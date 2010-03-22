Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Goldfrapp lead Tuesday’s release slate

It”s Justin Bieber”s world and we just live in it. If you don”t believe me, just check out his album title: “My World 2.0.” He”s only 16, but the pop sensation has the world by string. His EP, “My World,” remains in the top 10 as fans await this full album, which is sure to debut at No. 1 next week.

In other release news for March 23, it would also appear that all the co-ed duos got a memo to release new sets this week: Goldfrapp, the Bird and the Bee and She & Him are all represented with fresh collections.

Justin Bieber, “My World 2.0” (Island): Top teen tot shows he has the goods on his first full album. “My World 2.0” includes 10 new tracks, including top 5 hit, “Baby” featuring Ludacris and the ridiculously catchy “Eenie Meenie” featuring Sean Kingston. Even though he can barely drive, he already scored four top 40 hits off “My World,” the precursor to this new set. Read our review here.

The Bird and the Bee, “Interpreting the Masters: Volume I: A Tribute to Daryl Hall & John Oates” (Blue Note): Jazzy, synthpop duo of Greg Kurstin and Inara George pay homage to the most successful pop pairing ever with this sweet cover album. Among the tracks tackled are “Sara Smile,” “Maneater,” and “Rich Girl.” In some cases, the twosome reinvents, in other cases, they lovingly imitate. Little inside info: They switched the title to “Inventing the Masters” from “Guiltless Pleasures.”

Goldfrapp, “Head First” (Mute): British duo of Allison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory follow up lovely, sedate “Seventh Tree” by returning to the party with an inventive, electronic-based collection that is among the group”s poppiest and most mainstream yet, as evidenced by catchy current single “Rocket.”

Mindy McCready, “I”m Still Here” (Iconic/Linus Entertainment). Before the masses knew her as the convulsing drug addict on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” and her seemingly nonstop parade of mug shots, McCready was a country single of some acclaim. Discover if her troubles have worked their way into her art.

Monica, “Still Standing” (J): Underrated R&B artist who often was overshadowed by the likes of Brandy, Ashanti and other single-named singers attempts to remind us that she”s still here and she”s brought lots and lots of big names with her. Among the producers are Babyface, Johnta Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. Among the guests is Ludacris on the title track.

She & Him, “Volume Two” (Merge): “(500) Days of Summer”s” ultra adorable Zooey Deschanel and musical partner M Ward return for another go-round of “60-influenced pop gems written produced by Ward. The title also includes a cover of NRBQ”s “Ridin” in my Car.”

Snoop Dogg, “More Malice” (Priority): Snoop takes us down the rabbit hole for an extended version of “Malice N” Wonderland.” “More Malice” includes five songs from “Malice N” Wonderland,” plus five new tracks, two remixes and a 40-minute film, ”Malice N” Wonderland: The Movie.” Snoop plays a hero who comes to save the day in the film, which includes cameos from Jamie Foxx, Xzibit and Nipsey Hussle. I smell Oscar.

Various Artists, “Now That”s What I Call Music! 33” (Capitol): Never-ending series for collectors and folks still afraid to download includes the latest hits from Ke$ha, Lady GaGa, Rihanna, Owl City, Train, Daughtry, Lady Antebellum, Taylor Swift and more.

Various Artists, “The Runaways,” (Atlantic): Last week, Hip-O released a two-CD set from the real deal: The Runaways” four recordings from the late ’70s. If that doesn”t get you going and you”d rather hear Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning do their very credible imitations of Joan Jett and Cherie Currie, respectively, check out this soundtrack to the biopic.

Are you planning on buying any of this week’s new releases? Share your thoughts below