Watch: Isabella Rossellini dresses up like a hamster, spins internet gold

05.17.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

In RIOT’s unofficial 2-day series on former models doing wacky things, “Green Porno” star/creator Isabella Rossellini demonstrates her furry fandom tendencies once again with a brand-new Sundance Channel web series entitled “MAMMAS.”

So what is her aim here? To satirize the dehumanizing effects of capitalism? To out-crazy former boyfriend David Lynch? Who cares, she’s wearing a hamster costume! And eating baby hamsters! And saying “an amster” instead of “a hamster”! It’s all too much!

Around The Web

TAGSISABELLA ROSSELLINIIsabella Rossellini web seriesMAMMASSUNDANCE CHANNEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP