It never melts: ‘Frozen’ now no. 5 all-time at global box office

“Frozen” is the animated movie musical that just won't stop. It's the third week of May and Idina Menzel's version of the Oscar-winning song “Let it Go” is still at no. 13 on Billboard's top 100 chart and the movie is still in the top 10 of iTunes Movie downloads. And yet, like “Titanic” and “Avatar” before it, families and fans around the world just can't seem to get enough.

This past weekend, “Frozen's” worldwide gross jumped to a staggering $1.219 billion. That means it passed “Iron Man 3's” $1.215 billion for no. 5 on the all-time global chart. “Frozen” is already the highest grossing animated movie worldwide of all-time (“Shrek 2” is no. 1 with $442 million domestic) and Walt Disney Studios second biggest movie ever after “The Avengers.” That Marvel blockbuster stands at $1.518 billion globally.

It will be tough for “Frozen” to jump to the fourth spot, however. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows, Part 2.” has over $122 million on it at $1.341 billion at no. 4. The rest of the top 10 are “Avatar” at no. 1 with $2.782 million, “Titanic” at no. 2 with $2.186 billion and the aforementioned “The Avengers” at no. 3.

The next few films with a shot at cracking the top five all release next year, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Although with the growing Chinese market, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” has a shot. The last “Transformers” flick, “Dark of the Moon,” stands at no. 7 on the list with $1.123 billion.