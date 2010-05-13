It shall be released: Mary J. Blige as Nina Simone in biopic

05.13.10 8 years ago

Mary J. Blige is already a veteran superstar, but she’ll be winding the career clock back even further as she takes up the role of namesake Nina Simone in biopic “Nina.”

According to Variety, the Cynthia Mort-penned and directed flick will focus in on the relationship the High Priestess of Soul had with her assistant Clifton Henderson, to be played by David Oyelowo.

Shooting starts in September, in France; the $10 million project is backed by Ealing Studios, and William Morris distribution handling rights in North America.

This marks the first time Blige will play leading lady in a theater feature, though she did act as best friend-bartender to Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry’s “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.”

TAGSCynthia MortDAVID OYELOWOMary J BligeNinaNina Simone

