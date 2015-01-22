Is ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Secretly a ’30 Rock’ Spinoff?

#Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt #Tina Fey #Netflix
01.22.15 4 years ago

Finally, we have the first trailer for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the new Netflix sitcom from “30 Rock” dream team Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The show follows the titular naif (Ellie Kemper) after she's sprung from an apocalypse cult and moves to New York City. Kemper is all wide grins and pollyanna proclamations in this first clip.

Adorable. And yet, might this be a spinoff of a little-known, hilarious “30 Rock” character?

Forget for a minute that Jane Krakowski is back playing a woman who resembles Jenna Maroney in her curtness and confident cluelessness. Kimmy Schmidt herself feels a lot like a lost “30 Rock” character. Remember this young, hopeful woman from season 6?

There's more than a passing resemblance. Here's hoping she's strong enough to contend with New York City and (even more intimidatingly) Jane Krakowski's mad one-liner skills. “Kimmy” hits Netflix March 6.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt#Tina Fey#Netflix
TAGSELLIE KEMPERJANE KRAKOWSKINETFLIXrobert carlockTINA FEYUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP