Is ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Secretly a ’30 Rock’ Spinoff?

Finally, we have the first trailer for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the new Netflix sitcom from “30 Rock” dream team Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The show follows the titular naif (Ellie Kemper) after she's sprung from an apocalypse cult and moves to New York City. Kemper is all wide grins and pollyanna proclamations in this first clip.

Adorable. And yet, might this be a spinoff of a little-known, hilarious “30 Rock” character?

Forget for a minute that Jane Krakowski is back playing a woman who resembles Jenna Maroney in her curtness and confident cluelessness. Kimmy Schmidt herself feels a lot like a lost “30 Rock” character. Remember this young, hopeful woman from season 6?

There's more than a passing resemblance. Here's hoping she's strong enough to contend with New York City and (even more intimidatingly) Jane Krakowski's mad one-liner skills. “Kimmy” hits Netflix March 6.