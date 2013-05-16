Watch: Isabella Rossellini dresses up like a hamster, spins internet gold

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In RIOT’s unofficial 2-day series on former models doing wacky things, “Green Porno” star/creator Isabella Rossellini demonstrates her furry fandom tendencies once again with a brand-new Sundance Channel web series entitled “MAMMAS.”

So what is her aim here? To satirize the dehumanizing effects of capitalism? To out-crazy former boyfriend David Lynch? Who cares, she’s wearing a hamster costume! And eating baby hamsters! And saying “an amster” instead of “a hamster”! It’s all too much!