Xtina who? It’s the vampires vs. the singing nerds on next week’s album chart

Two cultural phenomena duke it out for the top spot on next week”s Billboard 200: Will the vampires conquer the nerds? Right now, it”s neck and neck (every pun intended) between the Glee Cast”s “Journey to the Regionals” and the soundtrack for “Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” according to Hits Daily Double. Both look to sell up to 170,000 copies. (In the meantime, the last “Glee” album, “Vol. 3, Showstoppers,” will likely land at No. 9).

That means Christina Aguilera, who has practically been going door to door promoting her new album, “Bionic,” will debut at No. 3 with sales of around 120,000. This was definitely not the plan. Her last studio album, 2006″s “Back to Basics,” debuted at No. 1, selling 346,000 copies in its first week. The album has some strong singles on it and we”re hoping that the label just picked the wrong single (“Not Myself Tonight”) to open with.

This week”s chart topper, Jack Johnson, will slide to No. 4, while rapper Plies likely debuts at No. 5 with his latest, “Goon Affiliated.”

Of the six debuts in the top 10, the other two belong to country stars: Dierks Bentley”s excellent ” Up on the Ridge” will come in at No. 7, while Jewel continues her foray into country, with “Sweet and Wild” landing at No. 10.



Had you considered buying Christina’s new album? If you didn’t, what made you pass?