous years to see if there’s a year of uniformly iconic turns. There isn’t one. 1940 and 1967 probably come the closest.
Haven’t seen Whiplash yet. I expect Selma, which was excellent, to win. Just sayin’. Fact is several worthy in my opinion, especially The Imitation Game (Benedict Cumberpatch as well-best actor), but Boyhood is a unique and brilliant achievement, outside the box.
Best film and director. Hard to imagine how Linklater kept it together, year after year, with an eye on a prize that evolved continuously. Bravo for editing, as well.